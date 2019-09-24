How to live stream the 2024–25 Premier League

Looking for a way to watch Premier League live streams online? In just a few simple steps, you can live stream every game securely with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to your preferred VPN server location. For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom to watch matches on NOW. Enjoy the match!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Get ExpressVPN

Best VPN for watching Premier League live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming Premier League matches. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch 2024–25 Premier League live streams with a free trial

Canada

Fubo

Price: 25 CAD/month or 180 CAD/year and up

You can live stream English Premier League games on Fubo’s Soccer and Premium packages, which carry all 380 matches of the English Premier League 2023–24 season in Canada. A 7-day free trial is available. As a bonus, Fubo also broadcasts Ligue 1, Serie A, and Coppa Italia football matches.

Note: You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Kiwi fans can access 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand through Sky Sport Now—perfect for watching English Premier League live streams during the entire 2024–25 season. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes. There’s also a 7-day free trial (monthly and annual passes) if you only want to watch select matches.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe; otherwise, use PayPal.

France

Canal+

Price: 28 EUR/month

Canal+ will broadcast games from the 2024–25 Premier League season for fans in France. The French broadcaster’s streaming service is a great way to follow a selection of live sports and watch TV, movies, and documentaries on-demand. A 7-day free trial is offered.

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 9 GBP/month

Amazon Prime Video secured the rights to exclusively broadcast 20 Premier League matches for the 2024–25 season that won’t be shown on either Sky Sports or TNT Sports. The games include all 10 Premier League games on December 3 and 4, 2024, and all 10 matches on Boxing Day. British subscribers also have access to the entire Prime Video library in the UK. Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial.

Note: You need a UK payment method to subscribe and your region will be locked to the UK, even when you travel.

Discovery+

Price: 31 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sports

British fans can watch Premier League live streams on TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. Other soccer leagues available on Discovery+ include the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, as well as other sports.

United States

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, USA Network

DirecTV Stream subscribers in the U.S. can live stream 2024–25 Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network, starting with the first game (Manchester United vs. Fulham) on August 16. DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans and includes all channels where you can watch EPL live streams live. A 5-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, USA Network

Fans in the U.S. can live stream a large selection of Premier League games throughout the 2024–25 season on Fubo, which carries games showing on NBC and USA Network. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: NBC, USA Network

Hulu + Live TV offers a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC and USA Network for streaming select Premier League games live. New and eligible returning subscribers can also enjoy a 3-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV.

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, USA Network

YouTube TV offers Americans access to NBC and USA Network, which will air Premier League games during the 2024–25 season. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. payment method or PayPal to subscribe. Otherwise, subscribe via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch Premier League live streams

Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 30 EUR/month or 300 EUR/year

In Germany, football fans can watch Premier League live streams via WOW, Sky’s streaming service in Germany. WOW is a great way to watch English football live, as well as Germany’s ​​Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal games.

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Italy

Sky Italia

Price: Varies

Italian soccer fans can watch Premier League live streams on Sky Italia, which also shows several popular sports.

Note: You will need an Italian payment method to subscribe.

Spain

DAZN

Price: Varies

Watch Premier League live streams in Spain on DAZN, which broadcasts games live and on-demand for Spanish soccer fans all season long.

Note: You may need a Spanish credit/debit card and postal code to subscribe. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Spain and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

United Kingdom

NOW

Price: 26 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Football

NOW is a great way for British fans to stream all 12 Sky Sports channels live and on-demand without a length contract—including Sky Sports Football, which will air 128 Premier League games during the 2024–25 season. Grab a day pass (15 GBP/day) if you only want to watch a game or two, otherwise opt for a monthly pass (35 GBP/month). NOW’s best deal is its six-month package for 26 GBP/month. NOW no longer offers a free trial for its sports memberships.

Note: You may need a UK or Ireland payment method; otherwise, use PayPal to subscribe.

Sky Sports

Price: Varies

Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android. Sky Sports does not offer a free trial.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland payment method to subscribe.

United States

Peacock Premium

Price: 6/USD month and up

Channels: NBC and Peacock

At just 6 USD/month, Peacock Premium offers the most affordable way to watch Premier League live streams in the United States and carries games exclusively on Peacock and those on NBC. Peacock does not offer a free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch Premier League games on all your streaming devices

With an ExpressVPN subscription, football fans can live stream the Premier League on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TV.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

When will the 2024–25 Premier League start?

The 2024–25 Premier League season begins August 16, 2024, and runs until May 25, 2025.

2024–25 Premier League schedule

You can find some key dates for the 2024–25 Premier League season below.

Date Match Sunday, August 18, 2024 Chelsea vs. Manchester City Saturday, August 31, 2024 Manchester United vs. Liverpool Saturday, September 14, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal Saturday, October 26, 2024 Arsenal vs. Liverpool Saturday, November 30, 2024 Liverpool vs. Man City Saturday, January 4, 2025 Liverpool vs. Man United Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur Saturday, February 22, 2025 Manchester City vs. Liverpool Saturday, April 5, 2025 Manchester United vs. Manchester City Sunday, May 25, 2025 Championship Sunday (Final day of the season)

What teams are in the Premier League in 2024–25?

Team Stadium Arsenal Emirates Stadium, London Aston Villa Villa Park, Birmingham Bournemouth Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Brentford Gtech Community Stadium, London Brighton & Hove Albion American Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove Chelsea Stamford Bridge, London Crystal Palace Selhurst Park, London Everton Goodison Park, Liverpool Fulham Craven Cottage, London Ipswich Town Portman Road, Ipswich Leicester City King Power Stadium, Leicester Liverpool Anfield, Liverpool Manchester City Etihad Stadium, Manchester Manchester United Old Trafford, Manchester Newcastle United St. James’ Park, Newcastle Nottingham Forest City Ground, West Bridgford Southampton St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London West Ham United London Stadium, London Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Upcoming 2024–25 Premier League games to stream

Check back for all the best Premier League games to stream live every week!

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

Recent Premier League winners

Year Winner 2013–14 Manchester City (Fourth title) 2014–15 Chelsea (Fifth title) 2015–16 Leicester City (First title) 2016–17 Chelsea (Sixth title) 2017–18 Manchester City (Fifth title) 2018–19 Manchester City (Sixth title) 2019–20 Liverpool (19th title) 2020–21 Manchester City (Seventh title) 2021–22 Manchester City (Eighth title) 2022–23 Manchester City (Ninth title) 2023–24 Manchester City (Tenth title) 2024–25 TBD

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.