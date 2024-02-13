Home Stream sports Golf Korn Ferry Tour

Live stream the Korn Ferry Tour online in 2024

Updated: July 29, 2024

How to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour online

ExpressVPN is here to help you safely and securely stream the Korn Ferry Tour in blazing-fast HD. First, you’ll need to follow a few steps.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, U.S. golf fans can connect to a server in the United States to follow the broadcast on The Golf Channel.
  3. Log in to your preferred streaming platform, including Peacock, Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, FuboHulu+Live TV, or DirecTV Stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour from another country?

Some users watch the Korn Ferry Tour by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch golf events?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch golf events, including the Korn Ferry Tour, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. 

Best VPN for watching the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for WindowsMacAndroid, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour with free trials

You can watch select Korn Ferry Tour events on The Golf Channel, which is available on cord-cutting services that offer free trials, such as Fubo and YouTube TV.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers The Golf Channel, which will air select Korn Ferry Tour events, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. U.S. viewers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch the Korn Ferry Tour? United States residents can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite golf tournaments live on The Golf Channel. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour on Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will offer live simulcasts of any Korn Ferry Tour event airing on The Golf Channel for U.S. residents. However, please be aware that free trials are not available. 

Other ways to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour

United States

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a 2024 Korn Ferry Tour live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes NBC. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial. 

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes The Golf Channel. 

Check back for more ways to watch the Korn Ferry Tour! 

When will the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour start?

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour began Sunday, January 14, at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma.

2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

DateEventCourseWinner
January 14-17, 2024The Bahamas Great Exuma ClassicSandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, BahamasJeremy Paul
January 21-24, 2024The Bahamas Great Abaco ClassicThe Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, BahamasAldrich Potgieter
February 1-4, 2024Honda LPGA ThailandSiam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Chonburi, ThailandIsaiah Salinda
February 8-11, 2024The Panama ChampionshipClub de Golf de Panama, Panama City, PanamaIsaiah Salinda
February 29-March 3, 2024117 Visa Argentina OpenOlivos Golf Club, Buenos Aires, ArgentinaMason Andersen
March 7-10, 2024Astara Chile ClassicPrince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile Taylor Dickson
April 4-7, 2024Club Car ChampionshipThe Landings Golf & Athletic Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Georgia Steven Fisk
April 18-21, 2024LECOM Suncoast ClassicLakewood National Golf Club – Commander Course, Lakewood Ranch, Florida Tim Widing
April 25-28, 2024Veritex Bank ChampionshipTexas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas Tim Widing
May 16-19, 2024AdventHealth ChampionshipBlue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, MissouriHarry Higgs
May 23-26, 2024Visit Knoxville OpenHolston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee Harry Higgs
May 30-June 2, 2024UNC Health ChampionshipRaleigh Country Club, Raleigh, North Carolina Kaito Onishi
June 6-9, 2024BMW Charity Pro-AmThornblade Club & Carolina Country Club, Greer, South Carolina Ryan Gerard
June 13-16, 2024Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita PediatricsCrestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas Ricky Castillo
June 20-23, 2024Compliance Solutions ChampionshipJimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Oklahoma John Pak
June 27-30, 2024Memorial Health ChampionshipPanther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois Max McGreevy
July 11-14, 2024The AscendantTPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado Cristobal Del Solar
July 18-21, 2024Price Cutter Charity ChampionshipHighland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri Matt McCarty
July 25-28, 2024NV5 InvitationalThe Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois Thomas Rosenmueller
August 1-4, 2024Utah ChampionshipTBD, Farmington, Utah 
August 8-11, 2024Pinnacle Bank ChampionshipThe Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska 
August 15-18, 2024Magnit ChampionshipMetedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson Township, New Jersey
August 22-25, 2024Albertsons Boise OpenHillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
September 12-15, 2024Simmons Bank OpenThe Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
September 19-22, 2024Nationwide Children’s Hospital ChampionshipThe Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
October 3-6, 2024Korn Ferry Tour ChampionshipFrench Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Indiana

2024 Korn Ferry Tour golfers

You can find a full list of Korn Ferry Tour golfers on the league’s official website.

Recent Korn Ferry Tour winners

Although the Korn Ferry Tour has existed since 1990, the league has revised its “winners” format multiple times. Therefore, we are only listing players who have finished atop the overall points list, which debuted in 2019.

YearWinner
2019Scottie Scheffler
2020-21Stephan Jäger
2022Justin Suh
2023Ben Kohles
2024TBD

