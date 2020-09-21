> Stream Sports > Cycling

How to stream the 2020 Vuelta a España with a VPN

Updated: October 27, 2020
How to stream the 2020 Vuelta a España with a VPN

Watch the Vuelta a España on Eurosport

Price: 5 GBP/month and up

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport in the UK will also provide live coverage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia and the 2020 Vuelta a España. To watch the events on Eurosport:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Sign up at Eurosport. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., “WC1X 0AA”).
  4. Stream the event live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome or Firefox.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Eurosport Player on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the Vuelta a España on NBCSN

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: NBCSN

You can tune in to the 2020 Vuleta live on NBCSN using a variety of free trials.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to fuboTV (60 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Blue (30 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Enjoy the fights!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android or iOS), YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

When and where is the 2020 Vuelta a España?

The 2020 Vuelta a España will be held between October 20 and November 8. Here is the stage calendar for the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Date (2020)Start and finishTerrain and distance (Total 3495.8 km/2172 mi)
October 20Irun to ArrateHilly stage (171 km)
October 21Pamplona to LekunberriHilly stage (151 km)
October 22Lodosa to La Laguna Negra de VinuesaHilly stage (163.8 km)
October 23Garray to Ejea de los CaballerosFlat stage (190 km)
October 24Huesca to SabiñánigoHilly stage (185.5 km)
October 25Biescas to Col du Tourmalet (France)Mountain stage (136.6 km)
October 26Vitoria-GasteizRest day
October 27Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de ValdegoviaHilly stage (160.4 km)
October 28Logroño to Alto de MoncalvilloMountain stage (164.5 km)
October 29Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de CampooFlat stage (163.6 km)
October 30Castro Urdiales to SuancesFlat stage (187.4 km)
October 31Villaviciosa to Alto de la FarraponaMountain stage (170.2 km)
November 1La Pola Llaviana to Alto de L’AngliruMountain stage (108.5 km)
November 2A CoruñaRest day
November 3Muros to Mirador de ÉzaroMountain time trial (33.5 km)
November 4Lugo to OurenseHilly stage (205.8 km)
November 5Mos to Puebla de SanabriaFlat stage (234.6 km)
November 6Salamanca to Ciudad RodrigoFlat stage (162 km)
November 7Sequeros to Alto de la CovatillaMountain stage (178.2 km)
November 8Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to MadridFlat stage (125.4 km)

2020 cycling calendar

Here’s the 2020 cycling calendar. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change. Major events are bolded.

DateRace and locationCategory
September 24 – 27, 2020Championnats du Monde Route UCI / UCI Road World Championships (Amateur)World championships
September 29 – October 3, 2020BinckBank Tour – BeneluxWorld tour
September 30, 2020La Flèche Wallonne – BelgiumWorld tour
October 4, 2020Liège-Bastogne-Liège – BelgiumWorld tour
October 3 – 25, 2020Giro d’Italia – ItalyWorld tour
October 10, 2020Amstel Gold Race – NetherlandsWorld tour
October 11, 2020Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields – BelgiumWorld tour
October 18, 2020Ronde van Vlaanderen – Tour des Flandres – BelgiumWorld tour
October 20 – 21, 2020AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne – BelgiumWorld tour
October 20 – November 8, 2020La Vuelta ciclista a España  – SpainWorld tour
October 25, 2020Paris-Roubaix – FranceWorld tour
November 6 – 8, 2020Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta – SpainWorld tour

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

