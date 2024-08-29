How to live stream Miami Dolphins games in 2024

You can live stream every Miami Dolphins game securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United States football fans can connect to a server in the United States to catch games on Hulu+Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV. Go Dolphins!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream Miami Dolphins games

You can watch every Miami Dolphins game this season with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to bypass activity-based ISP throttling, live stream the NFL in HD or even UHD when available, and catch the action without worrying about buffering. Enjoy live sports from your couch, your office, or even the store by downloading ExpressVPN today!

Best VPN for watching the Miami Dolphins in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Miami Dolphins. You can download easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, allowing you to watch games at home or on the go. ExpressVPN is also easy to set up! If you have any questions, 24/7 live chat support is available. Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to watch Miami Dolphins games for free in 2024

Several streaming services will show NFL games (including the Super Bowl) for free during the 2024 season.

Australia

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on 7plus

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. Typically, Seven announces in advance which regular-season games will air on 7Plus, so Dolphins fans living in Australia will have a few days to prepare.

During the week, Australian fans of American football (also known as “gridiron”) can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.

Note: To sign up, you may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

If 7plus is blocked on your school or office network, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on important games. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic, so the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting. This way, you can easily watch the NFL from anywhere.

Austria and Germany

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on RTL and Nitro

German and Austrian NFL fans can catch select Miami Dolphins games on RTL or Nitro, the exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. Dolphins fans are in luck if their squad returns to the playoffs, as RTL will also have NFL postseason games. Please note the RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

France

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on 6play

6play will offer French viewers one free game per week during the 2024 NFL season. Sometimes, that will even include Miami Dolphins games! For the unfamiliar, 6play is a free-to-watch streaming service, but you will need to create a separate 6play or M6 Replay account to stream content. ExpressVPN complements your existing 6play account so you can watch French content securely at blazing-fast speeds.

New Zealand

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on TVNZ

TVNZ will air up to three free games per week during the 2024 NFL season. New Zealand viewers can watch TVNZ securely by simply connecting to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceeding with the signup or login process.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

United Kingdom

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on My5

United Kingdom football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable.

Live stream Miami Dolphins games in 2024 with free trials

United States

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on DirecTV Stream

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

DirecTV Stream offers every channel Miami Dolphins fans need to watch Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and the rest of the Dolphins this season. Great news: the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on Fubo

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

NFL fans can watch Miami Dolphins games on Fubo, which offers a free trial. You’ll be thrilled to know Fubo has every channel that airs NFL games, allowing viewers to watch nationally televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.



Watch Miami Dolphins games live on Hulu + Live TV

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

Hulu+Live TV is another way fans can safely and securely enjoy Miami Dolphins games. The best part, whether you’re rooting for the Dolphins or not, is Hulu now offers a 3-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10549, 33484) and credit card.

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on Paramount+

Channels: CBS

Paramount Plus streams Miami Dolphins games airing on CBS. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a 7-day free trial.

Streaming on the go? If you use public Wi-Fi, it’s a good idea to install ExpressVPN on your device. It encrypts all your traffic and protects your data, even on unsecured networks.

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on YouTube TV

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

YouTube TV offers every channel that carries NFL games. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 06804, 59901, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

United Kingdom

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on NOW

NOW is the perfect way for British fans to live stream select NFL games during the 2024 season, as it lets subscribers stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and 7-day free trial are also great for fans who only want to tune in to one particular game.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Streaming options for select NFL games

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on Amazon Prime

Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2024 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription.

Have you noticed your connection seems to slow down whenever you try to stream? You might be a victim of activity-based ISP throttling. ExpressVPN sends all your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, so even your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online. If it can’t detect that you’re streaming, it can’t slow you down based on your activity.

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on ESPN+

ESPN+ will simulcast all Monday Night Football games airing on ESPN. Select games will also air exclusively on ESPN+, although fans in local markets can tune in without a subscription. Note that proof of subscription to another streaming service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required to live stream the game on ESPN+.



Watch Miami Dolphins games live on Peacock

Great news: Peacock will stream every NFL game airing on NBC throughout the 2024-25 season and has a plethora of content beyond live sports. Keep in mind Peacock does not offer a free trial.

Other ways to live stream the Miami Dolphins in 2024

United States

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on Sling TV

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing Miami Dolphins games. The key word there is most, as Sling does not include CBS. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Canada

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on TSN

TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada. Note that Canadian subscribers will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Watch Miami Dolphins games live on Sky Sports

British fans who want to watch NFL games, including select Miami Dolphins games, can tune into Sky Sports. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. Subscribers can also live stream games online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch NFL games on DAZN with a VPN

Overseas fans are in luck: There’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch Miami Dolphins games on the go or on your big screen.

Have you ever tried watching a game, only to have the action interrupted by lag or buffering? You might be the victim of ISP throttling. ExpressVPN encrypts your traffic so your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online and slow you down based on your activity. You can live stream Miami Dolphins games in HD, or even UHD when available, with ExpressVPN.

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Dolphins fan living in Miami can watch games through NFL+ at the coffee store, at the gym, or while stuck in line at Hard Rock Stadium. However, a Dolphins fan living in Philadelphia is stuck watching the Eagles each week—unless, of course, the Dolphins are available in the Philadelphia market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

The NFL+ premium tier offers NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a 7-day free trial available.

How to live stream Miami Dolphins out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket

United States residents cannot purchase the out-of-market NFL package through DAZN. Instead, they can watch out-of-market games through YouTube TV via the NFL Sunday Ticket plan. Prices vary, and new customers are not required to purchase a YouTube TV subscription.

However, please note that blackouts still apply, meaning a Miami resident who purchases Sunday Ticket cannot watch a Dolphins game airing on CBS or Fox.

Check back for more ways to live stream NFL games!

Live stream Miami Dolphins games on all your streaming devices

Football fans can live stream NFL games on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and smart TVs.

About the 2024 Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and the Miami Dolphins enter the 2024 season looking to end one of the NFL’s most unenviable droughts. The ‘Phins seek their first playoff triumph since December 2000, a few months before Tagovailoa turned 3 years old. Miami certainly has the talent to reach their first Super Bowl in 40 years, though they’ll need better injury luck later in the season. At least Tagovailoa can rest easy after earning a four-year, 212 million USD contract extension ahead of the new campaign.

2024 Miami Dolphins schedule

Preseason

Game Date and time TV Miami Dolphins 20 , Atlanta Falcons 13 Friday, August 9, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, local networks Miami Dolphins 13 , Washington Commanders 6 Sunday, August 17, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, local networks Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 , Miami Dolphins 14 Friday, August 23, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, local networks

Regular season

Game Date and time TV Miami Dolphins 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 17 Sunday, September 8, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 10 Thursday, September 12, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Prime Video, local networks Seattle Seahawks 24, Miami Dolphins 3 Sunday, September 22, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Tennessee Titans 31, Miami Dolphins 12 Monday, September 30, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+ Miami Dolphins 15, New England Patriots 10 Sunday, October 6, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, October 20, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox Miami Dolphins vs. Arizona Cardinals Sunday, October 27, 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, November 3, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Los Angeles Rams vs. Miami Dolphins Monday, November 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+ Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, November 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Sunday, November 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday, November 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Sunday, December 8, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, December 15, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, December 22, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, December 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins TBD (Will be announced following Week 17) NFL Game Pass International, TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.