The 2023 MLB season comes with an updated schedule, captivating international face-offs, and engaging rule modifications. The season was officially inaugurated on Thursday, March 30, marked by a home run from Yankees superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge on his very first swing of the season.

Whether you’re aiming to optimize your MLB.TV experience or considering exploring cord-cutting services for MLB coverage, a VPN can assist you with all these endeavors. Continue reading for comprehensive information on various methods to stream MLB games live online.

How to watch MLB games without cable in 2023

With ExpressVPN, you can stream MLB games on both national broadcasters—including ESPN, TBS, FS1, and Fox—as well as regional sports networks. All national channels are available through cord-cutting services. Some platforms, such as DirecTV Stream, also carry regional sports networks like YES and NESN. To watch baseball games with improved speeds, privacy, and security.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Download the ExpressVPN app to your smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, or other preferred streaming device.
  3. Connect to your preferred secure U.S. server location.
  4. Head to streaming services such as MLB.TV and sign up for the free trial.
  5. Batter up!
Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Where to watch MLB 2023 online

MLB.tv

Price: 25 USD/month or 95 USD/season

The MLB.tv app is the most comprehensive and affordable option for streaming the entire MLB season. By connecting to a VPN server location where games are not being broadcast, you can avoid MLB blackouts and even choose which broadcast you want to watch (from the home or visiting team). The service comes with a seven-day free trial, and also offers a monthly option. New to 2023 is the ability to stream minor-league games, including all 60 Triple-A and Double-A clubs.

MLB.TV International users can live stream the Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, and postseason without blackouts.

Note as of June 12, you can pay 45 USD for the rest of the season for a single-team plan through Prime Video channels.

Watch 2023 MLB Games Without Blackouts

The most convenient way to catch every MLB game is by subscribing to MLB.TV. With global availability, MLB.TV provides comprehensive coverage, and for enhanced privacy and security, ExpressVPN seamlessly integrates with MLB.TV streaming. However, despite the advantages of MLB.TV, blackouts can still be a concern.

How can you bypass MLB blackouts? Simply connect to a secure VPN server location where the games are not being aired. For instance, if you’re in Boston and Red Sox games are being broadcast on local TV, connect to a VPN server in a different city or country. This way, you can privately and securely stream the MLB.tv content, free from bandwidth throttling imposed by your Internet Service Provider (ISP). If a game is subject to national blackouts, you can connect to an international server in countries such as the Netherlands, Japan, or the UK.

Best VPN for MLB Blackout Games

ExpressVPN is the ideal choice for safely and securely streaming every MLB game. It allows you to utilize MLB.TV and ExpressVPN on various devices, including tablets and gaming consoles.

Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month

Peacock will air 19 live games throughout the 2023 MLB season, some of which will start as early as 11:35 a.m. ET. As with the Apple TV+ games, all Peacock games are exclusive to the app and will not air on regional sports networks. However, International MLB.TV subscribers will have access to the live and on demand game broadcast using their MLB.TV subscription.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Sling TV includes channels that carry MLB games, such as ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox, and FS1, as well as some regional sports networks.

To get all of these channels, you’ll need to get Sling Orange as well as Sling Blue (a combined package currently costs 30 USD). Use the “Sports Extra” add-on for Sling TV in order to watch MLB Network for an extra 10 USD/month. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial as of June 2023.

How to Watch Sling With a VPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: TBS, ESPN

Country: U.S.

On the downside, Fubo does not offer TBS, which airs national games on Tuesdays and select postseason games. But on the plus side, it’s one of the few cord-cutting services to offer select regional sports networks like Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants), NESN (Red Sox), and Root Sports Northwest (Mariners). Note that for games on regional sports networks, the teams available to you will be determined by the home zip code on your billing account. In addition, the “Sports Plus” package that includes MLB Network costs an additional 11 USD per month. Fubo also announced that it will include MLB.TV as an add-on for 25 USD/month, though standard bloackout rules still apply. Fubo comes with a 7-day free trial.

To stream live MLB games with Fubo:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago.
  3. Sign up on Fubo.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s the best option as the “Choice” package (90 USD/month) includes regional sports networks like YES, NESN, and the Dodgers’ Spectrum SportsNet LA. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

For comprehensive coverage across the season, YouTube TV offers channels that cover MLB games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. However, note that YouTube TV dropped MLB Network on January 31 amid a carriage dispute. Both sides have publicly made it clear they hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the 5-day free trial.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream YouTube TV With a VPN

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 25 USD/month for the MLB.tv add-on

Amazon Prime offers MLB.tv as an add-on for 25 USD/month (on top of the regular 139 USD annual membership). There’s a 30-day free trial available. Note as of June 12, you can pay 45 USD for the rest of the season for a single-team plan through Prime Video channels.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Hulu+Live TV offers most of the national channels broadcasting MLB except for the MLB Network and regional sports networks.

How to Stream Hulu With VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can stream content with Sky Go by connecting to a secure server location in the UK and then logging in to your Sky Go account.

