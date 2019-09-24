How to live stream the 2024–25 Premier League
Watch 2024–25 Premier League live streams with a free trial
Canada
Fubo
Price: 25 CAD/month or 180 CAD/year and up
You can live stream English Premier League games on Fubo’s Soccer and Premium packages, which carry all 380 matches of the English Premier League 2023–24 season in Canada. A 7-day free trial is available. As a bonus, Fubo also broadcasts Ligue 1, Serie A, and Coppa Italia football matches.
Note: You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.
New Zealand
Sky Sport Now
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Kiwi fans can access 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand through Sky Sport Now—perfect for watching English Premier League live streams during the entire 2024–25 season. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes. There’s also a 7-day free trial (monthly and annual passes) if you only want to watch select matches.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe; otherwise, use PayPal.
France
Canal+
Price: 28 EUR/month
Canal+ will broadcast games from the 2024–25 Premier League season for fans in France. The French broadcaster’s streaming service is a great way to follow a selection of live sports and watch TV, movies, and documentaries on-demand. A 7-day free trial is offered.
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Price: 9 GBP/month
Amazon Prime Video secured the rights to exclusively broadcast 20 Premier League matches for the 2024–25 season that won’t be shown on either Sky Sports or TNT Sports. The games include all 10 Premier League games on December 3 and 4, 2024, and all 10 matches on Boxing Day. British subscribers also have access to the entire Prime Video library in the UK. Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial.
Note: You need a UK payment method to subscribe and your region will be locked to the UK, even when you travel.
Discovery+
Price: 31 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)
Channels: TNT Sports
British fans can watch Premier League live streams on TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. Other soccer leagues available on Discovery+ include the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, as well as other sports.
United States
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC, USA Network
DirecTV Stream subscribers in the U.S. can live stream 2024–25 Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network, starting with the first game (Manchester United vs. Fulham) on August 16. DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans and includes all channels where you can watch EPL live streams live. A 5-day free trial is available for new subscribers.
Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC, USA Network
Fans in the U.S. can live stream a large selection of Premier League games throughout the 2024–25 season on Fubo, which carries games showing on NBC and USA Network. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.
Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Channels: NBC, USA Network
Hulu + Live TV offers a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC and USA Network for streaming select Premier League games live. New and eligible returning subscribers can also enjoy a 3-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV.
Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC, USA Network
YouTube TV offers Americans access to NBC and USA Network, which will air Premier League games during the 2024–25 season. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. payment method or PayPal to subscribe. Otherwise, subscribe via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Other ways to watch Premier League live streams
Germany
Sky Deutschland
Price: 30 EUR/month or 300 EUR/year
In Germany, football fans can watch Premier League live streams via WOW, Sky’s streaming service in Germany. WOW is a great way to watch English football live, as well as Germany’s Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal games.
Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.
Italy
Sky Italia
Price: Varies
Italian soccer fans can watch Premier League live streams on Sky Italia, which also shows several popular sports.
Note: You will need an Italian payment method to subscribe.
Spain
DAZN
Price: Varies
Watch Premier League live streams in Spain on DAZN, which broadcasts games live and on-demand for Spanish soccer fans all season long.
Note: You may need a Spanish credit/debit card and postal code to subscribe. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Spain and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
United Kingdom
NOW
Price: 26 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Football
NOW is a great way for British fans to stream all 12 Sky Sports channels live and on-demand without a length contract—including Sky Sports Football, which will air 128 Premier League games during the 2024–25 season. Grab a day pass (15 GBP/day) if you only want to watch a game or two, otherwise opt for a monthly pass (35 GBP/month). NOW’s best deal is its six-month package for 26 GBP/month. NOW no longer offers a free trial for its sports memberships.
Note: You may need a UK or Ireland payment method; otherwise, use PayPal to subscribe.
Sky Sports
Price: Varies
Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android. Sky Sports does not offer a free trial.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland payment method to subscribe.
United States
Peacock Premium
Price: 6/USD month and up
Channels: NBC and Peacock
At just 6 USD/month, Peacock Premium offers the most affordable way to watch Premier League live streams in the United States and carries games exclusively on Peacock and those on NBC. Peacock does not offer a free trial.
Note: You will need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
How to watch Premier League games on all your streaming devices
With an ExpressVPN subscription, football fans can live stream the Premier League on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TV.
