How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers
You can live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a VPN server in the United States and sign up for Peacock. Alternatively, those who have a zip code in the Green Bay or Philadelphia areas can sign up for services such as YouTube TV or Fubo to live stream the game on NBC.
- Touchdown!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
How to live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers on Peacock
Price: 6 USD/month and up
The Week 1 showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, will exclusively air on Peacock outside of the Philadelphia and Green Bay TV markets. Please note that Peacock no longer offers a free trial.
Watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers with free trials
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC
YouTube TV offers NBC, which will have coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. Please note only those with Philadelphia or Green Bay-area zip codes, such as 19019 or 54229, can live stream the game on a local NBC affiliate. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: NBC
How about another way to catch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game? Fans in local markets can use the 7-day free trial on Fubo to watch the game on NBC. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers
United States
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Channels: NBC
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC in select markets.

Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: NBC
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to NBC in select markets. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers live streams on DAZN with a VPN
Overseas fans are in luck: There’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Germany need to pay roughly 175 EUR (188 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.
Why did NFL Game Pass move to DAZN?
The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.
How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?
The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Germany need to pay roughly 175 EUR (188 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?
Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.
NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+
In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?
NFL+
Price: 7-15 USD/month, or 50-100 USD/year
The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Packers fan living in Green Bay can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into Lambeau Field. However, a Packers fan living in Miami is stuck watching the Dolphins each week—unless, of course, the Packers are available in the Miami market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.
NFL fans living in the Green Bay and Philadelphia TV markets should be able to live stream the Packers-Eagles game on NFL+.
NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023-24 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday.
NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.
NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.
NFL Game Pass International
Price: Varies
In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a 7-day free trial available.
Check back for more ways to live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game!
Can I use a VPN to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game from another country?
Some users might watch the the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching the the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream the the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

When is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game?
The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Green Bay Packers on Friday, September 6, in São Paulo, Brazil.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers odds
|Team
|Spread
|Moneyline odds
|Green Bay Packers
|+1.5
|+102
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-1.5
|-120
How to live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers on all your streaming devices
Football fans can live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers
Can I live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game for free?
At this time, you cannot live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game for free. Check back to see if international services such as TVNZ pick up the game!
What TV channel is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game on?
The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game will air on NBC in the Philadelphia and Green Bay TV markets.
Can I watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game with an app?
Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game will air exclusively on Peacock in the United States. However, United States viewers with a Philadelphia or Green Bay area zip code can catch the game on NBC, which is available on apps such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Fans in those markets are also expected to be able to live stream the game on NFL+.
Can I watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream NFL games on YouTube. However, United States viewers with a Philadelphia or Green Bay area zip code can catch the game on NBC, which is available on YouTube TV. Free trials are available!
Where can I watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers highlights?
NFL fans worldwide can catch highlights of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game on the NFL’s official YouTube channel following the game.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game?
No. ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Free VPNs usually have smaller networks, so you might not find one with a server in the location you need. Even if you do, smaller networks mean overcrowded servers and slower speeds, so you may have to deal with buffering or stuttering in the middle of the game.
Can I stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.
Have the Philadelphia Eagles ever won the Super Bowl?
Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl! The Birds won their first and only Super Bowl on February 4, 2018, in Super Bowl 52. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33, and quarterback Nick Foles earned Super Bowl MVP honors.
Have the Green Bay Packers ever won the Super Bowl?
Yes, the Green Bay Packers have won the Super Bowl four times! The Packers won the first two Super Bowls, Super Bowl 1 and Super Bowl 2, in 1967 and 1968, respectively. They also won Super Bowl 31 in 1997 and Super Bowl 45 in 2011.