Watch 2020 Breeder’s Cup live streams online for free
Price: Free
The official Breeder’s Cup website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page will stream the events during the week live and free!
To watch the 2020 Breeder’s Cup live:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to the Breeder’s Cup website, YouTube channel, or Facebook page.
- Start watching for free!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Breeder’s Cup app on Android and iOS.
Stream the 2020 Breeder’s Cup live on TVG and NBC
Price: 60 USD/month and up
Channels: TVG, NBC, and NBCSN
NBC and TVG hold broadcasting rights for the 2020 Breeder’s Cup in the U.S. You can watch the streams live on fuboTV or YouTube TV with a seven-day free trial.
To watch the Breeder’s Cup live on TVG or NBC:
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV.
Learn more about watching YouTube and fuboTV with ExpressVPN.
Watch live horse racing and highlights on Racing TV
Racing TV is a UK channel dedicated to streaming live horse races, as well as replays and highlights from England and Ireland. No sign up is required, and the best part? It’s completely free!
To watch the event on Racing TV:
When and where is the 2020 Breeder’s Cup?
The 2020 Breeder’s Cup is scheduled for November 6 – 7. The event will be held at Keeneland Association Inc, Lexington, Kentucky. Here is the race schedule:
|Date and time (ET)
|Event
|Where to watch
|Friday, November 6, 2020 (2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
|Future Stars Friday
|NBCSN, TVG, YouTube, Facebook
|Saturday, November 7, 2020 (12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
|Championship Saturday
|NBCSN, TVG, YouTube, Facebook
|Saturday, November 7, 2020 (2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
|Championship Saturday
|NBC, TVG, YouTube, Facebook
Horse racing calendar 2020
Check out these great equestrian events throughout 2020!
|Date
|Race
|Location
|November 6 – 7, 2020
|Breeders’ Cup
|Churchill Downs, KY, U.S.
|November 29, 2020
|Japan Cup
|Tokyo, Japan
|December 5, 2020
|Hong Kong International Races
|Sha Tin, Hong Kong
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.