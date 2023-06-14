The world’s premier beach volleyball players continue squaring off across the globe, and you’ll never have to worry about missing a single match with a VPN. Whether you’re looking to catch the 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championships or smaller, national events, you’re in luck! You can use a VPN to access streaming platforms for watching beach volleyball tournaments.

The 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour season continues with the Jurmala Challenge in Latvia from June 15-18. Meanwhile, the Lille Future will be held in France over the same four days.

How to watch beach volleyball with a VPN

Several broadcasters carry beach volleyball events for free! You can securely stream the action in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to watch on YouTube, connect to a server in the United States Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Where to watch beach volleyball online

YouTube

Price: Free

You can watch select beach volleyball live streams and highlights on Beach Volleyball World‘s YouTube channel.

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live streams of select beach volleyball events in several European markets. Just be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule! Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

RaiPlay

Price: Free

Country: Italy

You can follow beach volleyball events live online for free on RayPlay. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.

GloboPlay

The Brazilian streaming platform Globoplay offers free streaming of beach volleyball events in Portuguese.

2023 Beach Volleyball schedule

Event Location Date Men’s champions Women’s champions Doha Elite 16 Doha, Qatar February 1-5 Anders Mol and Christian Sørum (Norway) Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon (Netherlands) La Paz Challenge La Paz, Mexico March 16-19 Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira (Spain) Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth (United States) Mt. Maunganui Beach Future Mount Maunganui, New Zealand March 16-19 Ha Likejiang and Wu Jiaxin (China) Shaunna Polley and Alice Zeimann (New Zealand) Tepic Elite 16 Tepic, Mexico March 22-26 David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig (Sweden) Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng (United States) Coolangatta Beach Future Coolangatta, Australia March 28-April 2 Ha Likejiang and Wu Jiaxin (China) Jana Milutinovic and Stefanie Fejes (Australia) Tahiti Future Papeete, French Polynesia April 5-9 Tiziano Andreatta and Andrea Abbiati (Italy) N/A Itapema Challenge Itapema, Brazil April 6-9 George Wanderley and André Stein (Brazil) Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi (China) Saquarema Challenge Saquarema, Brazil April 13-16 Evandro Oliveira and Arthur Lanci (Brazil) Valentina Gottardi and Marta Menegatti (Italy) Satun Future Pak Nam, Thailand April 20-23 Philipp Huster and Simon Pfretzschner (Germany) Nicole Laird and Brittany Kendall (Australia) Uberlândia Elite 16 Uberlândia, Brazil April 26-30 Ondřej Perušič and David Schweiner (Czech Republic) Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth (United States) Madrid Future Madrid, Spain May 11-14 Javier Huerta and Alejandro Huerta (Spain) Liliana Fernández and Paula Soria (Spain) Ostrava Elite 16 Ostrava, Czech Republic May 31-June 4 Anders Mol and Christian Sørum (Norway) Ana Patrícia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa (Brazil) Lecce Future Lecce, Italy June 8-11 Davide Benzi and Carlo Bonifazi (Italy) Margherita Bianchin and Claudia Scampoli (Italy) Spiez Future Spiez, Switzerland June 8-11 Marco Krattiger and Florian Breer (Switzerland) Diana Lunina and Tetiana Lazarenko (Ukraine) Campionato Italiano Assoluto Italy June 16-September 10 Jurmala Challenge Jūrmala, Latvia June 15-18 Lille Future Lille, France June 15-18 Ios Island Future Ios, Greece June 21-24 Helsinki Future Helsinki, Finland June 29-July 2 Messina Future Messina, Italy June 29-July 2 EuroBeach Volley 2023 Vienna, Austria August 2-6 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championships Tiaxcala, Mexico October 6-15

