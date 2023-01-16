We hope you’re ready for some NFL playoff football! After a thrilling 18-week, 271-game regular season, the league’s top 14 teams—including Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles—gear up for a potential Super Bowl run. The 2023 NFL playoffs officially begin with Super Wild Card Weekend, a three-day, six-game event that kicks off on Saturday, January 14. The action will rage on until the 2023 Super Bowl, officially called Super Bowl LVII (or Super Bowl 57 for those who can’t stand Roman numerals!), on Sunday, February 12.

Below you will find the entire 2023 NFL playoff schedule, complete with details on how to safely and securely stream every game with ExpressVPN.

When do the 2023 NFL playoffs start?

The 2023 NFL playoffs began on Saturday, January 14, when Christian McCaffrey and the NFC West-winning San Francisco 49ers defeated Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Super Wild Card Weekend features six games, three in the AFC and three in the NFC. Note that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will not play this weekend after earning the AFC’s and NFC’s respective No. 1 seeds. To watch the entire 2022-23 NFL playoffs (including the Super Bowl and NFL Draft), we recommend purchasing International Game Pass when logged into a server in Bolivia for approximately 23 USD through July 2023. That is the cheapest Game Pass option available, and will give you EVERY game you want for the duration of the season, and includes the U.S. Super Bowl feed with Super Bowl commercials. It also includes a 7-day free trial.

NFC Wild Card Round (winner in bold)

Game Date Time (ET) / TV Location Live stream Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 4:30 pm ET Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Fox/7Plus New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 4:30 pm ET U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Fox/7Plus Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Jan 16, 2023 8:15 pm ET Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/7Plus

49ers (NFC West champions) vs. Seahawks (Wild Card): Despite losing starting quarterbacks Trey Lance (ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) to season-ending injuries, the 49ers powered on and won the NFC West for the third time in four seasons. Although Garoppolo can potentially return later in the playoffs, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will take on Geno Smith and the rival Seahawks to open Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco swept Seattle in the regular-season series, and we expect a similar outcome in Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon. Look for the 49ers to win 27-13 and reach the NFC Divisional Round once again.

Vikings (NFC North champions) vs. Giants (Wild Card): When these two teams last met, the Vikings held off the Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. Although Minnesota won the NFC North for the first time since 2017, we don’t think they’ll go far in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a history of underperforming in playoff games, and the Vikes were far too inconsistent down the stretch. We’re taking Saquon Barkley and Big Blue to shock the world and win 23-20, setting up a date with the Eagles in the second round.

Buccaneers (NFC South champions) vs. Cowboys (Wild Card): In hindsight, we should have known Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were in for a strange year when they pulled out an ugly 19-3 victory over the Cowboys in Week 1. Tampa Bay’s offense never fully found its footing, and the Bucs only needed an 8-9 record to win a weak NFC South Division. Although one can never truly bet against Brady, we can pick against head coach Todd Bowles, whose inept in-game strategy hurt Tampa Bay all season. Give us Dak Prescott and the ’Boys winning 24-13 on Monday night.

AFC Wild Card Round (winner in bold)

Game Date Time (ET) / TV Location Live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan 14, 2023 8:15 pm ET TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL NBC/Peacock/7Plus Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 1:00 pm ET Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY CBS/Paramount+/7Plus Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 8:15 pm ET Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH NBC/Peacock/7Plus

Jaguars (AFC South champions) vs. Chargers (Wild Card): Much has changed since the Jaguars routed the Chargers 38-10 back in Week 3. Justin Herbert and the Bolts embarked on a late-season hot streak and locked up a Wild Card spot by winning five of their final seven games. Meanwhile, the Jags rebounded from a 3-7 start to finish 9-8 and win the AFC South for the first time since 2017. As well as Jacksonville has played down the stretch, we’re not ready to pencil them in as a Super Bowl dark horse just yet. With that said, we do believe the Jaguars will escape Super Wild Card Weekend with a 23-20 victory over the Chargers.

Bills (AFC East champions) vs. Dolphins (Wild Card): Back in 2016, the Dolphins reached the playoffs largely thanks to the solid regular-season performance of embattled quarterback Ryan Tannehill. However, Tannehill missed the ’Phins’ Wild Card loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. Unfortunately for Miami fans, history stands to essentially repeat this weekend. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and won’t suit up against the rival Bills. With respect to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and veteran Teddy Bridgewater, neither stand a chance at beating Josh Allen and the Bills. We’ll take Buffalo to win 35-10 and notch their second straight victory over Miami.

Bengals (AFC North champions) vs. Ravens (Wild Card): Is Lamar Jackson playing for the Ravens? No? Then Baltimore doesn’t stand a chance in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat the Ravens 27-16 in Week 18, and fans should expect a similar outcome this weekend. Look for Ja’Marr Chase to reach the end zone twice in a 24-7 Bengals victory.

2023 Super Bowl odds

The 2023 Super Bowl, officially called Super Bowl LVII, will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Here are the latest championship odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Current odds Kansas City Chiefs +300 Buffalo Bills +330 San Francisco 49ers

+450 Philadelphia Eagles +500 Cincinnati Bengals +750 Dallas Cowboys +850 New York Giants

+2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +3300

How to watch NFL playoff games live stream

Watch every NFL playoff game with NFL Game Pass International

Price: From 23 USD through July 31, which covers the entire postseason—including the Super Bowl (and its commercials)—and the 2023 NFL Draft

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is your best option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts.

You can access international NFL Game Pass worldwide (outside the U.S. and Canada), but some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. Only users who sign up for Game Pass from select locations will have live-streaming access to every game, everywhere. Prices vary by region.

To watch NFL Game Pass International with a VPN:

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch the 2023 NFL playoffs for free on 7plus

Price: FREE

Australia’s Seven network will offer free live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.

To watch the 2023 NFL playoffs for free online on 7plus:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia Sign up at 7plus. You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

FAQ: About the 2023 NFL Playoffs When did the 2023 NFL regular season end? The 2023 NFL regular season ended on Sunday, January 8. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions defeated Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, 20-16, at Lambeau Field in the season’s 271st and final game. What teams are in the 2023 NFL playoffs? The 2023 NFL playoffs feature seven teams from each conference. The AFC fields the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the NFC’s playoff field features the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks. Seven of the 14 playoff teams reached the postseason a year ago. How does the wild card weekend work? The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend features six games over three days. The No. 1 seeds in each conference (the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC) earned a bye and will not return to the field until Divisional Weekend. Every NFL postseason game is an elimination game, and there are no ties. Any potential overtime game plays until there is a winner. Can I stream sports on my computer? Absolutely! If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues. Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet? Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android. How can I stream on my TV with a VPN? In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN: -With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device

