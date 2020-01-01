Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

The BBC has a reputation for outstanding news coverage, children’s programming, and drama series across channels like BBC One, BBC Two, CBeebies, and more.

Watch BBC One live in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Choose and connect to a secure VPN location in the UK.

Step 3

Visit BBC iPlayer online to stream live and on-demand TV.*

* Registering for a BBC account requires a UK postcode.

Stream BBC One, BBC Two, and more

BBC iPlayer gives you access to online BBC content spread across 11 channels:

BBC One

The original channel, featuring programmes for a wide general audience.

BBC Two

More intellectual programming like documentaries and critically acclaimed series.

BBC Three

Reality TV shows and other programmes geared toward a younger, hipper demographic.

BBC Four

Arts, music, and science. Formerly the educational BBC Knowledge channel.

CBBC

CBBC stands for Children's BBC, aimed at children 6-12.

BBC News

With national, international, sports, and political coverage.

BBC Radio 1

Also has visual content like music videos and celebrity interviews.

BBC Parliament

Covering live and recorded sessions of Parliament.

Cbeebies

CBBC's sister channel, geared toward children younger than 6.

BBC Alba

A Scottish Gaelic-language channel.

S4C

A Welsh-language channel.

FAQ: How to watch BBC with a VPN

Does ExpressVPN work with BBC iPlayer?

Why does BBC iPlayer not work with VPN?

On what devices can I watch BBC iPlayer with ExpressVPN?

Can I use a free proxy for BBC iPlayer?

Does ExpressVPN come with a BBC account?

How do I watch BBC live?

Can I use BBC iPlayer to watch sports?

Will a VPN slow down my BBC streams?

Can I use ExpressVPN to listen to BBC Sounds (aka BBC iPlayer Radio)?

What is BritBox?

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

