The 2023-24 World Darts Championship will be held at Alexandra Palace in London from December 15, 2023, to January 3, 2024. As the pinnacle event in the world of darts, this championship will bring together 96 players from across the globe, all vying for the coveted title. Michael Smith emerged victorious last time and added his name to the prestigious list of champions. DAZN will offer coverage in numerous countries, including the United States and Canada, while Sky Sports (UK) and Viaplay (Netherlands) will also air the World Darts Championship.
On this page you’ll find information on how to stream the 2023 World Darts Championship with ExpressVPN.
How to watch 2023 World Darts Championship online
You can watch World Darts Championship live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, British fans can connect to a server in the UK to watch Sky Sports.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy the event!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to watch the World Darts Championship from another country?
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Best VPN for watching the 2023 World Darts Championship
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 World Darts Championship. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch the 2023 World Darts Championship in your country
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Country: UK
NOW provides British users with the ideal method to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online without a contract, offering coverage of the 2023 World Darts Championship. If you’re interested in watching a specific game, you have the option to purchase a day pass or make use of NOW’s seven-day free trial. Refer to the official Sky Sports schedule for the broadcast timings.
Sky Sports
Sky Sports and PDC team up to show big tournaments live each year, like the World Darts Championship. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
DAZN
Price: Varies
Countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, USA, Brazil, Canada
Fans who live in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, the USA, Brazil, or Canada can catch live darts events on DAZN, another official PDC broadcast partner. DAZN accepts only local credit/debit cards. Otherwise, you can subscribe via PayPal instead.
Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to your resident country (U.S., Canada, Italy, or Germany) and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Viaplay
Price: From 16 EUR/month
Country: Netherlands
Fans from the Netherlands can watch the World Darts Championship through Viaplay, the European online streaming service. Viaplay is an official broadcast PDC partner and covers most of the high-profile darts tournaments.
2023 World Darts Championship schedule
|Date
|Play Starts
|Featured matches
|Friday, December 15, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET
|First Round x3; Second Round x1
|Saturday, December 16, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|First Round x3; Second Round x1
|Saturday, December 16, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|First Round x3; Second Round x1
|Sunday, December 17, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|First Round x3; Second Round x1
|Sunday, December 17, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|First Round x3; Second Round x1
|Monday, December 18, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET
|First Round x3; Second Round x1
|Tuesday, December 19, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|First Round x3; Second Round x1
|Tuesday, December 19, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|First Round x3; Second Round x1
|Wednesday, December 20, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|First Round x3; Second Round x1
|Wednesday, December 20, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|First Round x2; Second Round x2
|Thursday, December 21, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|Second Round x4
|Thursday, December 21, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|Second Round x4
|Friday, December 22, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|Second Round x4
|Friday, December 22, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|Second Round x4
|Saturday, December 23, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|Second Round x4
|Saturday, December 23, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|Second Round x4
|Wednesday, December 27, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|Third Round x3
|Wednesday, December 27, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|Third Round x3
|Thursday, December 28, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|Third Round x3
|Thursday, December 28, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|Third Round x3
|Friday, December 29, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|Third Round x3
|Friday, December 29, 2023
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|Third Round x1; Fourth Round x2
|Saturday, December 30, 2023
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|Fourth Round x3
|Saturday, December 30, 2023
|7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|Fourth Round x3
|Monday, January 1, 2024
|12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET (Afternoon Session)
|Quarter-Finals x2
|Monday, January 1, 2024
|7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET (Evening Session)
|Quarter-Finals x2
|Tuesday, January 2, 2024
|7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
|Semi-Finals
|Wednesday, January 3, 2024
|8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
|Final
Who is playing in the 2023 World Darts Championship?
Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen, and Peter Wright are among the marquee names expected to participate in the 2023 World Darts Championship. The full field will be announced closer to the starting date. Check back later!
How do you qualify for the World Darts Championship?
In total, 96 players will compete in the championship. The top 32 players on the Order of Merit are automatically seeded into the second round of the tournament. The next 32 highest-ranked players from the Pro Tour Order of Merit, along with 32 players from the various international qualifiers, enter the first round of the tournament.
What is the prize money for the 2023 World Darts Championship?
For the sixth consecutive year, the total prize money for the tournament will stay consistent at 2.5 million GBP.
|Position
|Prize money
|Winner
|500,000 GBP
|Runner-up
|200,000 GBP
|Semi-finalists
|100,000 GBP
|Quarter-finalists
|50,000 GBP
|Fourth Round
|35,000 GBP
|Third Round
|25,000 GBP
|Second Round
|15,000 GBP
|First Round
|7,500 GBP
