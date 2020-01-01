Stream live sports with fuboTV and ExpressVPN
Want live sports and more online, without cable or satellite? You gotta go fubo! Designed to be the sports fan’s streaming solution, today fuboTV offers 100+ channels of all kinds, so there’s something for everyone. Watch with blazing speeds and unrivaled privacy with ExpressVPN.
Use a VPN and watch fuboTV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a VPN server location in the U.S.
Step 3
Sign up for fuboTV and stream on any device!
On what devices can I watch fubo?
If you’re on a computer, you can stream directly from the fuboTV website while using ExpressVPN for Windows, Mac, or Linux (for best results, use our browser extension for Chrome or Firefox). If you’re on Android, iOS, Fire TV Stick or Android TV, you’ll need to download the ExpressVPN and fuboTV apps.
Other devices, such as Apple TV, Roku, or Chromecast, may be able to receive fuboTV signals being cast from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Or just keep it simple: Any device, including smart TVs and gaming consoles, can get full VPN benefits by connecting to the internet through a router running ExpressVPN.
Visit ExpressVPN setup tutorials to find the right solution for your device.
100+ channels with a fuboTV VPN
If you want to watch live TV online without a cable subscription, fuboTV is for you. The Standard fubo package offers a vast range of content on your favorite channels, including Fox, NBC, CNN, AMC, BBC America, and MSNBC.
The premium fuboTV package, fubo Extra, offers 100+ channels, including BBC World News, CNN International, and PeopleTV. For an additional monthly cost you can also add specialty packages like Showtime, AMC Premiere, and Latino Plus. The Standard and Extra packages both offer a seven-day free trial.
Stream live sports with fuboTV
Where fuboTV really shines, though, is in streaming live sports, covering more than 30,000 events including NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL games. There are add-on packages for events like cycling and outdoor sports, as well as international channels like Rai Italia and Eleven Sports.
Some events, like select NCAA football and MLB games, are available to stream in 4K with HDR. More 4K and HDR content is expected in the future.
Watch fubo in the U.S. and Canada
The Standard and Extra packages from fuboTV are only available to users with an IP address in the U.S. Make sure you select a U.S. VPN server location when you connect to ExpressVPN, so you can watch securely, privately, and with no throttling.
Canadian viewers have access to a basic fuboTV package that includes beIN Sports Canada, Fight Network, and Fantasy Sports Network. If you’re in Canada, connect to the closest VPN server location in Canada to stream the channels in this package.
See the full list of 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries.
Frequently asked questions
Does ExpressVPN come with a fuboTV subscription?
No. ExpressVPN does not come with fuboTV package, or vice versa. ExpressVPN is a tool you can use to enhance your streaming experience with fuboTV.
Can I watch ESPN with fuboTV?
Unfortunately, ESPN and other Disney-owned channels are not included in any fuboTV package. Learn how to stream ESPN and affiliated channels with ExpressVPN.
The game’s on at 4 a.m.! Can fuboTV help?
Yes! Just use fuboTV’s cloud DVR service. Record the broadcast and play it back when you want, from anywhere. If you forget to set the recorder, fuboTV promises you can still replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days.
Can I get local channels with fuboTV?
Yes, fuboTV offers access to local affiliates for national networks like CBS, NBC, and Fox, but not all channels are included. Check the fuboTV website for details.
My home team’s not on. What gives?
When you are using ExpressVPN, fuboTV will show you the local network affiliates corresponding to your VPN server location. If you can’t see the game you expect, try changing to a different location. On the other hand, the regional sports networks available on fuboTV will always match the ZIP code you supply when you subscribe to the service. Those channels should be available no matter where you travel.