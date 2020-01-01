How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

Yes! You can connect to ExpressVPN’s servers in the United Kingdom for a secure and private connection free from throttling.
ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting, including:
The BBC has a reputation for outstanding news coverage, children’s programming, and drama series across channels like BBC One, BBC Two, CBeebies, and more.
Use ExpressVPN with iPlayer to enjoy BBC content online, privately and securely.
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Choose and connect to a secure VPN location in the UK.
Visit BBC iPlayer online to stream live and on-demand TV.*
* Registering for a BBC account requires a UK postcode.
BBC iPlayer gives you access to online BBC content spread across 11 channels:
The original channel, featuring programmes for a wide general audience.
More intellectual programming like documentaries and critically acclaimed series.
Reality TV shows and other programmes geared toward a younger, hipper demographic.
Arts, music, and science. Formerly the educational BBC Knowledge channel.
CBBC stands for Children's BBC, aimed at children 6-12.
With national, international, sports, and political coverage.
Also has visual content like music videos and celebrity interviews.
Covering live and recorded sessions of Parliament.
CBBC's sister channel, geared toward children younger than 6.
A Scottish Gaelic-language channel.
A Welsh-language channel.
BBC iPlayer works best when you’re connected to the UK server location closest to your geographic location. If you’re connected to a UK location and still having difficulty, please contact Support.
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers, so you can watch BBC iPlayer from your desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.
You can also use ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service to watch on media and gaming consoles like Roku, Apple TV, PlayStation, and Xbox. For Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, we recommend downloading the ExpressVPN app to your Fire device. You can also try ExpressVPN for your wireless router to stream on gaming consoles or smart TVs.
Accessing BBC iPlayer with a free proxy service is not recommended. Free proxies are under no obligation to protect your privacy, and some might even sell your online activity to third parties to make money. Many free proxy services are also very slow and don’t function as advertised.
No. ExpressVPN doesn’t come with a BBC account, but you can register for free on the BBC’s website with a UK postcode, even if you’re abroad. ExpressVPN complements your BBC account to help you watch content online with zero ISP throttling.
To watch live programming on BBC, log in to your BBC iPlayer account, look at the TV Guide to see what’s playing right now, and select the program you wish to stream live. You can stream live content from BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four, CBBC, CBeebies, BBC Scotland, BBC News, BBC Parliament, BBC Alba, and S4C.
Yes! With BBC iPlayer, you can watch highlights and documentaries featuring top sports like football, athletics, rugby, and more.
All VPNs add a layer of encryption, which can potentially slow your connection, but ExpressVPN consistently ranks as one of the fastest VPNs around, so you probably won't notice a difference. Our network of servers is constantly optimized to give you the best streaming experience.
In fact, if your ISP throttles video-streaming services, then using a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer might actually make your connection faster.
Yes! ExpressVPN is fully compatible with BBC audio programming. Use ExpressVPN with BBC Sounds to listen to Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra, Radio 2, Radio 3, Radio 4, Radio 4 Extra, plus podcasts, audiobooks, children's programming, documentaries, sports, and more.
BritBox is a subscription streaming service for British television, jointly launched by ITV and the BBC. With BritBox, viewers can stream programming from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5. BritBox airs older content from the BBC and ITV to avoid competing with ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer. It is available to viewers in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, who can watch BritBox content on their phones, tablets, computers, Chromecast, Apple TV, or Roku.
ExpressVPN helps you enjoy secure, private, and unrestricted access to services worldwide. You can use it to bypass censorship in some countries that block access to sites like YouTube, Google, and Twitter. You can also use it to stream services securely, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.
