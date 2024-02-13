How to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour online

ExpressVPN is here to help you safely and securely stream the Korn Ferry Tour in blazing-fast HD. First, you’ll need to follow a few steps.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour from another country?

Some users watch the Korn Ferry Tour by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch golf events?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch golf events, including the Korn Ferry Tour, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour with free trials

You can watch select Korn Ferry Tour events on The Golf Channel, which is available on cord-cutting services that offer free trials, such as Fubo and YouTube TV.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers The Golf Channel, which will air select Korn Ferry Tour events, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. U.S. viewers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch the Korn Ferry Tour? United States residents can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite golf tournaments live on The Golf Channel. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour on Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will offer live simulcasts of any Korn Ferry Tour event airing on The Golf Channel for U.S. residents. However, please be aware that free trials are not available.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour

United States

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a 2024 Korn Ferry Tour live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes NBC. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Stream Golf Live With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes The Golf Channel.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Check back for more ways to watch the Korn Ferry Tour!

When will the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour start?

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour began Sunday, January 14, at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma.

2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

Date Event Course Winner January 14-17, 2024 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, Bahamas Jeremy Paul January 21-24, 2024 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas Aldrich Potgieter February 1-4, 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand Isaiah Salinda February 8-11, 2024 The Panama Championship Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama Isaiah Salinda February 29-March 3, 2024 117 Visa Argentina Open Olivos Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina Mason Andersen March 7-10, 2024 Astara Chile Classic Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile Taylor Dickson April 4-7, 2024 Club Car Championship The Landings Golf & Athletic Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Georgia Steven Fisk April 18-21, 2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club – Commander Course, Lakewood Ranch, Florida Tim Widing April 25-28, 2024 Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas Tim Widing May 16-19, 2024 AdventHealth Championship Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri Harry Higgs May 23-26, 2024 Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee Harry Higgs May 30-June 2, 2024 UNC Health Championship Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, North Carolina Kaito Onishi June 6-9, 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am Thornblade Club & Carolina Country Club, Greer, South Carolina Ryan Gerard June 13-16, 2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas Ricky Castillo June 20-23, 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Oklahoma John Pak June 27-30, 2024 Memorial Health Championship Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois Max McGreevy July 11-14, 2024 The Ascendant TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado Cristobal Del Solar July 18-21, 2024 Price Cutter Charity Championship Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri Matt McCarty July 25-28, 2024 NV5 Invitational The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois Thomas Rosenmueller August 1-4, 2024 Utah Championship TBD, Farmington, Utah August 8-11, 2024 Pinnacle Bank Championship The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska August 15-18, 2024 Magnit Championship Metedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson Township, New Jersey August 22-25, 2024 Albertsons Boise Open Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho September 12-15, 2024 Simmons Bank Open The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee September 19-22, 2024 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio October 3-6, 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Indiana

2024 Korn Ferry Tour golfers

You can find a full list of Korn Ferry Tour golfers on the league’s official website.

Recent Korn Ferry Tour winners

Although the Korn Ferry Tour has existed since 1990, the league has revised its “winners” format multiple times. Therefore, we are only listing players who have finished atop the overall points list, which debuted in 2019.

Year Winner 2019 Scottie Scheffler 2020-21 Stephan Jäger 2022 Justin Suh 2023 Ben Kohles 2024 TBD

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.