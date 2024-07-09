How to live stream the 2024 Leagues Cup

You can watch 2024 Leagues Cup live streams easily and securely with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American fans should connect to a secure server in the U.S to stream their local broadcasters. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to watch 2024 Leagues Cup live streams with free trials

Worldwide

Apple TV+

Price: Varies

Soccer fans worldwide can catch the entire Leagues Cup tournament—including matches featuring Lionel Messi and Inter Miami—on AppleTV+, which offers every Leagues Cup game during the 2024 summer tournament. Sign up for its MLS Season Pass, which features every single Leagues Cup game along with live regular-season MLS and MLS Cup playoff matches. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans won’t need to worry about blackouts!

MLS Season Pass is currently available for 50 USD in the U.S., down from 100 USD when the season started. Make sure you take advantage of Apple TV’s Multiview function to watch multiple matches at the same time! Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1

FS1 will air 16 Leagues Cup matches through the round of 16 and YouTube TV offers Americans access to FS1 (as well as a host of other sports and entertainment channels). You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe. You can still subscribe via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: FS1

Fubo offers another easy way for U.S. fans to live stream 2024 Leagues Cup matches online. Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite soccer matches live. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app for watching select Leagues Cup soccer matches airing on FS1, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Other ways to watch Leagues Cup live streams

Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Fans in Canada can watch Leagues Cup live streams on TSN+, which will air select matches throughout the 2024 tournament.

Note: You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.

United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month and up

Channel: FS1

Hulu + Live TV is another great way for American soccer fans to catch live Leagues Cup matches this summer—available on FS1. Free trials are not available.

Note: You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: FS1

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to FS1 through its Sling Blue package. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024–25 Leagues Cup from another country?

Some users watch the 2024–25 Leagues Cup by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching 2024 Leagues Cup live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming Leagues Cup soccer action. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

What is the Leagues Cup?

The Leagues Cup is an annual soccer tournament between 47 clubs—all 29 Major League Soccer (United States and Canada) and 18 Liga MX (Mexico) teams—taking place at stadiums around the U.S. and Canada. Teams (including Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami) compete in a World Cup-style club tournament with a group stage followed by knockout rounds until the final on August 25, 2025. The three best teams at the end of the Leagues Cup season will also qualify for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

When will the 2024 Leagues Cup start?

The 2024 Leagues Cup begins July 26, 2024, and runs until August 25, 2024.

2024 Leagues Cup schedule

You can find the full match schedule for the 2024 Leagues Cup on the official website. Below are key dates for the tournament.

Stage Dates Group Stage July 26–August 6, 2024 Round of 32 August 7–9, 2024 Round of 16 August 12-13, 2024 Quarterfinals August 16-17, 2024 Semifinals August 20 or 21, 2024 Third Place August 25, 2024 Final August 25, 2024

What teams are in the 2024 Leagues Cup?

Team League Atlas Liga MX Atlético San Luis Liga MX C.D. Guadalajara Liga MX Club América Liga MX Club León Liga MX Cruz Azul Liga MX Juárez Liga MX Mazatlán Liga MX Monterrey Liga MX Necaxa Liga MX Pachuca Liga MX Puebla Liga MX Querétaro Liga MX Santos Laguna Liga MX Tijuana Liga MX Toluca Liga MX UANL Liga MX UNAM Liga MX Atlanta United FC MLS Austin FC MLS Canada CF Montréal MLS Canada Toronto FC MLS Canada Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS Charlotte FC MLS Chicago Fire FC MLS Colorado Rapids MLS Columbus Crew MLS D.C. United MLS FC Cincinnati MLS FC Dallas MLS Houston Dynamo FC MLS Inter Miami CF MLS LA Galaxy MLS Los Angeles FC MLS Minnesota United FC MLS Nashville SC MLS New England Revolution MLS New York City FC MLS New York Red Bulls MLS Orlando City SC MLS Philadelphia Union MLS Portland Timbers MLS Real Salt Lake MLS San Jose Earthquakes MLS Seattle Sounders FC MLS Sporting Kansas City MLS St. Louis City SC MLS

Recent Leagues Cup winners

Year Winner 2019 Club Azul 2021 Leon 2023 Inter Miami 2024 TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.