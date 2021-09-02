The Coppa Italia 2021/2022 has started already, with a completely new format: 44 teams from the three major leagues (20 from Serie A, 20 from Serie B, and 4 from Serie C) that will compete from August 2021 to May 2022. Don’t miss even a minute and watch all the matches of Coppa Italia with a VPN.

Stream Coppa Italia matches on CBS

Price: 6 USD/month and up

CBS is the official broadcaster for Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia in the United States. Majority of the matches will be broadcasted on Paramount Plus with the exception of select matches broadcasted on CBS Sports Network (available via major U.S. cord-cutting services and Paramount Plus). Various free trials are available.

To watch Serie A and Coppa Italia:

Note: You may need a valid U.S. postal code to subscribe to fuboTV, Hulu, or Paramount Plus

Learn more about watching YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]

Watch Coppa Italia games on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

DAZN offers live broadcast of Coppa Italia games throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch the games live on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Go to DAZN and sign up. Tune in to the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. Paypal is also accepted.

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Watch BT Sports Coppa Italia coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, which requires a valid billing address and local bank card.

Watch Serie A goals and highlights on YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Serie A YouTube channel:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the official Serie A YouTube channel. Golazoooo!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Coppa Italia 2021-2022 Calendar

The 2021-22 Coppa Italia season is scheduled for August 8, 2021 – May 11, 2022. Here’s the remaining schedule:

Date Games Round of 16 December 14, 2021 Venezia vs. Ternana December 14, 2021 Udinese vs. Crotone December 14, 2021 Genoa vs. Salernitana December 15, 2021 Verona vs. Empoli December 15, 2021 Cagliari vs. Cittadella December 15, 2021 Fiorentina vs. Benevento December 16, 2021 Spezia vs. Lecce December 16, 2021 Sampdoria vs. Torino Round of 16 – Second phase TBD Atalanta vs. TBD TBD Lazio vs. TBD TBD Milan vs. TBD TBD Inter vs. TBD TBD Sassuolo vs. TBD TBD Napoli vs. TBD TBD Roma vs. TBD TBD Juventus vs. TBD Quarter-finals Semi-finals May 11, 2022 Final

Which of these top Coppa Italia games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!