Watch 2020 Breeder’s Cup live streams online for free

Price: Free

The official Breeder’s Cup website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page will stream the events during the week live and free!

To watch the 2020 Breeder’s Cup live:

Stream the 2020 Breeder’s Cup live on TVG and NBC

Price: 60 USD/month and up

Channels: TVG, NBC, and NBCSN

NBC and TVG hold broadcasting rights for the 2020 Breeder’s Cup in the U.S. You can watch the streams live on fuboTV or YouTube TV with a seven-day free trial.

To watch the Breeder’s Cup live on TVG or NBC:

Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month) or fuboTV (60 USD/month) and use a free trial. Start watching!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV.

Watch live horse racing and highlights on Racing TV

Racing TV is a UK channel dedicated to streaming live horse races, as well as replays and highlights from England and Ireland. No sign up is required, and the best part? It’s completely free!

To watch the event on Racing TV:

Head to Racing TV. Enjoy the event!

When and where is the 2020 Breeder’s Cup?

The 2020 Breeder’s Cup is scheduled for November 6 – 7. The event will be held at Keeneland Association Inc, Lexington, Kentucky. Here is the race schedule:

Date and time (ET) Event Where to watch Friday, November 6, 2020 (2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) Future Stars Friday NBCSN, TVG, YouTube, Facebook Saturday, November 7, 2020 (12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.) Championship Saturday NBCSN, TVG, YouTube, Facebook Saturday, November 7, 2020 (2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) Championship Saturday NBC, TVG, YouTube, Facebook

Horse racing calendar 2020

Check out these great equestrian events throughout 2020!

Date Race Location November 6 – 7, 2020 Breeders’ Cup Churchill Downs, KY, U.S. November 29, 2020 Japan Cup Tokyo, Japan December 5, 2020 Hong Kong International Races Sha Tin, Hong Kong