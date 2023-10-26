How to watch the Breeders’ Cup online for free
You can securely watch Breeders’ Cup live streams with a VPN in just a few simple steps:
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American fans can connect to a secure server in Los Angeles to watch Peacock’s coverage, while British racing fans can connect to a secure server in London to watch the Breeders’ Cup action for free on ITVX.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Peacock (U.S.) or NOW (UK), and find the event you want to stream.
ITVX
Price: Free
Country: UK
ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) offers both on-demand content and live events, including free streams of every race of the Breeders’ Cup. ITV3 & ITV4 set to show ALL 14 Breeders’ Cup races on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s five races will be shown on ITV3 (8:30 p.m.–12 a.m. GMT), with coverage switching to ITV4 on Saturday (6 p.m.–12:15 a.m. GMT). Check the schedule before tuning in to see when the match kicks off!
Can I use a VPN to watch Breeders’ Cup live streams from another country?
Why do you need a VPN to watch the Breeders’ Cup online?
Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream the Breeders’ Cup live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream the races with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite riders and races at home, on the go, or even abroad.
Where to watch the Breeders’ Cup in your country?
Watch the Breeders’ Cup in the United States
In the United States, NBC Sports is home to the 40th Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Coverage begins on Friday, November 3, running from 4–8 p.m. ET on USA Network, resuming on Saturday, November 4, at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Coverage then shifts to NBC and Peacock from 3:30–7 p.m. ET. Additionally, Fanduel TV will also simulcast events from the Breeders’ Cup and is available on select streaming services in the U.S.
Peacock
Price: 6 USD/month
Peacock will broadcast several of the Breeders’ Cup races. Check the schedule to see when the races are showing.
Note: You need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: NBC, USA Network
Sling TV’s basic “Sling Blue” plan gives you NBC and the USA Network channels, allowing you to follow the Breeders’ Cup action live all weekend. Sadly, Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month
Channels: NBC, USA Network, FanDuel TV
YouTube TV lets you watch live TV from more than 85 channels, including NBC, USA Network, and FanDuel TV, so you can stream every race from the Breeders’ Cup. New subscribers can also take advantage of a free trial.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD and up
Channels: NBC, USA Network, FanDuel TV
To watch the Breeders’ Cup on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into NBC, USA Network, and FanDuel TV, which are included along with TK channels. New subscribers can opt into a seven-day free trial, too.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC, USA Network, FanDuel TV
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side, but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, too, in case you only want to stream certain races.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/year
Channels: NBC, USA Network
Hulu + Live TV gives you more than 75 channels to watch live—including NBC and USA Network, which will carry the full Breeders’ Cup. You also get access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit or debit card to subscribe.
Watch the Breeders’ Cup in the UK
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channels: Sky Sports Racing
NOW is the perfect way to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, which allows you to live stream the Breeders’ Cup horse racing championship. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
Sky Sports (UK)
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Racing
For UK racing fans who want live sports as well as live and on-demand TV, Sky Sports is an excellent all-round entertainment package. Sky Sports carries a huge variety of horse racing, as well as soccer, rugby, F1, and more. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Recent Breeders’ Cup Classic winners
|Year
|Winner
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Win Time
|2022
|Flightline
|Flavien Prat
|J. Sadler
|2:00.05
|2021
|Knicks Go
|J. Rosario
|Brad H. Cox
|1:59.57
|2020
|Authentic
|John R. Velazquez
|Bob Baffert
|1:59.60
|2019
|Vino Rosso
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|2:02.80
|2018
|Accelerate
|J. Rosario
|J. Sadler
|2:02.93
|2017
|Gun Runner
|Florent Geroux
|Steven Asmussen
|2:01.29
|2016
|Arrogate
|Smith, Mike
|Bob Baffert
|2:00.11
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|2:00.07
|2014
|Bayern
|Martin Garcia
|Bob Baffert
|1:59.88
|2013
Mucho Macho Man
|Gary Stevens
|Katherine Ritvo
|2:00.72
FAQ: About Breeders’ Cup live stream
How can I watch the Breeders’ Cup overseas?
The availability of live streaming options for the Breeders’ Cup overseas may vary depending on your location. However, you can typically watch the Breeders’ Cup through various online streaming services. See above for a list of the most popular according to region.
Which TV channel is showing the Breeders’ Cup?
In the United States, the TV channel broadcasting the Breeders’ Cup is spread across NBC Sports, NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. To see which TV channels are showing the Breeders’ Cup in other countries, check our page.
What app can I watch the Breeders’ Cup on?
In the U.S., apps for popular streaming services such as Peacock, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo all carry TV channels broadacasting the Breeders’ Cup. For full details, see our page.