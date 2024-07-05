How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

You can live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a VPN server in the United States and sign up for Peacock. Alternatively, those who have a zip code in the Green Bay or Philadelphia areas can sign up for services such as YouTube TV or Fubo to live stream the game on NBC. Touchdown!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers on Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month and up

The Week 1 showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, will exclusively air on Peacock outside of the Philadelphia and Green Bay TV markets. Please note that Peacock no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC

YouTube TV offers NBC, which will have coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. Please note only those with Philadelphia or Green Bay-area zip codes, such as 19019 or 54229, can live stream the game on a local NBC affiliate. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: NBC

How about another way to catch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game? Fans in local markets can use the 7-day free trial on Fubo to watch the game on NBC. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Other ways to live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: NBC

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC in select markets.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: NBC

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to NBC in select markets. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers live streams on DAZN with a VPN

Overseas fans are in luck: There’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Germany need to pay roughly 175 EUR (188 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why did NFL Game Pass move to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Germany need to pay roughly 175 EUR (188 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 7-15 USD/month, or 50-100 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Packers fan living in Green Bay can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into Lambeau Field. However, a Packers fan living in Miami is stuck watching the Dolphins each week—unless, of course, the Packers are available in the Miami market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL fans living in the Green Bay and Philadelphia TV markets should be able to live stream the Packers-Eagles game on NFL+.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023-24 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday.

NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a 7-day free trial available.

Check back for more ways to live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game!

Can I use a VPN to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game from another country?

Some users might watch the the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream the the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

When is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game?

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Green Bay Packers on Friday, September 6, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers odds

Team Spread Moneyline odds Green Bay Packers +1.5 +102 Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 -120

How to live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers on all your streaming devices

Football fans can live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.