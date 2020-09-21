Watch the Vuelta a España on Eurosport
Price: 5 GBP/month and up
Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2
Eurosport in the UK will also provide live coverage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia and the 2020 Vuelta a España. To watch the events on Eurosport:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Sign up at Eurosport. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., “WC1X 0AA”).
- Stream the event live!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome or Firefox.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Eurosport Player on your Android or iOS device.
Stream the Vuelta a España on NBCSN
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: NBCSN
You can tune in to the 2020 Vuleta live on NBCSN using a variety of free trials.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to fuboTV (60 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Blue (30 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Enjoy the fights!
Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android or iOS), YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).
Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.
When and where is the 2020 Vuelta a España?
The 2020 Vuelta a España will be held between October 20 and November 8. Here is the stage calendar for the 2020 Vuelta a España.
|Date (2020)
|Start and finish
|Terrain and distance (Total 3495.8 km/2172 mi)
|October 20
|Irun to Arrate
|Hilly stage (171 km)
|October 21
|Pamplona to Lekunberri
|Hilly stage (151 km)
|October 22
|Lodosa to La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa
|Hilly stage (163.8 km)
|October 23
|Garray to Ejea de los Caballeros
|Flat stage (190 km)
|October 24
|Huesca to Sabiñánigo
|Hilly stage (185.5 km)
|October 25
|Biescas to Col du Tourmalet (France)
|Mountain stage (136.6 km)
|October 26
|Vitoria-Gasteiz
|Rest day
|October 27
|Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia
|Hilly stage (160.4 km)
|October 28
|Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo
|Mountain stage (164.5 km)
|October 29
|Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo
|Flat stage (163.6 km)
|October 30
|Castro Urdiales to Suances
|Flat stage (187.4 km)
|October 31
|Villaviciosa to Alto de la Farrapona
|Mountain stage (170.2 km)
|November 1
|La Pola Llaviana to Alto de L’Angliru
|Mountain stage (108.5 km)
|November 2
|A Coruña
|Rest day
|November 3
|Muros to Mirador de Ézaro
|Mountain time trial (33.5 km)
|November 4
|Lugo to Ourense
|Hilly stage (205.8 km)
|November 5
|Mos to Puebla de Sanabria
|Flat stage (234.6 km)
|November 6
|Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo
|Flat stage (162 km)
|November 7
|Sequeros to Alto de la Covatilla
|Mountain stage (178.2 km)
|November 8
|Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid
|Flat stage (125.4 km)
2020 cycling calendar
Here’s the 2020 cycling calendar. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change. Major events are bolded.
|Date
|Race and location
|Category
|September 24 – 27, 2020
|Championnats du Monde Route UCI / UCI Road World Championships (Amateur)
|World championships
|September 29 – October 3, 2020
|BinckBank Tour – Benelux
|World tour
|September 30, 2020
|La Flèche Wallonne – Belgium
|World tour
|October 4, 2020
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège – Belgium
|World tour
|October 3 – 25, 2020
|Giro d’Italia – Italy
|World tour
|October 10, 2020
|Amstel Gold Race – Netherlands
|World tour
|October 11, 2020
|Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields – Belgium
|World tour
|October 18, 2020
|Ronde van Vlaanderen – Tour des Flandres – Belgium
|World tour
|October 20 – 21, 2020
|AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne – Belgium
|World tour
|October 20 – November 8, 2020
|La Vuelta ciclista a España – Spain
|World tour
|October 25, 2020
|Paris-Roubaix – France
|World tour
|November 6 – 8, 2020
|Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta – Spain
|World tour
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.