How to live stream the 2024–25 Premier League

Looking for a way to watch Premier League live streams online? In just a few simple steps, you can live stream every game securely with ExpressVPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to your preferred VPN server location. For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom to watch matches on NOW.
  3. Enjoy the match!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Best VPN for watching Premier League live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming Premier League matches. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee! 

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch 2024–25 Premier League live streams with a free trial

Canada

Fubo

Price: 25 CAD/month or 180 CAD/year and up

You can live stream English Premier League games on Fubo’s Soccer and Premium packages, which carry all 380 matches of the English Premier League 2023–24 season in Canada. A 7-day free trial is available. As a bonus, Fubo also broadcasts Ligue 1, Serie A, and Coppa Italia football matches.

Note: You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.

New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Kiwi fans can access 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand through Sky Sport Now—perfect for watching English Premier League live streams during the entire 2024–25 season. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes. There’s also a 7-day free trial (monthly and annual passes) if you only want to watch select matches.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe; otherwise, use PayPal.

France

Canal+

Price: 28 EUR/month

Canal+ will broadcast games from the 2024–25 Premier League season for fans in France. The French broadcaster’s streaming service is a great way to follow a selection of live sports and watch TV, movies, and documentaries on-demand. A 7-day free trial is offered.

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 9 GBP/month

Amazon Prime Video secured the rights to exclusively broadcast 20 Premier League matches for the 2024–25 season that won’t be shown on either Sky Sports or TNT Sports. The games include all 10 Premier League games on December 3 and 4, 2024, and all 10 matches on Boxing Day. British subscribers also have access to the entire Prime Video library in the UK. Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial.

Note: You need a UK payment method to subscribe and your region will be locked to the UK, even when you travel.

Discovery+

Price: 31 GBP/month and up (Premium plan) 

Channels: TNT Sports

British fans can watch Premier League live streams on TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. Other soccer leagues available on Discovery+ include the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, as well as other sports.

United States

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, USA Network

DirecTV Stream subscribers in the U.S. can live stream 2024–25 Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network, starting with the first game (Manchester United vs. Fulham) on August 16. DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans and includes all channels where you can watch EPL live streams live. A 5-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, USA Network

Fans in the U.S. can live stream a large selection of Premier League games throughout the 2024–25 season on Fubo, which carries games showing on NBC and USA Network. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. 

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe. 

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: NBC, USA Network

Hulu + Live TV offers a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC and USA Network for streaming select Premier League games live. New and eligible returning subscribers can also enjoy a 3-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV.

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe. 

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, USA Network

YouTube TV offers Americans access to NBC and USA Network, which will air Premier League games during the 2024–25 season. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. payment method or PayPal to subscribe. Otherwise, subscribe via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Other ways to watch Premier League live streams

Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 30 EUR/month or 300 EUR/year

In Germany, football fans can watch Premier League live streams via WOW, Sky’s streaming service in Germany. WOW is a great way to watch English football live, as well as Germany’s ​​Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal games. 

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Italy

Sky Italia

Price: Varies

Italian soccer fans can watch Premier League live streams on Sky Italia, which also shows several popular sports.

Note: You will need an Italian payment method to subscribe.

Spain

DAZN

Price: Varies

Watch Premier League live streams in Spain on DAZN, which broadcasts games live and on-demand for Spanish soccer fans all season long. 

Note: You may need a Spanish credit/debit card and postal code to subscribe. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Spain and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

United Kingdom

NOW

Price: 26 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Football

NOW is a great way for British fans to stream all 12 Sky Sports channels live and on-demand without a length contract—including Sky Sports Football, which will air 128 Premier League games during the 2024–25 season. Grab a day pass (15 GBP/day) if you only want to watch a game or two, otherwise opt for a monthly pass (35 GBP/month). NOW’s best deal is its six-month package for 26 GBP/month. NOW no longer offers a free trial for its sports memberships.

Note: You may need a UK or Ireland payment method; otherwise, use PayPal to subscribe.

Sky Sports

Price: Varies

Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android. Sky Sports does not offer a free trial.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland payment method to subscribe.

