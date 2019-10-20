The NCAA announced that all Division I men’s and women’s basketball is back starting on November 25. There are a number of streaming options for the games, depending on which conference you want to watch.
Stream Big Ten basketball online
Price: 55 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, BTN (use the “Choice” package for AT&T TV Now to get BTN), CBS, Fox, and FS1
Big Ten games are mostly split between ESPN and the Big Ten Network (BTN). A few games are shown on CBS, Fox, and FS1, with CBS also broadcasting the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals and the Tournament Championship. The Big Ten Network will carry all Big Ten Tournament games prior to the semifinals.
YouTube TV, Hulu TV and AT&T TV Now carry all of the above channels. Free trials are available.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (choose the “Choice” package for 110 USD/month to access BTN).
- Check the TV schedule for the team you want to watch. Example: Michigan.
- Tune in to the appropriate channel to watch the games. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).
Learn more about watching YouTube TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.
Watch SEC basketball live
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN and SEC Network (use the “Max” package for AT&T TV Now or the “Sports Extra” add-on for Sling TV to get the SEC Network)
SEC fans only need ESPN and the SEC Network. You can access both networks via Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, or Hulu TV. All services offer a free trial.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (20 USD/month + 10 USD/month for the “Sports Extra” add-on), Hulu (55 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (80 USD/month for the “Max” package) and create an account.
- Check the TV schedule for the team you want to watch. Example: Alabama.
- Tune in to the appropriate channel to watch the games. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).
Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.
Stream ACC basketball live
Price: 55 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN and ACC Network
ESPN covers most ACC games. However, a small portion of games is carried by regional sports networks and other broadcasters like ACC Network.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (80 USD/month for the “Max” package) and create an account.
- Check the TV schedule for the team you want to watch. Example: Miami.
- Tune in to the appropriate channel to watch the games. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).
Watch Big 12 basketball online
Price: 20 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN and CBS
ESPN covers most Big 12 games. CBS will exclusively carry a few games.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (20 USD/month and up, you may need a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe), Hulu (55 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month) and create an account.
- Check the TV schedule for the team you want to watch. Example: Texas.
- Tune in to the appropriate channel to watch the games. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).
Stream Pac-12 basketball games
Price: 40 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and Pac-12 Network
Most Pac-12 games are shown on the Pac-12 Network or ESPN. The rest are exclusively carried by CBS and Fox.
Sling TV carries both of the primary channels for watching Pac-12 games. A seven-day free trial is available. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Sling TV Blue and Orange (30 USD/month and up) and select the “Sports Extra” add-on for an extra 10 USD/month to access the Pac-12 Network.
- Check the TV schedule for the team you want to watch. Example: UCLA.
- Tune in to the appropriate channel to watch the games. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app (on Android or iOS).
Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.
College basketball Top 25 rankings
While it’s too early to call the preseason favorites for March Madness, these are the top teams fighting four a spot in the Final Four.
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Dayton Flyers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Baylor Bears
- San Diego State Aztecs
- Creighton Bluejays
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Michigan State Spartans
- Villanova Wildcats
- Duke Blue Devils
- Maryland Terrapins
- Oregon Ducks
- Louisville Cardinals
- Seton Hall Pirates
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- BYU Cougars
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Auburn Tigers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Butler Bulldogs
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
