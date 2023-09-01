The Bretagne Classic serves as an early highlight for the closing season, set to take place on September 3rd. This Breton event attracts a diverse field of world-class sprinters, climbers, and classics specialists.

This year’s course covers a grueling 259 kilometers, setting the stage for an intense and complex finish. Although some past editions have ended in a diminished group sprint, the current route is particularly favorable for classics experts and promotes aggressive racing tactics. With 3,600 meters of elevation gain, a myriad of narrow lanes, and steep, quick climbs, the race is expected to feature high tension and early breakaway attempts.

Date Sun, Sep 3, 2023 Also called Bretagne Classic Ouest-France Location France Competition UCI World Tour

How to watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic for free

You can comfortably watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic in blazing-fast HD in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch. For example, if you are in France, connect to a France server Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

L’Équipe

Price: Free

Country: France

If you’re in France, you can catch all the stages of the 2023 Bretagne Classic by streaming them on L’Equipe’s website – and the best part is, it’s free, you just have to sign up. L’Equipe is a top sports newspaper in France and is known for its online content as well.

Where to watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic in your country?

Watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic in the U.S.

GCN+

Price: 8.99 UDS month/49.99 USD/year

GCN+ is a great way for viewers in the U.S. to live stream top cycling events. Follow every stage on your browser, the mobile app, or on your smart TV. You can check out the full list of races available in the U.S. in 2023 here.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen GCN+ region.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the 2023 Bretagne Classic in the UK

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Viewers in the UK, Europe, and Australia can livestream the Bretagne Classic through Eurosport, a popular broadcaster for a host of cycling events. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule before tuning in to see when the coverage begins. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.

Top Competitors in Bretagne Classic

PEDERSEN Mads

PHILIPSEN Jasper

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

DE LIE Arnaud

HINDLEY Jai

HIRSCHI Marc

LAPORTE Christophe

MARTIN Guillaume

HEALY Ben

Teams in Bretagne Classic

Team Name Key Riders Jumbo-Visma Laporte, Benoot Lidl – Trek Stuyven, Pedersen Lotto Dstny De Buyst, Campenaerts Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè Mulubrhan, Fiorelli Intermarché – Circus – Wanty Petit, Calmejane AG2R Citroën Team Van Avermaet, Naesen Cofidis Martin, Izagirre EF Education-EasyPost Bettiol, Amador TotalEnergies Sagan, Boasson Hagen Movistar Team Rojas, Izagirre [Additional Teams Here] [Additional Key Riders]

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.