How to live stream the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany with a VPN

ExpressVPN is here to help you live stream every UEFA Euro 2024 match. You just need to follow a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, German fans can connect to a secure server in Germany to watch select matches free on ARD. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as ARD or ZDF , and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream Euro 2024 Securely With a VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 from another country?

Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Rather than use a free VPN to watch football events, including UEFA Euro 2024 matches, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Why do you need a VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 online?

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely watching UEFA Euro 2024 streams. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany for free

ARD

ARD, a free German streaming service, will show free live streams of several games during Euro 2024, including every German match.

Get ExpressVPN

RTL

German broadcaster RTL has also secured broadcasting rights for select Euro 2024 matches.

Watch RTL With a VPN

ZDF

Germany’s ZDF will live stream select Euro 2024 matches for free. ZDF is also expected to air every Euro 2024 match featuring the German national team.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch Live and Free on ZDF With a VPN

Other ways to watch UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany

UEFA.tv

Price: Free

Attention, football fanatics. The UEFA.tv network has loads of useful information on all UEFA competitions. Head over to UEFA.tv for live streams of youth, women’s, and Futsal matches. They’ve also got other great content like video on demand, magazine shows, live UEFA match coverage, and more.

Germany Euro 2024 schedule

Game Date and time Where to watch Germany vs. Scotland Friday, June 14, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST ARD, ZDF Germany vs. Hungary Wednesday, June 19, 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST ARD, ZDF Switzerland vs. Germany Sunday, June 23, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST ARD, ZDF

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

Has Germany ever won the UEFA Euro?

Yes! Germany has won the UEFA Euro three times, triumphing in 1972, 1980, and 1996.

Recent Euro winners

Year Winner 1984 France (First title) 1988 Netherlands (First title) 1992 Denmark (First title) 1996 Germany (Third title) 2000 France (Second title) 2004 Greece (First title) 2008 Spain (Second title) 2012 Spain (Third title) 2016 Portugal (First title) 2020 Italy (Second title) 2024 Spain (Fourth title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.