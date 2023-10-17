How to watch the 2024 Paris Masters online

You can watch Paris Masters live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, American tennis fans can connect to a server in the United States to watch the Tennis Channel coverage on Sling TV. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch . Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch the Paris Masters from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Paris Masters online?

If you plan on watching the Paris Masters, you’ll want to do so with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream many tennis events on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite tennis players in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching the Paris Masters

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Paris Masters. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every second regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our advanced protection features help you block trackers and malicious sites, hide intrusive display ads, and filter out explicit content.

help you block trackers and malicious sites, hide intrusive display ads, and filter out explicit content. Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch the 2024 Paris Masters in your country

Several broadcasters will carry live coverage of the Paris Masters. Check below to see where you can watch in your country!

Watch the Paris Masters in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

U.S viewers can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream select games from the Paris Masters, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows U.S. subscribers to live stream every Paris Masters match. You’ll also have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for U.S. viewers hoping to live stream the Paris Masters. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

With Fubo, U.S. subscribers can access all the games from the Paris Masters via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

United States residents can live stream matches from the Paris Masters on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the Paris Masters in the United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 6 GBP/month and up

Viewers in the UK can stream the Paris Masters on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sports including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Watch the Paris Masters in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian tennis fans can live stream the Paris Masters, as well as other tennis tournaments, on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final).

Watch the Paris Masters in New Zealand

Sky Sports Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Country: New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can stream all the action from the Paris Masters live and online on Sky Sports Now, which shows ATP 250 events as well as a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports, and more.

What is the prize money for the Paris Masters?

The prize money for the 2023 Paris Masters was 5,779,335 EUR. The winner received 892,590 EUR, the runner-up received 487,420 EUR, and the semifinalists received 266,530 EUR each.

Recent Paris Masters winners

Year Champion 2022 Holger Rune 2021 Novak Djokovic 2020 Daniil Medvedev

