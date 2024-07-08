How to live stream NFL preseason games with a VPN

No matter your allegiance, we know you want to live stream NFL preseason games in blazing-fast HD, free of buffering or throttling from your ISP, school, or office network. To watch your favorite teams with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American sports fans can connect to a U.S. server to securely watch the coverage carried by U.S. streaming services, such as YouTube TV or Fubo. Touchdown!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to live stream NFL preseason games with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry NFL preseason games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

How about another way to catch NFL preseason football games? Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo to watch your favorite teams live, including nationally televised games on NBC and ESPN.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS

Paramount Plus live streams NFL games airing on CBS. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a 7-day free trial.

Other ways to live stream NFL preseason games

Amazon Prime

Price: 15 USD/month

Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2024 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. Prime Video will air the August 22 preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ will offer a simulcast of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 1, when the Chicago Bears battle the Houston Texans. Note that proof of subscription to another streaming service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required to live stream the game on ESPN+.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Peacock

Price: 8 USD/month

Peacock will stream every NFL game airing on NBC throughout the 2024-25 season. Good news: Peacock costs 8 USD/month. Bad news: Peacock does not offer a free trial.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL preseason games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL preseason games except for CBS. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

Can I use a VPN to watch NFL preseason games from another country?

Some users might watch NFL preseason games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching NFL preseason games in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream NFL preseason games in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2024 NFL preseason schedule

Week 1

Game Date and time TV Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans (Pro Football Hall of Fame Game) Thursday, August 1, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST ESPN New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Network, local networks New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Local networks Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons Friday, August 9, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Local networks Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans Friday, August 9, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Network, local networks Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles Friday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST Local networks New York Jets vs. Washington Commanders Saturday, August 10, 12 p.m. / 5 p.m. BST Local networks Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Saturday, August 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Network, local networks Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, August 10, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST NFL Network, local networks Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers Saturday, August 10, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST Local networks Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Local networks San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Local networks Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Network, local networks Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks Saturday, August 10, 7:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 a.m. BST Local networks Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints Saturday, August 10, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST Local networks Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Sunday, August 11, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Network, local networks Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, August 11, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. BST NFL Network, local networks

How to live stream NFL preseason games on all your streaming devices

Football fans can live stream NFL preseason games on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.