Many of Begian’s talented national team players got their start in the Belgian Pro League, the country’s top-tier competition, which is still a hotbed of talent and thrilling games every weekend. Antwerp won its fifth title last year and will defend IT against the likes of Anderlecht, Gent, and Club Brugge during the 2023–24 season.

Learn how to watch Belgian Pro League live streams online so you never miss a game!

Dates July 28, 2023–May 26, 2024 Location Belgium Current champion Antwerp (5th title) Domestic cups Belgian Cup, Belgian Super Cup

How to watch 2023–24 Belgian Pro League games

You can stream Belgian Pro League games with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadians who want to tune into DAZN's coverage can connect to a secure server in Vancouver, Toronto, or Montreal. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as DAZN (Canada), and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch 2023-24 Belgian Pro League games in your country

Watch the Belgian Pro League in the U.S.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

ESPN+ has the rights to the Belgian Pro League in the United States. U.S. viewers can watch live streams of select games online every week through its online platform and apps for iOS, Android, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, and smart TVs.

Watch the Belgian Pro League in Canada

DAZN

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

DAZN Canada is a great way for Canadian soccer fans to live stream Belgian Pro League games throughout the 2023–24 season. However, bear in mind that DAZN no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

2023-24 Belgian Pro League schedule

Here are some of the top games you don’t want to miss out on during the 2023–24 season. You can also check the full standings to see how the best teams are faring so far this season.

Date Match August 6, 2023 Anderlecht vs. Antwerp September 24, 2023 Anderlecht vs. Club Brugge October 22, 2023 Standard Liège vs. Anderlecht November 12, 2023 Gent vs. Anderlecht December 10, 2023 Anderlecht vs. Standard Liège December 17, 2023 Club Brugge vs. Gent Antwerp vs. Anderlecht February 3, 2024 Anderlecht vs. Gent February 24, 2024 Club Brugge vs. Anderlecht

FAQ: About Belgian Pro League live streams What is the Belgian Pro League? The Belgian Pro League is the top tier of professional football in the country, featuring teams like Anderlecht and Union Saint-Gilloise (which also regularly featuring the European competitions like the UEFA Champions League). Which channel is the Belgian Pro League on? Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Belgian Pro League on ESPN+, while viewers in Canada can live stream online through DAZN. Can I watch Belgian Pro League on YouTube TV? No, the Belgian Pro League is not shown on channels carried by YouTube TV. Can I watch Belgian Pro League online for free? No, to watch live streams of Belgian Pro League games you need to subscribe to an online streaming service such as ESPN+ (US) or DAZN (Canada).