The 2023 FedEx Cup marks the culmination of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and we’re ready for three thrilling weeks of golf. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and defending FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy headline the list of names who will hit the links when the FedEx St. Jude Championship begins Thursday, August 10.
Golfers have plenty to play for over the coming weeks, with 75 million USD in total prize money on the line and 18 million USD awaiting the Tour Championship winner. Who will etch their name into the history books, and which surprise names will embark on a memorable run to end the golf campaign?
Even if you can’t watch the golf in person, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely live stream the entire 2023 FedEx Cup.
|Date
|Thu, Aug 10, 2023 – Sun, Aug 27, 2023
|Location
|Olympia Fields Country Club, East Lake Golf Club, TPC Southwind
|Founded
|2007
|Most titles
|Rory McIlroy (3 titles)
How to watch the 2023 FedEx Cup online
The easiest way to watch the entire FedEx Cup is on ESPN+. The Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and CBS will all offer additional coverage over the coming weeks.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a U.S. server location.
- Log in to your preferred streaming platform, including ESPN+, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Sling TV Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV.
- Enjoy golf in crystal clear HD!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the FedEx Cup online?
Air conditioning and a comfy chair aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 FedEx Cup. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your golf-viewing palate this summer. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every round of golf on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite golfers in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching FedEx Cup events in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire FedEx Cup. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch the 2023 FedEx Cup in your country
ESPN, Peacock, and Sky Sports are among the services that will air the 2023 FedEx Cup. You can find a full guide below.
U.S.
ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year
ESPN+ will offer all 12 total rounds of the FedEx Cup without missing a single hole, making it the premier option for streaming the entire tournament. In addition to the FedEx Cup, ESPN+ also offers live streaming of other PGA Tour events, as well as original programming and highlights.
Peacock
Price: 5 USD and up
Using Peacock Premium, you can watch any FedEx Cup round that is airing on either The Golf Channel or NBC. Peacock also has exclusive coverage of some PGA Tour events. Peacock costs 5 USD/month but no longer offers a free trial.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, Golf Channel, NBC
YouTube TV offers every channel that carries the FedEx Cup, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: CBS, Golf Channel, NBC
Country: U.S.
Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch the entire FedEx Cup live. If you know in advance you’re going to miss any of the action, Fubo offers a cloud DVR, allowing you to record the golf and tune in later.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Paramount+
Price: 5 USD/month
Channels: CBS
While you can watch CBS on many of the cord-cutting services above, you can also stream CBS golf coverage on Paramount Plus, which is priced at just 5 USD per month and offers a 7-day free trial. Note that Paramount Plus will only offer FedEx Cup streams when the golf is airing on CBS; as mentioned, Peacock is the service that simulcasts Golf Channel live streams.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Country: U.S.
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, Golf Channel, NBC
Country: U.S.
Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live the FedEx Cup, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
U.K.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Golf
Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching FedEx Cup live streams. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Simply connect to a server location in the UK and log in at Sky Go.
Australia
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month and up
Kayo Sports is expected to air the FedEx Cup in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan is 25 AUD/month, and the Premium plan is 35 AUD/month. Note that you may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe to Kayo Sports.
Canada
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month
TSN allows golf fans to watch English-language live streams of every FedEx Cup event live, including the Tour Championship. You can also watch on-demand replays of every round, as well as original programming and highlights. Please note that you will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.
2023 FedEx Cup schedule
|Event
|Dates
|Venue
|TV
|Winner
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|August 10-13
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
|ESPN+, Golf Channel/Peacock, CBS/Paramount Plus
|BMW Championship
|August 17-20
|Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Illinois
|ESPN+, Golf Channel/Peacock, CBS/Paramount Plus
|Tour Championship
|August 24-27
|East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
|ESPN+, Golf Channel/Peacock, CBS/Paramount Plus
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds
Who will win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+650
|Rory McIlroy
|+800
|Jon Rahm
|+800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2800
|Jordan Spieth
|+3000
|Rickie Fowler
|+3000
|Tony Finau
|+3000
2023 FedEx Cup odds
Will Rory McIlroy repeat as FedEx Cup champion? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Jon Rahm
|+480
|Scottie Scheffler
|+480
|Rory McIlroy
|+500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1500
|Viktor Hovland
|+1500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2100
|Wyndham Clark
|+3500
|Max Homa
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|Rickie Fowler
|+3500
FAQ: About 2023 FedEx Cup live streams
How can I watch the 2023 FedEx Cup on my iPad?
ESPN+ is the best way to watch the 2023 FedEx Cup, and you can catch every round on your iPad through the ESPN app. Alternative ways to watch the FedEx Cup on your iPad include the apps for YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, and Paramount Plus.
Can I watch the FedEx Cup on ESPN+?
Yes! ESPN+ will offer all 12 total rounds of the FedEx Cup without missing a single hole, making it the premier option for streaming the entire tournament. In addition to the FedEx Cup, ESPN+ also offers live streaming of other PGA Tour events, as well as original programming and highlights.
Is there an app to watch the FedEx Cup?
Golf fans can watch the FedEx Cup through numerous apps, including the ESPN app, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, and Paramount Plus.
How much is the FedEx Cup worth to the winner?
The 2023 FedEx Cup will feature 75 million USD in total prize money, with the winner slated to receive 18 million USD. The runner-up will earn 6.5 million USD, and third-place will take home 5 million USD.
Where is the 2023 FedEx Cup?
The 2023 FedEx Cup features three events: the St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee (August 10-13); the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois (August 17-20); and the Tour Championship in Atlanta (August 24-27).
Can I stream the 2023 FedEx Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 FedEx Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the 2023 FedEx Cup on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. your sports streaming experience.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.