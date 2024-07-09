How to live stream the 2024 Leagues Cup
You can watch 2024 Leagues Cup live streams easily and securely with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:
How to watch 2024 Leagues Cup live streams with free trials
Worldwide
Apple TV+
Price: Varies
Soccer fans worldwide can catch the entire Leagues Cup tournament—including matches featuring Lionel Messi and Inter Miami—on AppleTV+, which offers every Leagues Cup game during the 2024 summer tournament. Sign up for its MLS Season Pass, which features every single Leagues Cup game along with live regular-season MLS and MLS Cup playoff matches. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans won’t need to worry about blackouts!
MLS Season Pass is currently available for 50 USD in the U.S., down from 100 USD when the season started. Make sure you take advantage of Apple TV’s Multiview function to watch multiple matches at the same time! Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial.
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: FS1
FS1 will air 16 Leagues Cup matches through the round of 16 and YouTube TV offers Americans access to FS1 (as well as a host of other sports and entertainment channels). You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe. You can still subscribe via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: FS1
Fubo offers another easy way for U.S. fans to live stream 2024 Leagues Cup matches online. Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite soccer matches live. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: FS1
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app for watching select Leagues Cup soccer matches airing on FS1, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to watch Leagues Cup live streams
Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Fans in Canada can watch Leagues Cup live streams on TSN+, which will air select matches throughout the 2024 tournament.
Note: You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.
United States
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month and up
Channel: FS1
Hulu + Live TV is another great way for American soccer fans to catch live Leagues Cup matches this summer—available on FS1. Free trials are not available.
Note: You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: FS1
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to FS1 through its Sling Blue package. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024–25 Leagues Cup from another country?
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024–25 Leagues Cup from another country?

Some users watch the 2024–25 Leagues Cup by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service's terms of use.
Best VPN for watching 2024 Leagues Cup live streams
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming Leagues Cup soccer action. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
What is the Leagues Cup?
The Leagues Cup is an annual soccer tournament between 47 clubs—all 29 Major League Soccer (United States and Canada) and 18 Liga MX (Mexico) teams—taking place at stadiums around the U.S. and Canada. Teams (including Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami) compete in a World Cup-style club tournament with a group stage followed by knockout rounds until the final on August 25, 2025. The three best teams at the end of the Leagues Cup season will also qualify for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
When will the 2024 Leagues Cup start?
The 2024 Leagues Cup begins July 26, 2024, and runs until August 25, 2024.
2024 Leagues Cup schedule
You can find the full match schedule for the 2024 Leagues Cup on the official website. Below are key dates for the tournament.
|Stage
|Dates
|Group Stage
|July 26–August 6, 2024
|Round of 32
|August 7–9, 2024
|Round of 16
|August 12-13, 2024
|Quarterfinals
|August 16-17, 2024
|Semifinals
|August 20 or 21, 2024
|Third Place
|August 25, 2024
|Final
|August 25, 2024
What teams are in the 2024 Leagues Cup?
|Team
|League
|Atlas
|Liga MX
|Atlético San Luis
|Liga MX
|C.D. Guadalajara
|Liga MX
|Club América
|Liga MX
|Club León
|Liga MX
|Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|Juárez
|Liga MX
|Mazatlán
|Liga MX
|Monterrey
|Liga MX
|Necaxa
|Liga MX
|Pachuca
|Liga MX
|Puebla
|Liga MX
|Querétaro
|Liga MX
|Santos Laguna
|Liga MX
|Tijuana
|Liga MX
|Toluca
|Liga MX
|UANL
|Liga MX
|UNAM
|Liga MX
|Atlanta United FC
|MLS
|Austin FC
|MLS
|Canada CF Montréal
|MLS
|Canada Toronto FC
|MLS
|Canada Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|MLS
|Charlotte FC
|MLS
|Chicago Fire FC
|MLS
|Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|Columbus Crew
|MLS
|D.C. United
|MLS
|FC Cincinnati
|MLS
|FC Dallas
|MLS
|Houston Dynamo FC
|MLS
|Inter Miami CF
|MLS
|LA Galaxy
|MLS
|Los Angeles FC
|MLS
|Minnesota United FC
|MLS
|Nashville SC
|MLS
|New England Revolution
|MLS
|New York City FC
|MLS
|New York Red Bulls
|MLS
|Orlando City SC
|MLS
|Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|Portland Timbers
|MLS
|Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS
|Seattle Sounders FC
|MLS
|Sporting Kansas City
|MLS
|St. Louis City SC
|MLS
Recent Leagues Cup winners
|Year
|Winner
|2019
|Club Azul
|2021
|Leon
|2023
|Inter Miami
|2024
|TBD
FAQ: About Leagues Cup live streams
