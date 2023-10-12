Watch live streams of the 2023 Denmark Open to see the world’s top badminton players on the BWF World Tour Super 750 series compete for a share of the 850,000 USD purse at Arena Fyn in Odense. Viktor Axelsen, Anders Antonsen, and Chen Yufei are among the stars confirmed to appear at this year’s showpiece tournament, which will be broadcast live on Danish television and streamed online in select countries. Read on to learn how to securely watch Demark Open live streams with a VPN from your country!
|Date
|October 17–22, 2023
|Location
|Odense, Denmark
|Most titles (female)
|Nora Perry (5)
|Most titles (male)
|Thomas Lund (5)
How to watch the 2023 Denmark Open online
You can stream matches from the 2023 Denmark Open:
YouTube
Price: Free
The Badminton World Federation often makes many badminton matches from major tournaments available to stream live and for free on its official YouTube channel—so check ahead of time to see if the Demark Open has been added to its list of events. BWF TV is an excellent source of free badminton coverage including both live streams and full matches after the fact.
Can I use a VPN to watch the Denmark Open from another country?
Why use a VPN to watch badminton events online?
A VPN can help protect your privacy and security while streaming badminton events this season. VPN servers are available in 105 countries across the globe, optimized for speed and security, allowing you to stream badminton events on computers, smartphones, smart TVs and gaming consoles.
VPN for watching badminton events in 2023
A VPN can help you safely and securely stream badminton events. VPN apps are available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Where to watch the 2023 Denmark Open in your country?
Live stream the Denmark Open in the UK
Discovery+
Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)
Channels: TNT Sport 1, TNT Sport 2, TNT Sport 3, TNT Sport 4
Watch live streams of Denmark Open games in the UK with TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League soccer, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, boxing, and WWE.
Denmark Open 2023 schedule
Visit the office page for live scores.
|Date
|Round
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
|1st Round
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
|1st Round
Thursday, October 19, 2023
|2nd Round
Friday, October 20, 2023
|Quarterfinals
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|Semifinals
Sunday, October 22, 2023
|Finals
Who are the players in the 2023 Denmark Open?
As of October 12, 2023, this is the tentative 2023 Denmark Open field.
Men’s singles
|Li Shi Feng (China)
|Lakshya Sen (India)
|Lu Guang Zu (China)
|Kidambi Srikanth (India)
|Zhao Jun Peng (China)
|Prannoy H. S. (India)
|Shi Yu Qi (China)
|Priyanshu Rajawat (India)
|Weng Hong Yang (China)
|Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia)
|Wang Tzu Wei (Taipei)
|Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (Indonesia)
|Lin Chun-yi (Taipei)
|Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)
|Chou Tien Chen (Taipei)
|Koki Watanabe (Japan)
|Anders Antonsen (Denmark)
|Kenta Nishimoto (Japan)
|Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
|Kodai Naraoa (Japan)
|Magnus Johannesen (Denmark)
|Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan)
|Rasmus Gemke (Denmark)
|Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)
|Chisto Popov (France)
|Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia)
|Toma Junior Popov (France)
|Loh Kean yew (Singapore)
|Lee Chuek Yiu (Hong Kong)
|Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand)
|Ng Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong)
|Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand)
Women’s singles
|Chen Yu Fei (China)
|Greogira Mariska Tungjung (Indonesia)
|Han Yue (China)
|Saena Kawakami (Japan)
|Zhang Yi Man (China)
|Natsuki Nidaira (Japan)
|He Bing Jiao (China)
|Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)
|Wang Zhi Yi (China)
|Aya Ohori (Japan)
|Gao Fang Jie (China)
|Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)
|Tai Tzu Ying (Taipei)
|Kim Ga Eun (Korea)
|Pai Yu Po (Taipei)
|An Se Yong (Korea)
|Wen Chi Hsu (Taipei)
|Goh Jin Wei (Malaysia)
|Sung Shou Yun (Taipei)
|Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland)
|Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)
|Yeo Jia Min (Singapore)
|Line Christophersen (Denmark)
|Carolina Marin (Spain)
|Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt (Denmark)
|Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)
|Yvonne Li (Germany)
|Supanida Katethong (Thailand)
|Pusarla V Sindhu (India)
|Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand)
|Putri Kusuma Wardani (Indonesia)
|Thuy Linh Nguyen (Vietnam)
What is the prize money for the Denmark Open badminton tournament?
The prize money for the 2023 event is 850,000 USD.
Recent Denmark Open winners
Men’s singles
|Year
|Winner
|2013
|Chen Long
|2014
|Chen Long
|2015
|Chen Long
|2016
|Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk
|2017
|Kidambi Srikanth
|2018
|Kento Momota
|2019
|Kento Momota
|2020
|Anders Antonsen
|2021
|Viktor Axelsen
|2022
|Shi Yuqi
Women’s singles
|Year
|Winner
|2013
|Wang Yihan
|2014
|Li Xuerui
|2015
|Li Xuerui
|2016
|Akane Yamaguchi
|2017
|Ratchanok Intanon
|2018
|Tai Tzu-ying
|2019
|Tai Tzu-ying
|2020
|Nozomi Okuhara
|2021
|Akane Yamaguchi
|2022
|He Bingjiao
