History could be on the line when the 2023 Valencia Marathon occurs on December 3. Kelvin Kiptum set a course record last year when he completed the Spanish race in 2:01:53, a preview of his victories at the London and Chicago marathons. Can anyone surpass Kiptum, or will his incredible achievement survive into 2024?

For example, Spain residents can connect to a Spanish server to watch the race on RTVE. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as RTVE or Eurosport , and find the race.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch the 2023 Valencia Marathon in your country

Watch the 2023 Valencia Marathon in Spain

RTVE

Price: Free

Spain residents can catch a free Valencia Marathon live stream on RTVE. For the unfamiliar, RTVE also includes both local and international content.

Watch the 2023 Valencia Marathon in Europe

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channel: Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live streams of the 2023 Valencia Marathon in several European markets, and the service offers a seven-day free trial. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule so you don’t miss any of the action!

What is the route of the Valencia Marathon?

The Valencia Marathon begins in the Plaça de la Marató and ends near the City of Arts and Sciences, perfectly blending sports and education.

How many people are in the Valencia Marathon?

The Valencia Marathon had 30,000 runners in 2022, up from 21,225 in 2019. We’ll see if they set a new record in 2023!

