The last stage of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is underway! Don’t miss this weekend’s races in Val di Sole (Trentino): Fans can expect three days of adrenaline-filled descents along the routes created for Downhill, Cross Country, and Short Track. Read on to find out how you can stream every minute of the action securely in blazing-fast HD with ExpressVPN!

Stream the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup for free on Red Bull TV

The adventure sports platform Red Bull TV is streaming live coverage of all the key races, with commentary in English, French, German, and Italian.

To watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on Red Bull TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the English language broadcast, connect to a server in the U.S. or UK. Go to RedBull TV and start streaming, or sign up for the free app. Tune in and enjoy the races!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch UCI World Cup highlights on YouTube

The official UCI YouTube channel streams highlights of the World Cup races in Val di Sole. To watch securely online:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the UCI YouTube channel for awesome mountain biking action.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Who will win the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup?

The competition has already been decided in the Women’s Short Track with Alessandra Keller firmly in the lead, followed by Anne Terpstra. In the men’s competition, things are a bit more exciting as Alan Hatherly and Filippo Colombo continue to battle.

On the Cross Country side, Nino Schurter, David Valero, Luca Braidot, and Alan Hatherly are all still in contention for the podium, while Keller and Terpstra—as well as Rebecca McConnell—are vying for supremacy in the Women’s competition.

In Downhill, men’s riders Amaury Pierron and Finn Iles are leading the pack. And three great champions—Myriam Nicole, Valentina Höll, and Camille Balanche—are still on the hunt for the women’s title.

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup: Val di Sole schedule

The final races of UCI Mountain Bike’s 2022 World Cup season will take place in Val di Sole, Italy, from September 2-4, 2022. Check the full schedule here, and find the live stream schedule for championship races below:

Date Event Time Friday, September 2 Men’s and Women’s Short Track Finals 11:20 a.m. EST / 4:20 p.m. BST Saturday, September 3 Women’s Downhill Final 6:25 a.m. EST / 11:25 a.m. BST Saturday, September 3 Men’s Downhill Final 7:45 a.m. EST / 12:45 p.m. BST Sunday, September 4 Women’s Cross-Country (XCO) Final 6:00 a.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. BST Sunday, September 4 Men’s Cross-Country (XCO) Final 8:30 a.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. BST

