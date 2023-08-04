The 2023 FedEx Cup marks the culmination of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and we’re ready for three thrilling weeks of golf. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and defending FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy headline the list of names who will hit the links when the FedEx St. Jude Championship begins Thursday, August 10.

Golfers have plenty to play for over the coming weeks, with 75 million USD in total prize money on the line and 18 million USD awaiting the Tour Championship winner. Who will etch their name into the history books, and which surprise names will embark on a memorable run to end the golf campaign?

Even if you can’t watch the golf in person, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely live stream the entire 2023 FedEx Cup.

Date Thu, Aug 10, 2023 – Sun, Aug 27, 2023 Location Olympia Fields Country Club, East Lake Golf Club, TPC Southwind Founded 2007 Most titles Rory McIlroy (3 titles)

How to watch the 2023 FedEx Cup online

The easiest way to watch the entire FedEx Cup is on ESPN+. The Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and CBS will all offer additional coverage over the coming weeks.

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a U.S. server location . Log in to your preferred streaming platform, including ESPN+, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Sling TV Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. Enjoy golf in crystal clear HD!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the FedEx Cup online?

Air conditioning and a comfy chair aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 FedEx Cup. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your golf-viewing palate this summer. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every round of golf on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite golfers in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching FedEx Cup events in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire FedEx Cup. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Where to watch the 2023 FedEx Cup in your country

ESPN, Peacock, and Sky Sports are among the services that will air the 2023 FedEx Cup. You can find a full guide below.

U.S.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

ESPN+ will offer all 12 total rounds of the FedEx Cup without missing a single hole, making it the premier option for streaming the entire tournament. In addition to the FedEx Cup, ESPN+ also offers live streaming of other PGA Tour events, as well as original programming and highlights.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Peacock

Price: 5 USD and up

Using Peacock Premium, you can watch any FedEx Cup round that is airing on either The Golf Channel or NBC. Peacock also has exclusive coverage of some PGA Tour events. Peacock costs 5 USD/month but no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, Golf Channel, NBC

YouTube TV offers every channel that carries the FedEx Cup, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, Golf Channel, NBC

Country: U.S.

Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch the entire FedEx Cup live. If you know in advance you’re going to miss any of the action, Fubo offers a cloud DVR, allowing you to record the golf and tune in later.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: CBS

While you can watch CBS on many of the cord-cutting services above, you can also stream CBS golf coverage on Paramount Plus, which is priced at just 5 USD per month and offers a 7-day free trial. Note that Paramount Plus will only offer FedEx Cup streams when the golf is airing on CBS; as mentioned, Peacock is the service that simulcasts Golf Channel live streams.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, Golf Channel, NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live the FedEx Cup, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

U.K.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching FedEx Cup live streams. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Simply connect to a server location in the UK and log in at Sky Go.

Stream Sky Sports With a VPN

Australia

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Kayo Sports is expected to air the FedEx Cup in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan is 25 AUD/month, and the Premium plan is 35 AUD/month. Note that you may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month

TSN allows golf fans to watch English-language live streams of every FedEx Cup event live, including the Tour Championship. You can also watch on-demand replays of every round, as well as original programming and highlights. Please note that you will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 FedEx Cup schedule

Event Dates Venue TV Winner FedEx St. Jude Championship August 10-13 TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee ESPN+, Golf Channel/Peacock, CBS/Paramount Plus BMW Championship August 17-20 Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Illinois ESPN+, Golf Channel/Peacock, CBS/Paramount Plus Tour Championship August 24-27 East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia ESPN+, Golf Channel/Peacock, CBS/Paramount Plus

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds

Who will win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +650 Rory McIlroy +800 Jon Rahm +800 Patrick Cantlay +1600 Xander Schauffele +1800 Viktor Hovland +2000 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 Collin Morikawa +2800 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 Jordan Spieth +3000 Rickie Fowler +3000 Tony Finau +3000

2023 FedEx Cup odds

Will Rory McIlroy repeat as FedEx Cup champion? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Jon Rahm +480 Scottie Scheffler +480 Rory McIlroy +500 Patrick Cantlay +1500 Viktor Hovland +1500 Xander Schauffele +2100 Wyndham Clark +3500 Max Homa +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Jordan Spieth +3500 Rickie Fowler +3500

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.