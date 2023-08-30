The 2023 NFL season promises to be a fun one. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs entered the year as odds-on favorites to become the league’s first repeat champions in nearly 20 years. We’re also keeping a close eye on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, who have an opportunity to become the first NFC team to reach consecutive Super Bowls since the 2013-14 Seattle Seahawks. Football fans hoping to enjoy every touchdown on an Amazon Fire Stick are in luck with an ExpressVPN subscription.

Read on to learn how to live stream the 2023 NFL season on an Amazon Fire Stick securely with ExpressVPN.

Regular season: Thurs, Sept. 7, 2023 – Sun, Jan. 7, 2023 Playoffs Sat, Jan. 13 – Sun, Jan. 28, 2024 NFL Super Bowl Feb 11, 2024 Streaming services NFL Game Pass International, YouTube TV, Fubo, Prime Video, Peacock, ESPN+

How to watch every NFL game on a Fire Stick

Whether it’s Week 1 or the Super Bowl, you can stream every NFL game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo , and find the game you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

While you can watch the NFL all season long by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

DAZN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games on a Fire Stick, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is your best option. Game Pass, which moved to DAZN for the 2023 season, offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

Why do you need a VPN to watch NFL on a Fire Stick?

Wearing a throwback jersey and sitting in your favorite chair aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 NFL season. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall, especially if you’re watching games on a Fire Stick. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on your Amazon Fire Stick. You’ll love watching your favorite teams—and tracking your fantasy team—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 NFL season on a Fire Stick. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers an easy-to-use app on your Amazon Fire Stick device. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

How to watch NFL games for free on a Fire Stick in 2023

Several streaming services will offer select NFL games for free during the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Watch My5 With a VPN

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Watch RTL With a VPN

Watch 2023 NFL games on a Fire Stick in the U.S.

An Amazon Fire Stick allows you to watch NFL games on various streaming platforms, ranging from ESPN+ and Peacock to cord-cutting services with free trials. You can find our complete guide below.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry NFL games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 6 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the New Orleans and Tennessee markets can watch the Saints-Titans game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Baltimore will instead get the Ravens-Texans game that day.

Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of the Dallas Cowboys–Washington Commanders showdown on Thanksgiving Day, along with every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, and NBC

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to watch the NFL on a Fire Stick

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to Stream With Sling

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada. Note that you will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

Price: 15 USD/month

Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, an Eagles fan living in Philadelphia can watch the Eagles-Vikings showdown through a local affiliate (channel varies depending on the market) in Week 2. However, an Eagles fan living in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, would need to watch through Prime. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week.

Note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions) and Week 12 (San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, who will play on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC and Peacock. Instead, Prime Video will air a Black Friday showdown between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24, for free.

Twitch.tv is expected to once again offer free Thursday Night Football streams for U.S. viewers throughout the 2023 season. Twitch also offers alternate broadcasts, including a Spanish-language simulcast.

You can find the entire Thursday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions+ Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Thursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants Thursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Thursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Thursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Thursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers* Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Thursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Thursday, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Thursday, Dec. 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT

*denotes game will air on NBC/Peacock and is not considered a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game.

Price: 6 USD/month

Using Peacock Premium you can watch Sunday Night Football, occasional Thursday night games, and playoff games. Peacock costs 6 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allen‘s Bills and Justin Herbert‘s Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock. Alternatively, you can still watch Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The NFL can flex Sunday Night Football games twice between Weeks 5-10 and freely during Weeks 11-17. However, the aforementioned Week 16 Bills-Chargers game is currently ineligible to be flexed.

You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Network Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys* Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants* Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins* Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears* Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals* Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets* Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings* Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers* Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens* Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs* Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles* Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens* Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills Saturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Peacock Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers* Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17) Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock

*denotes game can be flexed

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2023. Additionally, Peyton and Eli Manning will once again call select games on their Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2; a full schedule will be released later this year. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.

The NFL can now flex Monday Night Football games held between Weeks 12-17.

You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Network New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Monday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Monday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+ Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Monday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+ Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, September 25, 7:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+ Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+ New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Monday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Monday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers Monday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders Monday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos Monday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, My5, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Monday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+ New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Monday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN, ESPN+ San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens* Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN+ Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions* Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point) Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, ESPN+ TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point) Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+

*denotes eligible to be flexed

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as NFL champions? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +900 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1400 New York Jets +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Detroit Lions +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2200 Miami Dolphins +2500 Cleveland Browns +2800 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

2023 NFL international games

The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season. You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the Jaguars-Falcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.

Game Venue Date and time Network Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Wembley Stadium, London, U.K. Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Game Pass International, ESPN+ Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.