Download the best VPN app for Android devices

For phones, tablets, and Android TV
  • Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
  • Strong encryption to protect your privacy
  • Choose from 105 countries for your location
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Download the best VPN for Android.
Android phones with ExpressVPN

What is an Android VPN?

A VPN like ExpressVPN replaces your real IP address with one that belongs to the VPN company, giving you greater anonymity as you go online while allowing you to appear to be in a different country. A VPN also encrypts all the internet traffic on your Android device, preventing third parties like your internet service provider and Wi-Fi admins from knowing what you’re doing online.

For Android devices, you may download the ExpressVPN app from the Google Play Store or install an APK from ExpressVPN’s website directly.

How to set up an Android VPN

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN

Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Download the ExpressVPN app for Android. Android devices with a download sign.
Download an Android VPN app

Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android on your phone or tablet. You can do so through the Google Play Store (easiest) or as an APK.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN server location

Simply hit the On Button, and you’ll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.

ExpressVPN for Android - App setup tutorial
Risk-free VPN APK download.

Also available as a VPN APK download

In addition to the Google Play Store, ExpressVPN lets you download the VPN app as an APK (Android package kit) directly from this website. The VPN APK allows you to download ExpressVPN even if you don’t have access to Google Play or prefer not to use it.

You will need to enable APK installs on your Android device. From there, you can install and use ExpressVPN as normal. It is not recommended to download the ExpressVPN APK from any other sources.

What is the best VPN for Android?

The best VPN for Android is ExpressVPN, with advanced features designed to enhance your internet experience on phones, tablets, and other devices.

Encrypt your connection with a VPN.

Innovations to protect your privacy

Using best-in-class encryption, we keep your online traffic secure from interception. Our innovative server technology is designed not to record your activity, and our Android app supports full leakproofing through the Android system settings, blocking all internet access on your device if the VPN gets disconnected.

Effective unblocking for content access

Censorship and other region-based restrictions can keep you from accessing websites, popular apps, and videos on your Android device. ExpressVPN helps you break through these blocks, including those on school or office Wi-Fi networks.

ExpressVPN’s high-speed network is perfect for YouTube TV

Fast speeds and smooth, hassle-free streaming

While VPNs have the potential to slow down your internet speeds, ExpressVPN is optimized so you barely notice a difference on your Android. This means less buffering and waiting while you enjoy strong online security.

what is threat manager targeted advertising

Block ads, trackers, and harmful sites

ExpressVPN’s advanced protection features let you customize your online experience and take back control over what companies know about you. Block trackers and malicious sites with Threat Manager, hide intrusive display ads with an ad blocker, and protect your kids from explicit content.

A laptop with a speedometer

Lightway, our cutting-edge protocol

ExpressVPN’s exclusive protocol Lightway offers a superior internet experience on your Android devices, with strong security and reliable VPN connections that can often be turned on within a fraction of a second.

ExpressVPN Keys: A password manager to secure all your accounts.

Better value with a built-in password manager

ExpressVPN Keys, a full-featured password manager, is built right in to your Android app. With a password manager, you only need to remember one password to access all your logins. They’re protected with zero-knowledge encryption, so only you can gain entry to your Keys account—even we are locked out of it. And there’s no extra cost to use it.

VPN servers for speed, security, and total access

When you connect to a VPN service, you’re really connecting to a VPN server, a physical piece of hardware that encrypts and decrypts your internet traffic on its way to and from the apps and websites you use. Our server network is meticulously designed to provide you with the best internet experience.

VPN server hero foreground image

Wide-ranging server locations

Our server locations are numerous and varied, spanning 105 countries and counting. This means you’ll be able to find one that suits your needs, whether it’s to access a website restricted to certain regions or to protect your browsing while still appearing to be in your own country.

10-Gbps servers for faster service

A single VPN server must be able to handle traffic from multiple users, all with their own constantly changing demands. That’s why bandwidth is so important: it’s the total amount of data that one server can transmit every second. For our servers, that’s 10 Gbps—10 Gigabits (10 billion bits) per second—which can handle more traffic with less congestion, and thus better speeds.

Server tech designed to keep you private

We’re committed to not keeping logs of our users’ internet activity and designed our server system to reinforce this goal. We call it TrustedServer—a system that never writes to hard disk and uses RAM only. This allows for all data to be wiped whenever the system is rebooted, in case any personal data is saved to a server by accident. Read a deep dive into TrustedServer, which has been independently audited.

Download a VPN for all Android devices.

Download a VPN for all Android devices

ExpressVPN works with Android 14, 13, 12L, 12, 11, 10, Pie, Oreo, Nougat, Marshmallow & Lollipop. Use it on Samsung Galaxy, Nokia, Vivo, Huawei, Sony Xperia, LG, Motorola, Google Pixel, BlackBerry, HTC, Xiaomi, OnePlus, ZTE, and more Android brands.

Need the same great functionality on your laptop or desktop? One ExpressVPN subscription lets you connect to the VPN on eight devices at the same time, so you can use it as your Mac VPN or Windows VPN, too.

Benefits of Android VPN.

Use ExpressVPN on your Android TV

You can get all the protective benefits of a VPN while you browse and stream your favorite entertainment on Android TV brands such as Sony, Hisense, and TCL.

Search for “ExpressVPN” on the Google Play Store using your Android TV to download the official VPN app.

Learn more about using ExpressVPN with Android TV.

Gaming on Android with a VPN

Gaming online on your Android device with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.

If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.

Frequently asked questions

The best Android VPN

ExpressVPN’s Android offering has more than enough functionality for most people, while remaining easy to use.
ExpressVPN apps are so user-friendly that we named it our top VPN for Android.
ExpressVPN’s mobile apps are powerful, well designed and, importantly, easy to use.
It’s very affordable, so easy to use and gives you that sense of privacy and security that you sometimes lack these days
Joe D
Anyone who knows me knows that I can hardly be considered “computer savvy”, so an app such as this, which takes care of all technical aspects of setting up bona-fide security and privacy measures for you, is pure gold.
Ryan C
Fantastic and reliable VPN service. Really fast and plenty of countries to connect to. Geo blocking content is no problem for this service and privacy is great. Using it for over 5 years
Wayne C
Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.
Caro
ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.
SB
I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!
Jeremy
Why choose ExpressVPN?

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Try a risk-free VPN for Android

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.


Try ExpressVPN for Android with a 30-day money-back guarantee and secure your internet!

