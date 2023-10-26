How to watch the Breeders’ Cup online for free

You can securely watch Breeders’ Cup live streams with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American fans can connect to a secure server in Los Angeles to watch Peacock’s coverage, while British racing fans can connect to a secure server in London to watch the Breeders’ Cup action for free on ITVX Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Peacock (U.S.) or NOW (UK), and find the event you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

ITVX

Price: Free

Country: UK

ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) offers both on-demand content and live events, including free streams of every race of the Breeders’ Cup. ITV3 & ITV4 set to show ALL 14 Breeders’ Cup races on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s five races will be shown on ITV3 (8:30 p.m.–12 a.m. GMT), with coverage switching to ITV4 on Saturday (6 p.m.–12:15 a.m. GMT). Check the schedule before tuning in to see when the match kicks off!

How to Stream ITVX

Can I use a VPN to watch Breeders’ Cup live streams from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Breeders’ Cup online?

Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream the Breeders’ Cup live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream the races with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite riders and races at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching the Breeders’ Cup

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Breeders’ Cup. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a race. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our advanced protection features help you block trackers and malicious sites, hide intrusive display ads, and filter out explicit content.

help you block trackers and malicious sites, hide intrusive display ads, and filter out explicit content. Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the Breeders’ Cup in your country?

Watch the Breeders’ Cup in the United States

In the United States, NBC Sports is home to the 40th Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Coverage begins on Friday, November 3, running from 4–8 p.m. ET on USA Network, resuming on Saturday, November 4, at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Coverage then shifts to NBC and Peacock from 3:30–7 p.m. ET. Additionally, Fanduel TV will also simulcast events from the Breeders’ Cup and is available on select streaming services in the U.S.

Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will broadcast several of the Breeders’ Cup races. Check the schedule to see when the races are showing.

Note: You need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: NBC, USA Network

Sling TV’s basic “Sling Blue” plan gives you NBC and the USA Network channels, allowing you to follow the Breeders’ Cup action live all weekend. Sadly, Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month

Channels: NBC, USA Network, FanDuel TV

YouTube TV lets you watch live TV from more than 85 channels, including NBC, USA Network, and FanDuel TV, so you can stream every race from the Breeders’ Cup. New subscribers can also take advantage of a free trial.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD and up

Channels: NBC, USA Network, FanDuel TV

To watch the Breeders’ Cup on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into NBC, USA Network, and FanDuel TV, which are included along with TK channels. New subscribers can opt into a seven-day free trial, too.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, USA Network, FanDuel TV

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side, but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, too, in case you only want to stream certain races.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/year

Channels: NBC, USA Network

Hulu + Live TV gives you more than 75 channels to watch live—including NBC and USA Network, which will carry the full Breeders’ Cup. You also get access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit or debit card to subscribe.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Watch the Breeders’ Cup in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channels: Sky Sports Racing

NOW is the perfect way to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, which allows you to live stream the Breeders’ Cup horse racing championship. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Sky Sports (UK)

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Racing

For UK racing fans who want live sports as well as live and on-demand TV, Sky Sports is an excellent all-round entertainment package. Sky Sports carries a huge variety of horse racing, as well as soccer, rugby, F1, and more. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Recent Breeders’ Cup Classic winners

Year Winner Jockey Trainer Win Time 2022 Flightline Flavien Prat J. Sadler 2:00.05 2021 Knicks Go J. Rosario Brad H. Cox 1:59.57 2020 Authentic John R. Velazquez Bob Baffert 1:59.60 2019 Vino Rosso Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 2:02.80 2018 Accelerate J. Rosario J. Sadler 2:02.93 2017 Gun Runner Florent Geroux Steven Asmussen 2:01.29 2016 Arrogate Smith, Mike Bob Baffert 2:00.11 2015 American Pharoah Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert 2:00.07 2014 Bayern Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 1:59.88 2013 Mucho Macho Man Gary Stevens Katherine Ritvo 2:00.72

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.