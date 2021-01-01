Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to stream RTBF live with a VPN

RTBF is Belgium’s free national French-language broadcaster. Enjoy its popular TV shows, movies, variety shows, and live sports securely with a VPN and its on-demand streaming platform.

  • Connect to secure, ultra-fast ExpressVPN servers in Belgium
  • Stream RTBF Auvio live on your computer, phone, TV, and more
  • Bypass content-based throttling by your internet service provider
Stream RTBF Auvio with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Connect to a secure VPN location in Belgium.

Step 3

Log in to your free RTBF Auvio account to start streaming your favorite content.

Enjoy French-language TV and radio, plus international movies and sports, with an RTBF VPN

What is RTBF?

RTBF programs

Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF) is the public broadcasting organization of the French community of Belgium. Its free online streaming platform, Auvio, offers popular TV shows, international movies, documentaries, sports, and news—live, on demand, or on replay. RTBF will also broadcast the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and RTBF Terms & Conditions for more details.

FAQ: VPN for RTBF

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