United States

Peacock Premium

Price: 6/USD month and up

Channels: NBC and Peacock

At just 6 USD/month, Peacock Premium offers the most affordable way to watch Premier League live streams in the United States and carries games exclusively on Peacock and those on NBC. Peacock does not offer a free trial. 

Note: You will need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

How to watch Premier League games on all your streaming devices

With an ExpressVPN subscription, football fans can live stream the Premier League on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TV.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

When will the 2024–25 Premier League start?

The 2024–25 Premier League season begins August 16, 2024, and runs until May 25, 2025.

2024–25 Premier League schedule

You can find some key dates for the 2024–25 Premier League season below. 

DateMatch
Sunday, August 18, 2024Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Saturday, August 31, 2024Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Saturday, September 14, 2024Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
Saturday, October 26, 2024Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Saturday, November 30, 2024Liverpool vs. Man City
Saturday, January 4, 2025Liverpool vs. Man United
Tuesday, January 14, 2025Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, February 22, 2025Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Saturday, April 5, 2025Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Sunday, May 25, 2025Championship Sunday (Final day of the season)

What teams are in the Premier League in 2024–25?

TeamStadium
ArsenalEmirates Stadium, London
Aston VillaVilla Park, Birmingham
BournemouthVitality Stadium, Bournemouth
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium, London
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove
ChelseaStamford Bridge, London
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park, London
EvertonGoodison Park, Liverpool
FulhamCraven Cottage, London
Ipswich TownPortman Road, Ipswich
Leicester CityKing Power Stadium, Leicester
LiverpoolAnfield, Liverpool
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium, Manchester
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford, Manchester
Newcastle UnitedSt. James’ Park, Newcastle
Nottingham ForestCity Ground, West Bridgford
SouthamptonSt. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium, London
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Upcoming 2024–25 Premier League games to stream

Check back for all the best Premier League games to stream live every week! 

Recent Premier League winners

YearWinner
2013–14Manchester City (Fourth title)
2014–15Chelsea (Fifth title)
2015–16Leicester City (First title)
2016–17Chelsea (Sixth title)
2017–18Manchester City (Fifth title)
2018–19Manchester City (Sixth title)
2019–20Liverpool (19th title)
2020–21Manchester City (Seventh title)
2021–22Manchester City (Eighth title)
2022–23Manchester City (Ninth title)
2023–24Manchester City (Tenth title)
2024–25TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About Premier League live streams

Can I use a VPN to watch the Premier League from another country?
Should I use a free VPN to watch the Premier League?
Can I live stream Premier League matches for free?
What TV channel is the Premier League on?
Can I watch Premier League games with an app?
Can I watch the Premier League final on YouTube?
Where can I watch the highlights of Premier League games?
Who is the most successful Premier League team?
Can I stream the Premier League on my computer?
Can I watch the Premier League on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the Premier League on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
Get ExpressVPN
Comments

  5. I would be most grateful if an Express VPN subscriber, or subscribers, could please advise me which online broadcaster – or broadcasters – provide LIVE coverage of English Premiership football games and which I can successfully subscribe to. Thanks to all those who respond to my sincere request. Ian@UK

    Reply

  6. Can I use my existing android box to receive dazn? I only pay by cheque or phone using a credit card. How do I set up technically? Not very skilled at this. Is there a telephone number I can actually talk to a human? Thanks

    Reply

  7. I need asistan ways of winning from football premier football prediction game like today live score’s

    Reply

  9. Hi, do expressvpn still able to watch taiwan elevensports streaming? cos now i am currently using nordvpn but unable to load the video at all at taiwan elevensports.

    Reply

  12. I am on holiday in Costa Rica just bought express VPN via Goals 101 website wanting to watch Colchester v Swindon but don’t know how!

    Reply

  13. ExpressVPN customer here in California. Having issues with BT Sport on Mac via Chrome (Safari is a no-go as BT Sport doesn’t work on it).

    The first issue is logging in when the VPN is pointed to a UK server, as it will just pull an auth error on their site. If I turn the VPN off I can get through the login barrier.
    From there, turning the VPN back on and navigating to a channel to watch BT Sport throws the following when trying to play video: “Sorry, BT Sport is only available in the UK Code: VC003”

    Any ideas? Any other users care to comment if they are having issues (or not)?

