The 2023 MLB season comes with an updated schedule, captivating international face-offs, and engaging rule modifications. The season was officially inaugurated on Thursday, March 30, marked by a home run from Yankees superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge on his very first swing of the season.

Whether you’re aiming to optimize your MLB.TV experience or considering exploring cord-cutting services for MLB coverage, a VPN can assist you with all these endeavors. Continue reading for comprehensive information on various methods to stream MLB games live online.

How to watch MLB games without cable in 2023

With ExpressVPN, you can stream MLB games on both national broadcasters—including ESPN, TBS, FS1, and Fox—as well as regional sports networks. All national channels are available through cord-cutting services. Some platforms, such as DirecTV Stream, also carry regional sports networks like YES and NESN. To watch baseball games with improved speeds, privacy, and security.

Get ExpressVPN. Download the ExpressVPN app to your smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, or other preferred streaming device. Connect to your preferred secure U.S. server location. Head to streaming services such as MLB.TV and sign up for the free trial. Batter up!

Where to watch MLB 2023 online

MLB.tv

Price: 25 USD/month or 95 USD/season

The MLB.tv app is the most comprehensive and affordable option for streaming the entire MLB season. By connecting to a VPN server location where games are not being broadcast, you can avoid MLB blackouts and even choose which broadcast you want to watch (from the home or visiting team). The service comes with a seven-day free trial, and also offers a monthly option. New to 2023 is the ability to stream minor-league games, including all 60 Triple-A and Double-A clubs.

MLB.TV International users can live stream the Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, and postseason without blackouts.

Note as of June 12, you can pay 45 USD for the rest of the season for a single-team plan through Prime Video channels.

Watch 2023 MLB Games Without Blackouts

The most convenient way to catch every MLB game is by subscribing to MLB.TV. With global availability, MLB.TV provides comprehensive coverage, and for enhanced privacy and security, ExpressVPN seamlessly integrates with MLB.TV streaming. However, despite the advantages of MLB.TV, blackouts can still be a concern.

How can you bypass MLB blackouts? Simply connect to a secure VPN server location where the games are not being aired. For instance, if you’re in Boston and Red Sox games are being broadcast on local TV, connect to a VPN server in a different city or country. This way, you can privately and securely stream the MLB.tv content, free from bandwidth throttling imposed by your Internet Service Provider (ISP). If a game is subject to national blackouts, you can connect to an international server in countries such as the Netherlands, Japan, or the UK.

Best VPN for MLB Blackout Games

ExpressVPN is the ideal choice for safely and securely streaming every MLB game. It allows you to utilize MLB.TV and ExpressVPN on various devices, including tablets and gaming consoles.

Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month

Peacock will air 19 live games throughout the 2023 MLB season, some of which will start as early as 11:35 a.m. ET. As with the Apple TV+ games, all Peacock games are exclusive to the app and will not air on regional sports networks. However, International MLB.TV subscribers will have access to the live and on demand game broadcast using their MLB.TV subscription.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Sling TV includes channels that carry MLB games, such as ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox, and FS1, as well as some regional sports networks.

To get all of these channels, you’ll need to get Sling Orange as well as Sling Blue (a combined package currently costs 30 USD). Use the “Sports Extra” add-on for Sling TV in order to watch MLB Network for an extra 10 USD/month. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial as of June 2023.

How to Watch Sling With a VPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: TBS, ESPN

Country: U.S.

On the downside, Fubo does not offer TBS, which airs national games on Tuesdays and select postseason games. But on the plus side, it’s one of the few cord-cutting services to offer select regional sports networks like Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants), NESN (Red Sox), and Root Sports Northwest (Mariners). Note that for games on regional sports networks, the teams available to you will be determined by the home zip code on your billing account. In addition, the “Sports Plus” package that includes MLB Network costs an additional 11 USD per month. Fubo also announced that it will include MLB.TV as an add-on for 25 USD/month, though standard bloackout rules still apply. Fubo comes with a 7-day free trial.

To stream live MLB games with Fubo:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. Sign up on Fubo . Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s the best option as the “Choice” package (90 USD/month) includes regional sports networks like YES, NESN, and the Dodgers’ Spectrum SportsNet LA. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

For comprehensive coverage across the season, YouTube TV offers channels that cover MLB games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. However, note that YouTube TV dropped MLB Network on January 31 amid a carriage dispute. Both sides have publicly made it clear they hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the 5-day free trial.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream YouTube TV With a VPN

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 25 USD/month for the MLB.tv add-on

Amazon Prime offers MLB.tv as an add-on for 25 USD/month (on top of the regular 139 USD annual membership). There’s a 30-day free trial available. Note as of June 12, you can pay 45 USD for the rest of the season for a single-team plan through Prime Video channels.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Hulu+Live TV offers most of the national channels broadcasting MLB except for the MLB Network and regional sports networks.

How to Stream Hulu With VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can stream content with Sky Go by connecting to a secure server location in the UK and then logging in to your Sky Go account.

Watch Sky Go With ExpressVPN

2023 MLB rule changes

The upcoming 2023 MLB season promises a fresh and revamped experience for baseball fans. From rule modifications to scheduling adjustments, here’s a comprehensive guide to all the significant changes you should know before Opening Day.

