The world’s premier beach volleyball players continue squaring off across the globe, and you’ll never have to worry about missing a single match with a VPN. Whether you’re looking to catch the 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championships or smaller, national events, you’re in luck! You can use a VPN to access streaming platforms for watching beach volleyball tournaments.
The 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour season continues with the Jurmala Challenge in Latvia from June 15-18. Meanwhile, the Lille Future will be held in France over the same four days.
How to watch beach volleyball with a VPN
Several broadcasters carry beach volleyball events for free! You can securely stream the action in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to watch on YouTube, connect to a server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Where to watch beach volleyball online
YouTube
Price: Free
You can watch select beach volleyball live streams and highlights on Beach Volleyball World‘s YouTube channel.
Eurosport
Price: Varies
Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2
Eurosport provides live streams of select beach volleyball events in several European markets. Just be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule! Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.
RaiPlay
Price: Free
Country: Italy
You can follow beach volleyball events live online for free on RayPlay. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.
GloboPlay
The Brazilian streaming platform Globoplay offers free streaming of beach volleyball events in Portuguese.
2023 Beach Volleyball schedule
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Men’s champions
|Women’s champions
|Doha Elite 16
|Doha, Qatar
|February 1-5
|Anders Mol and Christian Sørum (Norway)
|Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon (Netherlands)
|La Paz Challenge
|La Paz, Mexico
|March 16-19
|Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira (Spain)
|Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth (United States)
|Mt. Maunganui Beach Future
|Mount Maunganui, New Zealand
|March 16-19
|Ha Likejiang and Wu Jiaxin (China)
|Shaunna Polley and Alice Zeimann (New Zealand)
|Tepic Elite 16
|Tepic, Mexico
|March 22-26
|David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig (Sweden)
|Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng (United States)
|Coolangatta Beach Future
|Coolangatta, Australia
|March 28-April 2
|Ha Likejiang and Wu Jiaxin (China)
|Jana Milutinovic and Stefanie Fejes (Australia)
|Tahiti Future
|Papeete, French Polynesia
|April 5-9
|Tiziano Andreatta and Andrea Abbiati (Italy)
|N/A
|Itapema Challenge
|Itapema, Brazil
|April 6-9
|George Wanderley and André Stein (Brazil)
|Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi (China)
|Saquarema Challenge
|Saquarema, Brazil
|April 13-16
|Evandro Oliveira and Arthur Lanci (Brazil)
|Valentina Gottardi and Marta Menegatti (Italy)
|Satun Future
|Pak Nam, Thailand
|April 20-23
|Philipp Huster and Simon Pfretzschner (Germany)
|Nicole Laird and Brittany Kendall (Australia)
|Uberlândia Elite 16
|Uberlândia, Brazil
|April 26-30
|Ondřej Perušič and David Schweiner (Czech Republic)
|Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth (United States)
|Madrid Future
|Madrid, Spain
|May 11-14
|Javier Huerta and Alejandro Huerta (Spain)
|Liliana Fernández and Paula Soria (Spain)
|Ostrava Elite 16
|Ostrava, Czech Republic
|May 31-June 4
|Anders Mol and Christian Sørum (Norway)
|Ana Patrícia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa (Brazil)
|Lecce Future
|Lecce, Italy
|June 8-11
|Davide Benzi and Carlo Bonifazi (Italy)
|Margherita Bianchin and Claudia Scampoli (Italy)
|Spiez Future
|Spiez, Switzerland
|June 8-11
|Marco Krattiger and Florian Breer (Switzerland)
|Diana Lunina and Tetiana Lazarenko (Ukraine)
|Campionato Italiano Assoluto
|Italy
|June 16-September 10
|Jurmala Challenge
|Jūrmala, Latvia
|June 15-18
|Lille Future
|Lille, France
|June 15-18
|Ios Island Future
|Ios, Greece
|June 21-24
|Helsinki Future
|Helsinki, Finland
|June 29-July 2
|Messina Future
|Messina, Italy
|June 29-July 2
|EuroBeach Volley 2023
|Vienna, Austria
|August 2-6
|2023 Beach Volleyball World Championships
|Tiaxcala, Mexico
|October 6-15
FAQ: About Beach Volleyball
Is beach volleyball popular?
Yes, beach volleyball is popular! Celebrities from John Lennon to John F. Kennedy have enjoyed beach volleyball matches over the years. In fact, beach volleyball has been an Olympic sport since 1996.
What is the biggest beach volleyball tournament in the world?
The largest beach volleyball tournament took place on July 12, 2014, when 968 players participated in the Heatwave for SickKids Beach Volleyball Tournament in Toronto, Canada.
What is the Beach Volleyball World Tour?
The Beach Volleyball World Tour served as the worldwide governing body for professional volleyball players from 1989 through 2021. The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour replaced the World Tour in 2022.
Can I stream beach volleyball on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream beach volleyball on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.