Can I use a VPN to watch the Super GT Series from another country?

Some users watch the Super GT Series by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch the Super GT Series in 2024?

Best VPN for watching Super GT Series live streams

Motorsport.TV

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Motorsport.TV returns as the official broadcaster for Super GT Series races in 2024. Although users can create a free account, they’ll need to purchase either a monthly subscription (6 USD/month) or an annual subscription (50 USD/year) in order to watch Super GT Series races. A Motorsport.tv subscription includes ad-free viewing.

When will the 2024 Super GT Series start?

The 2024 Super GT Series begins with the Okayama GT 300km Race in Mimasaka, Okiyama, on Saturday, April 13.

Where does the Super GT Series take place?

The 2024 Super GT Series season will occur across Japan, with cities like Mimasaka, Suzuka, and Hita all hosting races.

2024 Super GT Series schedule

Event Circuit Location Dates Winner Okayama GT 300km Race Okayama International Circuit Mimasaka, Okayama April 13-14 Sho Tsuboi and Kenta Yamashita Fuji GT 3 Hours Race Fuji Speedway Oyama, Shizuoka May 3-4 Takashi Kogure and Yuya Motojima Suzuka GT 3 Hours Race Suzuka Circuit Suzuka, Mie June 1-2 Ukyo Sasahara and Giuliano Ales Fuji GT 350km Race Fuji Speedway Oyama, Shizuoka August 3-4 Tomoki Nojiri and Nobuharu Matsushita Suzuka GT 350km Race Suzuka Circuit Suzuka, Mie August 31-September 1 Postponed Sugo GT 300km Race Sportsland Sugo Murata, Miyagi September 21-22 Ukyo Sasahara and Giuliano Ales Autopolis GT 3 Hours Race Autopolis Hita, Ōita October 19-20 Motegi GT 300km Race Mobility Resort Motegi Motegi, Tochigi November 2-3 Suzuka GT 350km Race Suzuka Circuit Suzuka, Mie December 7-8

2024 Super GT Series teams

You can find a complete list of Super GT Series teams and drivers on Super GT’s official website.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.