    Reply

  15. I can’t get Eleven Sports Taiwan to work with express. Showing a black screen after clicking play. Tried the extension but still didn’t work. Anyone having the same issue?

    Reply

  17. I am an “oldie” with few technical skills who is trying watch the EPL from Australia where they have little time for real football. What can you suggest ?

    Reply

    2. All you have to do Neil is join Optus Sports it will cost you $15 a month if you don’t have an Optus phone account or you can get it included with your phone account at no extra cost. Its the best thing since sliced bread they have all the matches and you can watch them whenever you want as they are recorded as well as provide live coverage.

      Enjoy.

      Reply

  19. Hi I was intending on purchasing an Elevensports subscription via the taiwan location on express vpn as instructed as i thought that it shows all premier league games .However looking at the guide for next saturday on theit website it only seems to show a selection of games but i wish to watch the everton. Is this true that i can only watch certain games and if so, is there another streaming service i can use?

    Reply

    1. Hi Keith,

      The schedule on the Eleven Sports Taiwan site appears to be wrong. For the coming weekend, they’re listing games like Spurs vs. Aston Villa and West Ham vs. Man City, but Spurs are playing Man City while Aston Villa are hosting Bournemouth.

      Eleven Sports should have all of the games available. But if you’re not feeling sure, you can use one of the free trial options above (e.g., fubo TV) to catch Everton vs. Watford.

      How are you feeling about Everton this season? The Toffees have made some top signings and should really fancy nabbing a European place! We’ll admit we’re excited to see how the Sigurðsson-Kean connection plays out!

      Reply

  24. I am located in the UK and pay for Sky sports and BT Sports to watch English premier League football especially Arsenal matches. Any ideas what is the best way to watch without buffering.

    Reply

  25. I’d like to know how I can use this with my LG Smart TV to watch IPTV which blocks all channels during English Premiership games?

    Reply

    1. Hi there,

      We recommend streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Eleven Sports. Together, these services carry all of the competitions you mentioned. Try connecting to a U.S. VPN location before accessing Fubo TV and a UK location before visiting Eleven Sports.

      Reply

  27. Hi, I have a TP Link Archer C50 AC1200 router. Will this connect to your service and support my IPTV streams? Kind regards, Jay

    Reply

  28. Hi,

    I have been using VPN express in Australia perfectly and am looking to setup VPN express for my family in the UK so they can watch the EPL. I have it working fine with an iPad or iPhone using the Optus app (and VPN express app) but when I try to use the Optus app through a 4th gen Apple TV I cant get it to work. Do you know if other customers have the Optus sport app working through Apple TV outside of Australia. Other Australian based apps (SBS or ABC) are working but not Optus sport (or some other Australia apps like 9now or 7plus).

    Thanks
    David

    Reply

    2. I have Optus Sport in Australia and enjoy it but unfortunately you can’t get it outside of Australia. I’m currently in the Philippines and have Express VPN but still cannot get it. If anyone knows how I would like to know how.
      Regards,
      Charles.

      Reply

  29. Hello.
    I have ExpressVPN and I was going to watch English football, but somehow I can not watch football through VPN. I’ve tried to follow VPN setup information. As this does not work, I’m going to stop VPN and close it..Thanks.
    Erling.

    Reply

  30. Hi, I have an Express Vpn subscription already and it is really excellent. As a UK based football fan, I would happily pay for a domestic subscription to Sky and BT Sports but the prices are just extortionate.

    I hate the idea of illegal streams so last season I paid for (month by month) access to a legitimate European supplier by using one of your servers in that country. Unfortunately, it became rather unreliable – laggy, freezing – so I am looking for a replacement. Do you have any suggestions?

    I have read some of your other articles on this subject but I am not sure if a Canadian or US server would cut it – plus I can’t possibly provide cable login details.

    Reply

    2. We have been testing ExpressVPN with an IPTV provider and it works wonderfully well when you set your location server to UK.

      Reply