Over the past years, MLB games have consistently lasted around three hours, but that’s about to change. In 2023, a pitch clock will be implemented, becoming one of the most notable rule changes. When the bases are empty, pitchers will have 15 seconds between pitches, while a 20-second clock will be in place with runners on base. Similar to the minor leagues, there will be a 30-second timer between batters. Pitchers who violate the timer will be charged with an automatic ball, while batters who exceed the timer will receive an automatic strike. Hitters must be in the box and ready to face the pitcher by the 8-second mark.

Furthermore, pitchers will now have a limit of two “disengagements” per plate appearance, referring to stepping off or attempting to pick off a batter. This change will impact baserunners who rely more on vision than speed, such as Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Shifting defensive strategies that turned potential base hits into easy groundouts are also facing adjustments. Teams are now required to have at least four players positioned in the infield, with a minimum of two infielders on each side of second base. Violating this rule will result in an automatic ball for the pitcher. Players like Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers and Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to benefit from this change.

Another alteration involves the size of the bases, which will increase from 15 inches square to 18 inches square. Home plate, however, will remain unchanged. This adjustment may lead to more stolen base attempts and fewer collisions on the basepaths.

In an effort to create a more balanced schedule, MLB has adopted a new approach. Teams will no longer face divisional opponents an excessive number of times. Instead, each divisional team will play 13 games against their rivals and 64 games against teams in the same league. Additionally, there will be 46 interleague games for each team, assuming no cancellations occur. Fans can now expect to see matchups such as the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, and Oakland Athletics every year, rather than every 3-4 years.

Get ready for an exciting 2023 MLB season, as these rule changes and scheduling adjustments are set to make the game even more dynamic and engaging for fans across the globe.

MLB Friday Night Baseball schedule

Apple TV+ will stream two MLB games every Friday night. Here’s the full first-half schedule.

Date and time Matchup April 7, 2:20 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers April 7, 7:20 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres April 14, 6:40 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants April 14, 7:10 p.m. ET Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels April 21, 7:05 p.m. ET New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays April 21, 7:20 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros April 28, 8:10 p.m. ET Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies April 28, 10:10 p.m. ET Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals May 5, 6:40 p.m. ET Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox May 5, 7:10 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins May 12, 8:10 p.m. ET Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals May 12, 8:10 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs May 19, 7:07 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles May 19, 7:20 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners May 26, 7:05 p.m. ET New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres May 26, 7:10 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox June 2, 5:10 p.m. ET Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers June 2, 8:10 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians June 9, 7:05 p.m. ET Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals June 9, 9:38 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners June 16, 8:10 p.m. ET Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates June 16, 10:10 p.m. ET Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox June 23, 6:40 p.m. ET Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates June 23, 7:05 p.m. ET Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets June 30, 7:05 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers June 30, 9:38 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks July 7, 6:40 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves July 7, 7:10 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles July 14, 7:05 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants July 14, 7:10 p.m. ET New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers July 21, 2:20 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals July 21, 6:40 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres July 28, 7:07 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels July 28, 7:10 p.m. ET Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

2023 World Series odds

Will Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros repeat as World Series champions? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Atlanta Braves +360 Tampa Bay Rays +450 Los Angeles Dodgers +480 Texas Rangers +1000 Houston Astros +1000 New York Yankees +1500 Toronto Blue Jays +2400 Minnesota Twins +2400 Philadelphia Phillies +2700 Baltimore Orioles +2800 Arizona Diamondbacks +2800 San Francisco Giants +3300 San Diego Padres +4000 Cincinnati Reds +5000 Seattle Mariners +5000 Miami Marlins +5500 Milwaukee Brewers +5500

Event Date TV Network First Spring Training games February 24 MLB Network World Baseball Classic March 7-21 Fox, FS1, FS1, Fox Deportes, Tubi Opening Day March 30 ESPN, MLB Network MLB World Tour (Mexico City) April 29-30 TBD MLB World Tour (London) June 24-25 TBD July 4 July 4 ESPN, MLB Network Home Run Derby July 10 Fox All-Star Game July 11 Fox MLB Playoffs October 3-November 2023 ABC, Fox, TBS, FS1

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for streaming baseball Why is my MLB.TV game blacked out? Major League Baseball’s television deal feature blackouts. For example, a New York Yankees fan living in New York cannot watch a Yankees game on MLB.TV because the game is blacked out in the market. Luckily, an ExpressVPN subscription can help you get past the blackouts and enjoy every game! How can I watch MLB blackouts for free? If a game is blocked out locally for you, use your ExpressVPN subscription to change to a VPN server outside of the blackout territory. For example, switch to a Chicago server if a Yankees-Red Sox game is blacked out for you in the New York area. Can I watch MLB.tv internationally? Absolutely! MLB.tv is available to customers all over the world for the exact same price regardless of country. Plus there’s the added bonus of no blackout games! With ExpressVPN you can always stream baseball games securely and in HD with unlimited bandwidth, just connect to one of our secure, high-speed servers before launching the MLB.tv app. Can I stream sports on my computer? Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues. Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet? Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android. Does ExpressVPN come with an MLB.tv account? No, you’ll still have to purchase a subscription or create a separate account. But, ExpressVPN ensures you can stream safely and at top speeds, without having to compromise your security or picture quality, and it works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience. How can I stream on my TV with a VPN? In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN: -With the native app for a smart TV, Android TV device, or streaming device

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.