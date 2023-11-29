History could be on the line when the 2023 Valencia Marathon occurs on December 3. Kelvin Kiptum set a course record last year when he completed the Spanish race in 2:01:53, a preview of his victories at the London and Chicago marathons. Can anyone surpass Kiptum, or will his incredible achievement survive into 2024?
How to watch the 2023 Valencia Marathon
You can stream the 2023 Valencia Marathon in just a few simple steps.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2023 Valencia Marathon from another country?
Best VPN for watching the 2023 Valencia Marathon
Where to watch the 2023 Valencia Marathon in your country
Watch the 2023 Valencia Marathon in Spain
RTVE
Price: Free
Spain residents can catch a free Valencia Marathon live stream on RTVE. For the unfamiliar, RTVE also includes both local and international content.
Watch the 2023 Valencia Marathon in Europe
Eurosport
Price: Varies
Channel: Eurosport 2
Eurosport provides live streams of the 2023 Valencia Marathon in several European markets, and the service offers a seven-day free trial. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule so you don’t miss any of the action!
What is the route of the Valencia Marathon?
The Valencia Marathon begins in the Plaça de la Marató and ends near the City of Arts and Sciences, perfectly blending sports and education.
How many people are in the Valencia Marathon?
The Valencia Marathon had 30,000 runners in 2022, up from 21,225 in 2019. We’ll see if they set a new record in 2023!
FAQ: About marathon live streams
How can I watch the Berlin Marathon live?
You can watch the Berlin Marathon live and for free on the Olympic Channel (several regions, including Denmark, Greece, Norway, and Sweden), ORF (Austria), and RTVE (Spain).
Where can I watch the Tokyo Marathon live?
Eurosport is expected to air the 2023 Tokyo Marathon in several European markets, and the service offers a seven-day free trial. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule so you don’t miss any of the action!
Where can I watch the Boston Marathon live?
The Boston Marathon will be broadcast live on TV in the United States on ESPN. Alternatively, you can live stream the Boston Marathon on the Very Local app.
Where can I watch the London Marathon live?
The BBC and BBC iPlayer are currently expected to air the London Marathon for free.
Where can I watch the Chicago Marathon live?
You can watch the 2023 Chicago Marathon live on Peacock Premium. Subscriptions start at 6 USD/month.
Where can I watch the New York City Marathon live?
The 2023 New York City Marathon will air on ESPN 2 and via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, and connected streaming devices. Please note that a valid TV subscription to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV may be required to live stream the New York City Marathon. Alternatively, you can also watch the race live on the official New York City Marathon app.
