Watch live streams of the 2023 Denmark Open to see the world’s top badminton players on the BWF World Tour Super 750 series compete for a share of the 850,000 USD purse at Arena Fyn in Odense. Viktor Axelsen, Anders Antonsen, and Chen Yufei are among the stars confirmed to appear at this year’s showpiece tournament, which will be broadcast live on Danish television and streamed online in select countries. Read on to learn how to securely watch Demark Open live streams with a VPN from your country!

Date October 17–22, 2023 Location Odense, Denmark Most titles (female) Nora Perry (5) Most titles (male) Thomas Lund (5)

How to watch the 2023 Denmark Open online securely

You can stream matches from the 2023 Denmark Open in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the country of the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Danish fans who want to stream local broadcasters should connect to a server in Denmark. Head to the website or app of your preferred broadcaster. For example, the BWF’s official YouTube channel , which offers many major tournaments for free. Tune in and enjoy!

YouTube

Price: Free

The Badminton World Federation often makes many badminton matches from major tournaments available to stream live and for free on its official YouTube channel—so check ahead of time to see if the Demark Open has been added to its list of events. BWF TV is an excellent source of free badminton coverage including both live streams and full matches after the fact.

Can I use a VPN to watch the Denmark Open from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Where to watch the 2023 Denmark Open in your country?

Live stream the Denmark Open in the UK

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sport 1, TNT Sport 2, TNT Sport 3, TNT Sport 4

Watch live streams of Denmark Open games in the UK with TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League soccer, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, boxing, and WWE.

Watch Discovery+ With a VPN

Denmark Open 2023 schedule

Visit the office page for live scores.

Date Round Tuesday, October 17, 2023 1st Round Wednesday, October 18, 2023 1st Round Thursday, October 19, 2023 2nd Round Friday, October 20, 2023 Quarterfinals Saturday, October 21, 2023 Semifinals Sunday, October 22, 2023 Finals

Who are the players in the 2023 Denmark Open?

As of October 12, 2023, this is the tentative 2023 Denmark Open field.

Men’s singles

Li Shi Feng (China) Lakshya Sen (India) Lu Guang Zu (China) Kidambi Srikanth (India) Zhao Jun Peng (China) Prannoy H. S. (India) Shi Yu Qi (China) Priyanshu Rajawat (India) Weng Hong Yang (China) Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia) Wang Tzu Wei (Taipei) Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (Indonesia) Lin Chun-yi (Taipei) Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) Chou Tien Chen (Taipei) Koki Watanabe (Japan) Anders Antonsen (Denmark) Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) Kodai Naraoa (Japan) Magnus Johannesen (Denmark) Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan) Rasmus Gemke (Denmark) Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) Chisto Popov (France) Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia) Toma Junior Popov (France) Loh Kean yew (Singapore) Lee Chuek Yiu (Hong Kong) Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) Ng Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong) Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand)

Women’s singles

Chen Yu Fei (China) Greogira Mariska Tungjung (Indonesia) Han Yue (China) Saena Kawakami (Japan) Zhang Yi Man (China) Natsuki Nidaira (Japan) He Bing Jiao (China) Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) Wang Zhi Yi (China) Aya Ohori (Japan) Gao Fang Jie (China) Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) Tai Tzu Ying (Taipei) Kim Ga Eun (Korea) Pai Yu Po (Taipei) An Se Yong (Korea) Wen Chi Hsu (Taipei) Goh Jin Wei (Malaysia) Sung Shou Yun (Taipei) Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland) Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) Yeo Jia Min (Singapore) Line Christophersen (Denmark) Carolina Marin (Spain) Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt (Denmark) Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) Yvonne Li (Germany) Supanida Katethong (Thailand) Pusarla V Sindhu (India) Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand) Putri Kusuma Wardani (Indonesia) Thuy Linh Nguyen (Vietnam)

What is the prize money for the Denmark Open badminton tournament?

The prize money for the 2023 event is 850,000 USD.

Recent Denmark Open winners

Men’s singles

Year Winner 2013 Chen Long 2014 Chen Long 2015 Chen Long 2016 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 2017 Kidambi Srikanth 2018 Kento Momota 2019 Kento Momota 2020 Anders Antonsen 2021 Viktor Axelsen 2022 Shi Yuqi

Women’s singles

Year Winner 2013 Wang Yihan 2014 Li Xuerui 2015 Li Xuerui 2016 Akane Yamaguchi 2017 Ratchanok Intanon 2018 Tai Tzu-ying 2019 Tai Tzu-ying 2020 Nozomi Okuhara 2021 Akane Yamaguchi 2022 He Bingjiao

