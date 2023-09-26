Home Streaming degli sport Football Belgian Pro League

Live stream 2023–24 Belgian Pro League online

Updated: December 6, 2023

Many of Begian’s talented national team players got their start in the Belgian Pro League, the country’s top-tier competition, which is still a hotbed of talent and thrilling games every weekend. Antwerp won its fifth title last year and will defend IT against the likes of Anderlecht, Gent, and Club Brugge during the 2023–24 season.

Learn how to securely watch Belgian Pro League live streams online with ExpressVPN so you never miss a game!

  
DatesJuly 28, 2023–May 26, 2024
LocationBelgium
Current championAntwerp (5th title)
Domestic cupsBelgian Cup, Belgian Super Cup

How to watch 2023–24 Belgian Pro League games

You can stream Belgian Pro League games with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadians who want to tune into DAZN’s coverage can connect to a secure server in Vancouver, Toronto, or Montreal.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as DAZN (Canada), and find the match you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Belgian Pro League games from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Belgian Pro League online?

Pints, pals, and well-informed TV pundits aren’t the only things that go perfectly with the 2023–24 Belgian Pro League season—you’ll also want to add ExpressVPN to your checklist! Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream every Belgian Pro League game live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Belgian Pro League games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching the Belgian Pro League

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023–24 Belgian Pro League season. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key features:

  • High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
  • Up to 8 simultaneous connections
  • 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
  • Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs 
  • Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
  • The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
  • Our advanced protection features help you block trackers and malicious sites, hide intrusive display ads, and filter out explicit content.
  • Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Where to watch 2023-24 Belgian Pro League games in your country

Watch the Belgian Pro League in the U.S.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

ESPN+ has the rights to the Belgian Pro League in the United States. U.S. viewers can watch live streams of select games online every week through its online platform and apps for iOS, Android, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, and smart TVs.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Watch the Belgian Pro League in Canada

DAZN

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

DAZN Canada is a great way for Canadian soccer fans to live stream Belgian Pro League games throughout the 2023–24 season. However, bear in mind that DAZN no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

2023-24 Belgian Pro League schedule

Here are some of the top games you don’t want to miss out on during the 2023–24 season. You can also check the full standings to see how the best teams are faring so far this season.

Date Match
August 6, 2023Anderlecht vs. Antwerp
September 24, 2023Anderlecht vs. Club Brugge
October 22, 2023Standard Liège vs. Anderlecht
November 12, 2023Gent vs. Anderlecht
December 10, 2023Anderlecht vs. Standard Liège
December 17, 2023Club Brugge vs. Gent
Antwerp vs. Anderlecht
February 3, 2024Anderlecht vs. Gent
February 24, 2024Club Brugge vs. Anderlecht

FAQ: About Belgian Pro League live streams

What is the Belgian Pro League?
Which channel is the Belgian Pro League on?
Can I watch Belgian Pro League on YouTube TV?
Can I watch Belgian Pro League online for free?
