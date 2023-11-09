How to live stream the Grand Slam of Darts with a VPN
Bypass Wi-Fi restrictions at work, school, or anywhere else, and watch the Grand Slam of Darts live on your terms.
Where to watch the Grand Slam of Darts in your country
UK and Ireland
Sky Sports and Now
You can watch the Grand Slam of Darts in Ireland and the UK on Sky Sports. If you don't have Sky, you can still catch all the action with a NOW Sports Membership. This includes all Sky Sports+ content on top of 11 Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Darts. As the official partner of the PDC, Sky Sports covers all the key tournaments, ensuring you don't miss any of the top darts matches.
Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, USA, Brazil, and Canada
DAZN
DAZN provides live coverage of the Grand Slam of Darts in several countries, allowing fans to watch all the action as it happens. You can watch DAZN streams in your browser or via its apps for iOS, Android, and smart TVs, ensuring you never miss a match. The platform's user-friendly interface makes it simple to stay up-to-date on all the darts action. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription is locked to your resident country and cannot be changed, even when traveling abroad.
Netherlands
Viaplay
In the Netherlands, you can live stream the Grand Slam of Darts on Viaplay, which also offers on-demand coverage so you can catch up on the action when you’re free. As an official broadcast partner of the PDC, Viaplay gives you access to every high-profile darts event.
About the Grand Slam of Darts
The Grand Slam of Darts is one of the most prestigious dart events on the calendar, bringing together the best players from the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) and the BDO (British Darts Organisation) in a unique format. Held annually, the tournament features group stages followed by knockout rounds, offering thrilling matchups between the sport’s top competitors. With high stakes, intense rivalries, and a significant prize fund, the Grand Slam of Darts delivers electrifying moments and showcases the very best players, like Luke Littler, Stephen Bunting, and reigning champion Luke Humphries. Whether you’re a long-time darts enthusiast or new to the sport, this tournament is a must-watch.
Recent Grand Slam of Darts winners
|Year
|Winner
|2016
|Michael van Gerwen
|2017
|Michael van Gerwen
|2018
|Gerwyn Price
|2019
|Gerwyn Price
|2020
|Jose de Sousa
|2021
|Gerwyn Price
|2022
|Michael Smith
|2023
|Luke Humphries
FAQ: About the Grand Slam of Darts
Can I use a VPN to watch the Grand Slam of Darts from another country?
Should I use a free VPN to watch the Grand Slam of Darts?
Where can I watch the Grand Slam of Darts?
Sky Sports and NOW broadcast and stream the Grand Slam of Darts in the UK. If you’re in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, USA, Brazil, or Canada, you can watch it with a DAZN subscription, and in the Netherlands it’s streaming on Viaplay.
Who qualifies for the Grand Slam of Darts?
Sixteen players qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts based on their performances in PDC events over the past 12 months. This includes winners and runners-up from major ranked and non-ranking tournaments. Eight BDO players are invited based on their performance, and the final eight spots are decided through the Grand Slam Qualifier, open to PDC Tour Card Holders who haven’t already qualified.
What is the prize money in the Grand Slam of Darts?
The total prize pool is 650,000 GBP, with the winner taking home the largest sum.
4th group place: 5,000 GBP
3rd group place: 8,000 GBP
Bonus for group winners: 3,500 GBP
2nd round: 12,500 GBP
Quarterfinals: 25,000 GBP
Semifinals: 50,000 GBP
Finalist: 70,000 GBP
Champion: 150,000 GBP
How can I watch darts for free online?
ITVX in the UK streams some of the smaller darts events for free, but most of the major dart tournaments are only available on premium streaming platforms or cable TV.
Is there an app to watch darts?
You can download the Sky Go or NOW apps and subscribe to their respective sports memberships to stream darts in the UK and Ireland. The DAZN app live streams most major dart events in several countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, and Austria. The Viaplay app in the Netherlands carries all major PDC events.