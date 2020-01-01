On what devices can I watch fubo?

If you’re on a computer, you can stream directly from the fuboTV website while using ExpressVPN for Windows, Mac, or Linux (for best results, use our browser extension for Chrome or Firefox). If you’re on Android, iOS, Fire TV Stick or Android TV, you’ll need to download the ExpressVPN and fuboTV apps.

Other devices, such as Apple TV, Roku, or Chromecast, may be able to receive fuboTV signals being cast from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Or just keep it simple: Any device, including smart TVs and gaming consoles, can get full VPN benefits by connecting to the internet through a router running ExpressVPN.

Visit ExpressVPN setup tutorials to find the right solution for your device.