Watch Sky Go With ExpressVPN

2023 MLB rule changes

The upcoming 2023 MLB season promises a fresh and revamped experience for baseball fans. From rule modifications to scheduling adjustments, here’s a comprehensive guide to all the significant changes you should know before Opening Day.

  • Over the past years, MLB games have consistently lasted around three hours, but that’s about to change. In 2023, a pitch clock will be implemented, becoming one of the most notable rule changes. When the bases are empty, pitchers will have 15 seconds between pitches, while a 20-second clock will be in place with runners on base. Similar to the minor leagues, there will be a 30-second timer between batters. Pitchers who violate the timer will be charged with an automatic ball, while batters who exceed the timer will receive an automatic strike. Hitters must be in the box and ready to face the pitcher by the 8-second mark.
  • Furthermore, pitchers will now have a limit of two “disengagements” per plate appearance, referring to stepping off or attempting to pick off a batter. This change will impact baserunners who rely more on vision than speed, such as Aaron Judge of the Yankees.
  • Shifting defensive strategies that turned potential base hits into easy groundouts are also facing adjustments. Teams are now required to have at least four players positioned in the infield, with a minimum of two infielders on each side of second base. Violating this rule will result in an automatic ball for the pitcher. Players like Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers and Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to benefit from this change.
  • Another alteration involves the size of the bases, which will increase from 15 inches square to 18 inches square. Home plate, however, will remain unchanged. This adjustment may lead to more stolen base attempts and fewer collisions on the basepaths.
  • In an effort to create a more balanced schedule, MLB has adopted a new approach. Teams will no longer face divisional opponents an excessive number of times. Instead, each divisional team will play 13 games against their rivals and 64 games against teams in the same league. Additionally, there will be 46 interleague games for each team, assuming no cancellations occur. Fans can now expect to see matchups such as the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, and Oakland Athletics every year, rather than every 3-4 years.

Get ready for an exciting 2023 MLB season, as these rule changes and scheduling adjustments are set to make the game even more dynamic and engaging for fans across the globe.

MLB Friday Night Baseball schedule

Apple TV+ will stream two MLB games every Friday night. Here’s the full first-half schedule.

Date and timeMatchup
April 7, 2:20 p.m. ETChicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers
April 7, 7:20 p.m. ETAtlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
April 14, 6:40 p.m. ETDetroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants
April 14, 7:10 p.m. ETBoston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels
April 21, 7:05 p.m. ETNew York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
April 21, 7:20 p.m. ETAtlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros
April 28, 8:10 p.m. ETHouston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies
April 28, 10:10 p.m. ETLos Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
May 5, 6:40 p.m. ETCincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox
May 5, 7:10 p.m. ETCleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
May 12, 8:10 p.m. ETMilwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals
May 12, 8:10 p.m. ETMinnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs
May 19, 7:07 p.m. ETToronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles
May 19, 7:20 p.m. ETAtlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners
May 26, 7:05 p.m. ETNew York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres
May 26, 7:10 p.m. ETDetroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
June 2, 5:10 p.m. ETCincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers
June 2, 8:10 p.m. ETMinnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians
June 9, 7:05 p.m. ETBaltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals
June 9, 9:38 p.m. ETLos Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
June 16, 8:10 p.m. ETMilwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
June 16, 10:10 p.m. ETSeattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox
June 23, 6:40 p.m. ETMiami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
June 23, 7:05 p.m. ETPhiladelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
June 30, 7:05 p.m. ETPittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers
June 30, 9:38 p.m. ETLos Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
July 7, 6:40 p.m. ETTampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves
July 7, 7:10 p.m. ETMinnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles
July 14, 7:05 p.m. ETPittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants
July 14, 7:10 p.m. ETNew York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
July 21, 2:20 p.m. ETChicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals
July 21, 6:40 p.m. ETDetroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres
July 28, 7:07 p.m. ETToronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels
July 28, 7:10 p.m. ETChicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

2023 World Series odds

Will Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros repeat as World Series champions? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

TeamOdds
Atlanta Braves+360
Tampa Bay Rays+450
Los Angeles Dodgers+480
Texas Rangers+1000
Houston Astros+1000
New York Yankees+1500
Toronto Blue Jays+2400
Minnesota Twins+2400
Philadelphia Phillies+2700
Baltimore Orioles+2800
Arizona Diamondbacks+2800
San Francisco Giants+3300
San Diego Padres+4000
Cincinnati Reds+5000
Seattle Mariners+5000
Miami Marlins+5500
Milwaukee Brewers+5500

Key dates for the 2023 MLB season

EventDateTV Network
First Spring Training gamesFebruary 24MLB Network
World Baseball ClassicMarch 7-21Fox, FS1, FS1, Fox Deportes, Tubi
Opening DayMarch 30ESPN, MLB Network
MLB World Tour (Mexico City)April 29-30TBD
MLB World Tour (London)June 24-25TBD
July 4July 4ESPN, MLB Network
Home Run DerbyJuly 10Fox
All-Star GameJuly 11Fox
MLB PlayoffsOctober 3-November 2023ABC, Fox, TBS, FS1

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

