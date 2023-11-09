How to live stream the Grand Slam of Darts with a VPN

Bypass Wi-Fi restrictions at work, school, or anywhere else, and watch the Grand Slam of Darts live on your terms.

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United Kingdom viewers can connect to a server in the UK to catch matches on NOW. Step up to the oche!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream the Grand Slam of Darts

Your internet service provider (ISP) might slow down your connection when it detects heavy streaming activity, leading to frustrating lag and buffering—something no darts fan wants during a crucial match. A VPN solves this by encrypting your traffic, keeping your online activity hidden from your ISP. This ensures you can stream the Grand Slam of Darts live smoothly, without interruptions.

If you’re at work or connected to a network that blocks streaming platforms, a VPN helps you bypass these restrictions. By encrypting and anonymizing your connection, you can enjoy the match hassle-free, without tipping off the network admin to your activity.

The best VPN for streaming the Grand Slam of Darts

With a global network of VPN servers spanning 105 countries, ExpressVPN works flawlessly with major sports streaming services that broadcast the Grand Slam of Darts, such as NOW and DAZN. By connecting to one of our high-speed 10-Gbps servers, you’ll enjoy a fast, reliable VPN connection, perfect for seamless streaming in the highest resolution your platform offers.

ExpressVPN allows up to 8 device connections with one account, so while you’re enjoying a Grand Slam of Darts live stream on your smart TV, your family can still access their favorite content on their devices. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Where to watch the Grand Slam of Darts in your country

UK and Ireland

Sky Sports and Now

You can watch the Grand Slam of Darts in Ireland and the UK on Sky Sports. If you don’t have Sky, you can still catch all the action with a NOW Sports Membership. This includes all Sky Sports+ content on top of 11 Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Darts. As the official partner of the PDC, Sky Sports covers all the key tournaments, ensuring you don’t miss any of the top darts matches.

With ExpressVPN, you can encrypt your online traffic and bypass restrictions on Wi-Fi networks, allowing you to unblock live sports streams so you’ll never miss a key throw or pivotal moment of the Grand Slam of Darts.

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, USA, Brazil, and Canada

DAZN

DAZN provides live coverage of the Grand Slam of Darts in several countries, allowing fans to watch all the action as it happens. You can watch DAZN streams in your browser or via its apps for iOS, Android, and smart TVs, ensuring you never miss a match. The platform’s user-friendly interface makes it simple to stay up-to-date on all the darts action. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription is locked to your resident country and cannot be changed, even when traveling abroad.

Prefer to watch on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Netherlands

Viaplay

In the Netherlands, you can live stream the Grand Slam of Darts on Viaplay, which also offers on-demand coverage so you can catch up on the action when you’re free. As an official broadcast partner of the PDC, Viaplay gives you access to every high-profile darts event.

About the Grand Slam of Darts

The Grand Slam of Darts is one of the most prestigious dart events on the calendar, bringing together the best players from the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) and the BDO (British Darts Organisation) in a unique format. Held annually, the tournament features group stages followed by knockout rounds, offering thrilling matchups between the sport’s top competitors. With high stakes, intense rivalries, and a significant prize fund, the Grand Slam of Darts delivers electrifying moments and showcases the very best players, like Luke Littler, Stephen Bunting, and reigning champion Luke Humphries. Whether you’re a long-time darts enthusiast or new to the sport, this tournament is a must-watch.

Recent Grand Slam of Darts winners

Year Winner 2016 Michael van Gerwen 2017 Michael van Gerwen 2018 Gerwyn Price 2019 Gerwyn Price 2020 Jose de Sousa 2021 Gerwyn Price 2022 Michael Smith 2023 Luke Humphries

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.