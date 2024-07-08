How to live stream NFL preseason games with a VPN
No matter your allegiance, we know you want to live stream NFL preseason games in blazing-fast HD, free of buffering or throttling from your ISP, school, or office network. To watch your favorite teams with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American sports fans can connect to a U.S. server to securely watch the coverage carried by U.S. streaming services, such as YouTube TV or Fubo.
How to live stream NFL preseason games with free trials
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry NFL preseason games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
How about another way to catch NFL preseason football games? Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo to watch your favorite teams live, including nationally televised games on NBC and ESPN.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Paramount+
Price: 6 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS
Paramount Plus live streams NFL games airing on CBS. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a 7-day free trial.
Other ways to live stream NFL preseason games
Amazon Prime
Price: 15 USD/month
Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2024 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. Prime Video will air the August 22 preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.
ESPN+
Price: 11 USD/month
ESPN+ will offer a simulcast of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 1, when the Chicago Bears battle the Houston Texans. Note that proof of subscription to another streaming service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required to live stream the game on ESPN+.
Peacock
Price: 8 USD/month
Peacock will stream every NFL game airing on NBC throughout the 2024-25 season. Good news: Peacock costs 8 USD/month. Bad news: Peacock does not offer a free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL preseason games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL preseason games except for CBS. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Can I use a VPN to watch NFL preseason games from another country?
Some users might watch NFL preseason games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching NFL preseason games in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream NFL preseason games in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
2024 NFL preseason schedule
Week 1
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans (Pro Football Hall of Fame Game)
|Thursday, August 1, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers
|Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, local networks
|New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions
|Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Local networks
|Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons
|Friday, August 9, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Local networks
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans
|Friday, August 9, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, local networks
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Friday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|Local networks
|New York Jets vs. Washington Commanders
|Saturday, August 10, 12 p.m. / 5 p.m. BST
|Local networks
|Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears
|Saturday, August 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, local networks
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Saturday, August 10, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, local networks
|Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers
|Saturday, August 10, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST
|Local networks
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Local networks
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans
|Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Local networks
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, local networks
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Saturday, August 10, 7:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 a.m. BST
|Local networks
|Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints
|Saturday, August 10, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|Local networks
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos
|Sunday, August 11, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, local networks
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Sunday, August 11, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, local networks
How to live stream NFL preseason games on all your streaming devices
Football fans can live stream NFL preseason games on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About NFL preseason live streams
Should I use a free VPN to watch NFL preseason games?
No, ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream NFL preseason games without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I stream NFL preseason games for free?
No, you cannot live stream NFL preseason games for free.
What TV channel are NFL preseason games on in 2024?
NFL preseason will air on various channels during the 2024-24 season, including CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and the NFL Network. Prime Video will air the August 22 preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.
Can I watch NFL preseason games live with an app?
Yes, you can watch NFL preseason games live on various apps, including YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Prime Video, and ESPN+.
Can I watch NFL preseason games live on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream NFL preseason games on YouTube. However, every channel airing NFL preseason games is available via YouTube TV. Free trials are available!
Can I stream NFL preseason games on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch NFL preseason games on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch NFL preseason games on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.