How to stream RTBF live with a VPN
RTBF is Belgium’s free national French-language broadcaster. Enjoy its popular TV shows, movies, variety shows, and live sports securely with a VPN and its on-demand streaming platform.
- Connect to secure, ultra-fast ExpressVPN servers in Belgium
- Stream RTBF Auvio live on your computer, phone, TV, and more
- Bypass content-based throttling by your internet service provider
Stream RTBF Auvio with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in Belgium.
Step 3
Log in to your free RTBF Auvio account to start streaming your favorite content.
What is RTBF?
Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF) is the public broadcasting organization of the French community of Belgium. Its free online streaming platform, Auvio, offers popular TV shows, international movies, documentaries, sports, and news—live, on demand, or on replay. RTBF will also broadcast the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and RTBF Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for RTBF
Does RTBF Auvio work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN works seamlessly with RTBF Auvio and many other streaming services, so you can securely stream all the content you want. Using ExpressVPN also bypasses any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, while defeating ISP throttling that may be affecting your connection.
Is RTBF content free to watch?
RTBF Auvio is a free-to-access streaming platform that only requires your name and email address. To watch RTBF content securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN Belgium server and proceed with the signup or login process. Auvio also offers a paid monthly subscription tier that unlocks a large catalog of over 1,700 films.
Will using a VPN slow down my RTBF streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream RTBF content may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What devices can I watch RTBF on?
RTBF is available on a wide range of devices, including:
iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), Android devices (smartphones and tablets), and Windows 8 devices (tablets only)
Android TV and other Smart TVs via Chromecast
PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want to stream RTBF Auvio on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
