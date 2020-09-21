Watch the Vuelta a España on Eurosport

Price: 5 GBP/month and up

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport in the UK will also provide live coverage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia and the 2020 Vuelta a España. To watch the events on Eurosport:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at Eurosport. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., “WC1X 0AA”). Stream the event live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome or Firefox.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Eurosport Player on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the Vuelta a España on NBCSN

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: NBCSN

You can tune in to the 2020 Vuleta live on NBCSN using a variety of free trials.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android or iOS), YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

When and where is the 2020 Vuelta a España?

The 2020 Vuelta a España will be held between October 20 and November 8. Here is the stage calendar for the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Date (2020) Start and finish Terrain and distance (Total 3495.8 km/2172 mi) October 20 Irun to Arrate Hilly stage (171 km) October 21 Pamplona to Lekunberri Hilly stage (151 km) October 22 Lodosa to La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa Hilly stage (163.8 km) October 23 Garray to Ejea de los Caballeros Flat stage (190 km) October 24 Huesca to Sabiñánigo Hilly stage (185.5 km) October 25 Biescas to Col du Tourmalet (France) Mountain stage (136.6 km) October 26 Vitoria-Gasteiz Rest day October 27 Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia Hilly stage (160.4 km) October 28 Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo Mountain stage (164.5 km) October 29 Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo Flat stage (163.6 km) October 30 Castro Urdiales to Suances Flat stage (187.4 km) October 31 Villaviciosa to Alto de la Farrapona Mountain stage (170.2 km) November 1 La Pola Llaviana to Alto de L’Angliru Mountain stage (108.5 km) November 2 A Coruña Rest day November 3 Muros to Mirador de Ézaro Mountain time trial (33.5 km) November 4 Lugo to Ourense Hilly stage (205.8 km) November 5 Mos to Puebla de Sanabria Flat stage (234.6 km) November 6 Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo Flat stage (162 km) November 7 Sequeros to Alto de la Covatilla Mountain stage (178.2 km) November 8 Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid Flat stage (125.4 km)

2020 cycling calendar

Here’s the 2020 cycling calendar. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change. Major events are bolded.

Date Race and location Category September 24 – 27, 2020 Championnats du Monde Route UCI / UCI Road World Championships (Amateur) World championships September 29 – October 3, 2020 BinckBank Tour – Benelux World tour September 30, 2020 La Flèche Wallonne – Belgium World tour October 4, 2020 Liège-Bastogne-Liège – Belgium World tour October 3 – 25, 2020 Giro d’Italia – Italy World tour October 10, 2020 Amstel Gold Race – Netherlands World tour October 11, 2020 Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields – Belgium World tour October 18, 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen – Tour des Flandres – Belgium World tour October 20 – 21, 2020 AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne – Belgium World tour October 20 – November 8, 2020 La Vuelta ciclista a España – Spain World tour October 25, 2020 Paris-Roubaix – France World tour November 6 – 8, 2020 Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta – Spain World tour