Can I use a VPN to watch the Paris Masters from another country?
Where to watch the 2024 Paris Masters in your country
Several broadcasters will carry live coverage of the Paris Masters. Check below to see where you can watch in your country!
Watch the Paris Masters in the U.S.
Tennis Channel
Price: 110 USD/year
U.S viewers can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream select games from the Paris Masters, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channel: Tennis Channel
Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows U.S. subscribers to live stream every Paris Masters match. You’ll also have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for U.S. viewers hoping to live stream the Paris Masters. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.
Fubo
Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
With Fubo, U.S. subscribers can access all the games from the Paris Masters via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
United States residents can live stream matches from the Paris Masters on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.
Watch the Paris Masters in the United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Price: 6 GBP/month and up
Viewers in the UK can stream the Paris Masters on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sports including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.
Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.
Watch the Paris Masters in Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Canadian tennis fans can live stream the Paris Masters, as well as other tennis tournaments, on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final).
Watch the Paris Masters in New Zealand
Sky Sports Now
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Country: New Zealand
Viewers in New Zealand can stream all the action from the Paris Masters live and online on Sky Sports Now, which shows ATP 250 events as well as a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports, and more.
What is the prize money for the Paris Masters?
The prize money for the 2023 Paris Masters was 5,779,335 EUR. The winner received 892,590 EUR, the runner-up received 487,420 EUR, and the semifinalists received 266,530 EUR each.
Recent Paris Masters winners
|Year
|Champion
|2022
|Holger Rune
|2021
|Novak Djokovic
|2020
|Daniil Medvedev
