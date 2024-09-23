How to watch EFL Championship live streams with a VPN

Bypass restrictions to ensure you can stream EFL Championship games on any network so you never miss a game:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location matching the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United Kingdom viewers can connect to a server in the UK to stream the broadcast on NOW or Sky Sports. Enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to watch the EFL Championship

Laggy streams and buffering sometimes occur when your ISP detects that you’re streaming and slows your connection down. By using a VPN, you can encrypt your traffic, keep your online activity private from your ISP, and bypass throttling to watch the EFL on any network.

If you’re trying to watch on a Wi-Fi network that blocks streaming services, such as at work or school, you could miss out on watching EFL Championship matches, and no one wants that to happen! With a VPN, your activity is encrypted and anonymized, allowing you to unblock streaming platforms easily.

Best VPN to watch EFL Championship live streams in 2024

ExpressVPN’s global network of servers works seamlessly with sports streaming services that broadcast the EFL Championship, including NOW, Fubo, Paramount+, and more. Our 10-Gbps servers give you a blazing-fast VPN connection, so you never have to worry about buffering or lag, from kickoff to the final whistle.

You can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN at once with a single account, so you can watch any EFL Championship game on your smart TV while your family streams their favorite movies—or other soccer leagues, like the Premier League or Serie A—on their own devices. Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Live stream the 2024 EFL Championship in the United Kingdom

Stream EFL Championship matches on Sky Sports

Sky Sports in the UK carries coverage of EFL Championship fixtures across the 2024–25 season. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. To create a new account, you will need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. Sky Sports is only available in the UK, but UK citizens traveling abroad can connect to a VPN server in the UK to access the service like they would at home.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch EFL Championship matches on NOW

British streaming service NOW is a great way for footie fans to watch EFL Championship live streams via the Sky Sports Football channel. Sky Sports has an exclusive deal in the UK, with top-pick live games on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. The remaining games will also be available on their new platform, Sky Sports+. NOW offers a day pass, so you can watch individual games with no long-term commitment.

Streaming on the go? If you use public Wi-Fi or restricted networks, it’s a good idea to install ExpressVPN on your device. Some networks may block the streaming service you need to watch the game, but with ExpressVPN, you can bypass restrictions to ensure you’re ready for kickoff.

Watch the 2024 EFL Championship with free trials

United States

Watch the EFL Championship with Paramount Plus’s free trial

Paramount Plus’s 7-day free trial makes it a good option to stream EFL Championship matches in the U.S. CBS Sports will air at least 250 EFL matches each season across the Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Paramount Plus is also the most affordable option in the U.S. if you want to follow the action during the 2024-25 season. You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe.

Get a free trial to live stream the EFL Championship on Fubo

In the U.S., you can also watch EFL Championship live streams on Fubo via the CBS Sports Network. Fubo’s also a popular streaming service for other European football tournaments, including the English Premier League. You can use Fubo’s 7-day free trial to watch a few games for free. You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe.

Watch the EFL Championship live with a free trial on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV offers a comprehensive online streaming experience, including sports channels such as CBS Sports Network, where you can watch EFL Championship live streams all season long. The U.S. streaming service also offers a 3-day free trial, so you can watch a few EFL games for free before committing to a subscription. To subscribe, you may need a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and payment method.

Working late or over the weekend and worried about being able to stream the games? With ExpressVPN, you can make sure that your internet traffic is encrypted and kept private, allowing you to unblock sports streaming services on your work network or Wi-Fi so you never miss a goal!

Get a free trial to live stream the EFL Championship on YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries a variety of entertainment and sports channels, including CBS Sports Network, which will air select EFL Championship matches in the United States. YouTube TV’s free trial is a great way to catch EFL Championship live streams without committing to a subscription. Of course, if you do enjoy the experience, you can subscribe for access to games for the rest of the 2024–25 EFL Championship season. If you don’t have a U.S. credit card, you can subscribe through Google Pay.

Other ways to watch the EFL Championship

Australia

Live stream EFL Championship fixtures in Australia on beIN Sports

Those in Australia can follow the EFL Championship on beIN Sports through Amazon Prime Video. You can watch up to 155 games from the EFL Championship in Australia throughout the 2024-25 campaign. You may need an Australian payment method and phone number to subscribe.

The Netherlands

Watch EFL Championship live streams on Viaplay

In the Netherlands, Viaplay airs a combination of live sports, including F1, Bundesliga, darts, and the EPL. Viaplay offers more than 180 live EFL Sky Bet Championship matches every year.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

What is the EFL Championship?

The EFL Championship is the second tier of English football, positioned below the Premier League and above League One. It features 24 teams competing for promotion to the Premier League and to avoid relegation to League One. The top two teams at the end of the season earn automatic promotion, while the next four teams enter the playoffs for the third promotion spot. Make sure you never miss a game by watching securely with ExpressVPN so you can access your favorite streaming services all season long.

How to watch EFL Championship matches on all your streaming devices

ExpressVPN works on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even smart TVs, so you can always access your sports streaming services and watch securely, no matter where you are. You can even connect up to eight devices simultaneously on a single account, so all the sports fans in your household can stream on their own devices.

When will the 2024–25 EFL Championship season start?

The 2024–25 EFL Championship season began August 9, 2024, and runs until May 3, 2025.

What teams are in the EFL Championship in 2024?

The EFL Championship for the 2024-25 season includes several well-known teams. Some of the prominent clubs are Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton, which were relegated from the Premier League in the previous season. Other teams in the league include Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Norwich City, and Millwall.

Recent EFL Championship winners

Season Winner 2014–15 Bournemouth (First title) 2015–16 Burnley (Third title) 2016–17 Newcastle United (Fourth title) 2017–18 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Fourth title) 2018–19 Norwich City (Fourth title) 2019–20 Leeds United (Fourth title) 2020–21 Norwich City (Fifth title) 2021–22 Fulham (Third title) 2022–23 Burnley (Fourth title) 2023–24 Leicester City (Eighth title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.