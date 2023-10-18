Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks open the 2023-24 NBA season in championship-or-bust mode. The Mavs went all-in on winning their first NBA title since 2011 when they teamed Dončić and Irving together midway through the 2022-23 campaign. However, the two struggled to mesh when on the court together, and Dallas went from a playoff lock to out of the postseason entirely.

Will the Mavs get back on track and finally return to the NBA Finals? Or will Jason Kidd‘s squad once again fall to live up to expectations despite their dynamic backcourt duo?

Dončić and the Mavericks opened their season against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 25. Even if you can’t make it to American Airlines Center this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Dallas Mavericks game throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Head coach Jason Kidd Arena/Stadium American Airlines Center All-Star players Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić Championships 1 (2011)

How to watch Dallas Mavericks games with a VPN

Whether it’s Opening Week, a midseason showdown, or even the NBA Finals, you can stream every Dallas Mavericks game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a Phoenix server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Fubo. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NBA League Pass or ESPN , and find the game you want to stream. Go Mavs!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch Dallas Mavericks games from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Dallas Mavericks online?

The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks season involves watching Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every NBA game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights—and track your fantasy squad along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching Dallas Mavericks games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every shot, pass, and dunk without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Get ExpressVPN

How to stream the Dallas Mavericks with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy Dallas Mavericks games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy Mavericks games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.

Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?

ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with NBA League Pass, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available via live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite basketball team. All ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch Mavs games, basketball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to cancel NBA League Pass

If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, canceling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.

Get ExpressVPN

Stream the Dallas Mavericks using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry Mavs games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch Mavericks games through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Mavericks games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to stream Dallas Mavericks games

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream With Sling

About the 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will go as far as Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving take them. What sounds like an obvious statement is, in fact, the harsh reality for a Mavericks team that shockingly missed the postseason last year. The Mavericks won’t even come close to reaching the NBA Finals if both All-Star guards aren’t playing at a high level—and, in Irving’s case, actually staying on the court. The 2011 No. 1 overall pick hasn’t played more than 65 games in a season since appearing in 72 games for the 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mavericks fans should be excited about center Grant Williams‘s arrival; the fifth-year big man averaged career-highs in points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6) in 79 games with the Boston Celtics last year. However, Williams primarily came off the bench in his four seasons with Boston, raising questions about how the Tennessee product will adjust to a starting role.

Mavericks projected starting lineup

Position Player G Luka Dončić G Kyrie Irving F Josh Green F Grant Williams C Dereck Lively II

2023-24 Dallas Mavericks national TV schedule

Basketball fans can catch Luka Dončić and the Mavericks on nationally-televised games throughout the 2023-24 season. You can see the full national schedule below, and remember that all games are available to stream on the international version of NBA League Pass! Check out the Mavs’ official website for their complete schedule.

October

Game Date and time Network Dallas Mavericks 126, San Antonio Spurs 119 Wednesday, October 25, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+

November

Game Date and time Network Denver Nuggets 125, Dallas Mavericks 114 Friday, November 3, 10 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Milwaukee Bucks 132, Dallas Mavericks 125 Saturday, November 18, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Clippers 107, Dallas Mavericks 88 Saturday, November 25, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV

December

Game Date and time Network Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Friday, December 1, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Monday, December 11, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT NBA TV Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, December 12, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Monday, December 18, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT NBA TV Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Monday, December 25, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+

January

Game Date and time Network Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, January 9, 8 :30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, January 17, 8 :30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Friday, January 19, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Wednesday, January 24, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Friday, January 26, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT NBA TV

February

Game Date and time Network Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, February 6, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Thursday, February 8, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday, February 10, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT NBA TV Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday, February 22, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT

March

Game Date and time Network Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Friday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat Thursday, March 7, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Thursday, March 14, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Sunday, March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, March 26, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks Friday, March 29, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT NBA TV

April

Game Date and time Network Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday, April 2, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST TNT Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Sunday, April 7, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. BST NBA TV Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+

2024 NBA Finals odds

Will Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks finally win their first championship since 2011? Here are the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Boston Celtics +370 Denver Nuggets +440 Milwaukee Bucks +440 Phoenix Suns +650 Philadelphia 76ers +1500 Golden State Warriors +1700 Dallas Mavericks +2100 Los Angeles Lakers +2100 Los Angeles Clippers +2400 Cleveland Cavaliers +2600 Minnesota Timberwolves +3000 Sacramento Kings +3600 Miami Heat +3900 New York Knicks +4600 New Orleans Pelicans +5500 Oklahoma City Thunder +5500

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.