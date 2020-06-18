Download the best VPN app for Android devices
- Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
- Strong encryption to protect your privacy
- Choose from 105 countries for your location
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Don’t use Google Play? Download VPN APK
What is an Android VPN?
A VPN like ExpressVPN replaces your real IP address with one that belongs to the VPN company, giving you greater anonymity as you go online while allowing you to appear to be in a different country. A VPN also encrypts all the internet traffic on your Android device, preventing third parties like your internet service provider and Wi-Fi admins from knowing what you’re doing online.
For Android devices, you may download the ExpressVPN app from the Google Play Store or install an APK from ExpressVPN’s website directly.
How to set up an Android VPN
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN
Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2
Download an Android VPN app
Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android on your phone or tablet. You can do so through the Google Play Store (easiest) or as an APK.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN server location
Simply hit the On Button, and you’ll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.
Also available as a VPN APK download
In addition to the Google Play Store, ExpressVPN lets you download the VPN app as an APK (Android package kit) directly from this website. The VPN APK allows you to download ExpressVPN even if you don’t have access to Google Play or prefer not to use it.
You will need to enable APK installs on your Android device. From there, you can install and use ExpressVPN as normal. It is not recommended to download the ExpressVPN APK from any other sources.
What is the best VPN for Android?
The best VPN for Android is ExpressVPN, with advanced features designed to enhance your internet experience on phones, tablets, and other devices.
Innovations to protect your privacy
Using best-in-class encryption, we keep your online traffic secure from interception. Our innovative server technology is designed not to record your activity, and our Android app supports full leakproofing through the Android system settings, blocking all internet access on your device if the VPN gets disconnected.
Effective unblocking for content access
Censorship and other region-based restrictions can keep you from accessing websites, popular apps, and videos on your Android device. ExpressVPN helps you break through these blocks, including those on school or office Wi-Fi networks.
Fast speeds and smooth, hassle-free streaming
While VPNs have the potential to slow down your internet speeds, ExpressVPN is optimized so you barely notice a difference on your Android. This means less buffering and waiting while you enjoy strong online security.
Block ads, trackers, and harmful sites
ExpressVPN’s advanced protection features let you customize your online experience and take back control over what companies know about you. Block trackers and malicious sites with Threat Manager, hide intrusive display ads with an ad blocker, and protect your kids from explicit content.
Lightway, our cutting-edge protocol
ExpressVPN’s exclusive protocol Lightway offers a superior internet experience on your Android devices, with strong security and reliable VPN connections that can often be turned on within a fraction of a second.
Better value with a built-in password manager
ExpressVPN Keys, a full-featured password manager, is built right in to your Android app. With a password manager, you only need to remember one password to access all your logins. They’re protected with zero-knowledge encryption, so only you can gain entry to your Keys account—even we are locked out of it. And there’s no extra cost to use it.
VPN servers for speed, security, and total access
When you connect to a VPN service, you’re really connecting to a VPN server, a physical piece of hardware that encrypts and decrypts your internet traffic on its way to and from the apps and websites you use. Our server network is meticulously designed to provide you with the best internet experience.
Wide-ranging server locations
Our server locations are numerous and varied, spanning 105 countries and counting. This means you’ll be able to find one that suits your needs, whether it’s to access a website restricted to certain regions or to protect your browsing while still appearing to be in your own country.
10-Gbps servers for faster service
A single VPN server must be able to handle traffic from multiple users, all with their own constantly changing demands. That’s why bandwidth is so important: it’s the total amount of data that one server can transmit every second. For our servers, that’s 10 Gbps—10 Gigabits (10 billion bits) per second—which can handle more traffic with less congestion, and thus better speeds.
Server tech designed to keep you private
We’re committed to not keeping logs of our users’ internet activity and designed our server system to reinforce this goal. We call it TrustedServer—a system that never writes to hard disk and uses RAM only. This allows for all data to be wiped whenever the system is rebooted, in case any personal data is saved to a server by accident. Read a deep dive into TrustedServer, which has been independently audited.
Download a VPN for all Android devices
ExpressVPN works with Android 14, 13, 12L, 12, 11, 10, Pie, Oreo, Nougat, Marshmallow & Lollipop. Use it on Samsung Galaxy, Nokia, Vivo, Huawei, Sony Xperia, LG, Motorola, Google Pixel, BlackBerry, HTC, Xiaomi, OnePlus, ZTE, and more Android brands.
Need the same great functionality on your laptop or desktop? One ExpressVPN subscription lets you connect to the VPN on eight devices at the same time, so you can use it as your Mac VPN or Windows VPN, too.
Use ExpressVPN on your Android TV
You can get all the protective benefits of a VPN while you browse and stream your favorite entertainment on Android TV brands such as Sony, Hisense, and TCL.
Search for “ExpressVPN” on the Google Play Store using your Android TV to download the official VPN app.
Learn more about using ExpressVPN with Android TV.
Gaming on Android with a VPN
Gaming online on your Android device with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.
If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.
Frequently asked questions
Do I need a VPN app on my Android?
Using a VPN on your Android will ensure that everything you do is secure. By connecting to any of our VPN server locations in 105 countries, you can replace your device‘s IP address with a different one, protect your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and access censored sites and services.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, mobile devices, and much more. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Can I download a free VPN or VPN APK for Android?
Although there are free VPNs and proxy services available for Android, they are not recommended as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
What is a VPN APK?
A VPN APK is a VPN app available as an Android Package Kit (APK). On an Android device, you can download apps from outside of the Play Store, and one such way is by transferring or downloading APK files to your device.
APK files also allow you to download Android apps onto devices that run Android but don’t have Play Store installed, such as the Amazon Kindle Fire tablet. You can also download an app using an APK if it is blocked in your country.
Our VPN APK allows you to download the ExpressVPN app on to your Android device without having to use the Play Store.
How do I install an Android VPN APK?
It’s really simple! Just follow these steps:
Head to your ExpressVPN account dashboard or download the VPN APK here
Under the “Set up your devices” section, click on “Android”
Lastly, click on the “Download APK” button
Are VPN APKs safe to download?
While it is safe to download APKs, you should only do so from trusted sources—like your ExpressVPN account dashboard. Downloading APKs from less reputable sources puts your devices at risk of harm as they could contain malware.
Which is the best VPN APK?
The best Android VPN APK to download is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN ensures a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer thanks to our next-gen 10Gbps servers, best-in-class encryption, and advanced features like VPN split tunneling.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN subscription comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN on your devices for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.
How do I know the ExpressVPN app for Android is secure?
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
What Android support does ExpressVPN offer?
ExpressVPN provides a wide range of articles covering setup, usage, and troubleshooting. If you need more support, the ExpressVPN Support Team is always available.
