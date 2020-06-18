When you connect to a VPN service, you’re really connecting to a VPN server, a physical piece of hardware that encrypts and decrypts your internet traffic on its way to and from the apps and websites you use. Our server network is meticulously designed to provide you with the best internet experience.

Wide-ranging server locations

Our server locations are numerous and varied, spanning 105 countries and counting. This means you’ll be able to find one that suits your needs, whether it’s to access a website restricted to certain regions or to protect your browsing while still appearing to be in your own country.

10-Gbps servers for faster service

A single VPN server must be able to handle traffic from multiple users, all with their own constantly changing demands. That’s why bandwidth is so important: it’s the total amount of data that one server can transmit every second. For our servers, that’s 10 Gbps—10 Gigabits (10 billion bits) per second—which can handle more traffic with less congestion, and thus better speeds.

Server tech designed to keep you private

We’re committed to not keeping logs of our users’ internet activity and designed our server system to reinforce this goal. We call it TrustedServer—a system that never writes to hard disk and uses RAM only. This allows for all data to be wiped whenever the system is rebooted, in case any personal data is saved to a server by accident. Read a deep dive into TrustedServer, which has been independently audited.