Updated: September 1, 2023

Securely stream the game online on Sep 3!

The Bretagne Classic serves as an early highlight for the closing season, set to take place on September 3rd. This Breton event attracts a diverse field of world-class sprinters, climbers, and classics specialists.

This year’s course covers a grueling 259 kilometers, setting the stage for an intense and complex finish. Although some past editions have ended in a diminished group sprint, the current route is particularly favorable for classics experts and promotes aggressive racing tactics. With 3,600 meters of elevation gain, a myriad of narrow lanes, and steep, quick climbs, the race is expected to feature high tension and early breakaway attempts.

  
DateSun, Sep 3, 2023
Also calledBretagne Classic Ouest-France
LocationFrance
CompetitionUCI World Tour

How to watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic for free

You can comfortably watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic in blazing-fast HD in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch. For example, if you are in France, connect to a France server.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

L’Équipe

Price: Free
Country: France

If you’re in France, you can catch all the stages of the 2023 Bretagne Classic by streaming them on L’Equipe’s website – and the best part is, it’s free, you just have to sign up. L’Equipe is a top sports newspaper in France and is known for its online content as well.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic in your country?

Watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic in the U.S.

GCN+

Price: 8.99 UDS month/49.99 USD/year

GCN+ is a great way for viewers in the U.S. to live stream top cycling events. Follow every stage on your browser, the mobile app, or on your smart TV. You can check out the full list of races available in the U.S. in 2023 here.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen GCN+ region.

Watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic in the UK

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Viewers in the UK, Europe, and Australia can livestream the Bretagne Classic through Eurosport, a popular broadcaster for a host of cycling events. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule before tuning in to see when the coverage begins. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.

Top Competitors in Bretagne Classic

  • PEDERSEN Mads
  • PHILIPSEN Jasper
  • VAN DER POEL Mathieu
  • DE LIE Arnaud
  • HINDLEY Jai
  • HIRSCHI Marc
  • LAPORTE Christophe
  • MARTIN Guillaume
  • HEALY Ben

Teams in Bretagne Classic

Team NameKey Riders
Jumbo-VismaLaporte, Benoot
Lidl – TrekStuyven, Pedersen
Lotto DstnyDe Buyst, Campenaerts
Green Project-Bardiani CSF-FaizanèMulubrhan, Fiorelli
Intermarché – Circus – WantyPetit, Calmejane
AG2R Citroën TeamVan Avermaet, Naesen
CofidisMartin, Izagirre
EF Education-EasyPostBettiol, Amador
TotalEnergiesSagan, Boasson Hagen
Movistar TeamRojas, Izagirre
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