When will the 2024–25 Premier League start?
The 2024–25 Premier League season begins August 16, 2024, and runs until May 25, 2025.
2024–25 Premier League schedule
You can find some key dates for the 2024–25 Premier League season below.
|Date
|Match
|Sunday, August 18, 2024
|Chelsea vs. Manchester City
|Saturday, August 31, 2024
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|Saturday, September 14, 2024
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
|Saturday, October 26, 2024
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|Saturday, November 30, 2024
|Liverpool vs. Man City
|Saturday, January 4, 2025
|Liverpool vs. Man United
|Tuesday, January 14, 2025
|Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|Saturday, February 22, 2025
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|Saturday, April 5, 2025
|Manchester United vs. Manchester City
|Sunday, May 25, 2025
|Championship Sunday (Final day of the season)
What teams are in the Premier League in 2024–25?
|Team
|Stadium
|Arsenal
|Emirates Stadium, London
|Aston Villa
|Villa Park, Birmingham
|Bournemouth
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
|Brentford
|Gtech Community Stadium, London
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|American Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove
|Chelsea
|Stamford Bridge, London
|Crystal Palace
|Selhurst Park, London
|Everton
|Goodison Park, Liverpool
|Fulham
|Craven Cottage, London
|Ipswich Town
|Portman Road, Ipswich
|Leicester City
|King Power Stadium, Leicester
|Liverpool
|Anfield, Liverpool
|Manchester City
|Etihad Stadium, Manchester
|Manchester United
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Newcastle United
|St. James’ Park, Newcastle
|Nottingham Forest
|City Ground, West Bridgford
|Southampton
|St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
|West Ham United
|London Stadium, London
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Upcoming 2024–25 Premier League games to stream
Check back for all the best Premier League games to stream live every week!
Recent Premier League winners
|Year
|Winner
|2013–14
|Manchester City (Fourth title)
|2014–15
|Chelsea (Fifth title)
|2015–16
|Leicester City (First title)
|2016–17
|Chelsea (Sixth title)
|2017–18
|Manchester City (Fifth title)
|2018–19
|Manchester City (Sixth title)
|2019–20
|Liverpool (19th title)
|2020–21
|Manchester City (Seventh title)
|2021–22
|Manchester City (Eighth title)
|2022–23
|Manchester City (Ninth title)
|2023–24
|Manchester City (Tenth title)
|2024–25
|TBD
FAQ: About Premier League live streams
Can I use a VPN to watch the Premier League from another country?
Some users watch the 2024–25 Premier League by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the Premier League?
No. ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream the Premier Leagues without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I live stream Premier League matches for free?
No, you cannot live stream Premier League matches for free. However, some streaming services offer a free trial, allowing you to watch a few Premier League matches for free.
What TV channel is the Premier League on?
The Premier League will air on NBC and USA Network (available via DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live, and YouTube TV) and Peacock Premium in the United States; Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports (available through Sky and NOW), and TNT Sports (available through Discovery+) in the United Kingdom; Fubo in Canada; Optus Sports in Australia, Sky Sport Now in New Zealand, Canal+ in France, Sky Deutschland in Germany, Sky Italia in Italy, DAZN in Spain.
Can I watch Premier League games with an app?
Yes, United States viewers can watch Premier League matches on the official apps for DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, Peacock, and YouTube TV. Discovery+, Prime Video, NOW and Sky Sports will offer live streams in the United Kingdom. Additionally, Premier League matches can be streamed live on the apps for Fubo in Canada, Optus Sports in Australia, Sky Sports Now in New Zealand, Canal+ in France, Sky Deutschland in Germany, Sky Italia in Italy, and DAZN in Spain.
Can I watch the Premier League final on YouTube?
No, but you can watch free highlights of Premier League games and goals on YouTube.
Where can I watch the highlights of Premier League games?
Free highlights of games are available on the official Premier League YouTube channel, as well as the official channels for streaming services, including NBC Sports in the United States. British fans can also tune into the Match of the Day program on BBC iPlayer weekly.
Who is the most successful Premier League team?
As of 2024, Manchester United is the most successful team in England’s top level of professional football, with 20 top-flight titles. It is also the most successful team in the Premier League era (which began in 1992) with 13 titles.
Can I stream the Premier League on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch the Premier League on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the Premier League on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.
