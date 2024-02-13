How to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour online
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, U.S. golf fans can connect to a server in the United States to follow the broadcast on The Golf Channel.
- Log in to your preferred streaming platform, including Peacock, Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV, or DirecTV Stream.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour from another country?
Some users watch the Korn Ferry Tour by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch golf events?
Best VPN for watching the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024
How to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour with free trials
You can watch select Korn Ferry Tour events on The Golf Channel, which is available on cord-cutting services that offer free trials, such as Fubo and YouTube TV.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers The Golf Channel, which will air select Korn Ferry Tour events, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. U.S. viewers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Country: U.S.
How about another way to catch the Korn Ferry Tour? United States residents can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite golf tournaments live on The Golf Channel. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
Watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour on Peacock
Price: 6 USD/month
Peacock will offer live simulcasts of any Korn Ferry Tour event airing on The Golf Channel for U.S. residents. However, please be aware that free trials are not available.
Other ways to watch the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour
United States
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a 2024 Korn Ferry Tour live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes NBC. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes The Golf Channel.
Check back for more ways to watch the Korn Ferry Tour!
When will the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour start?
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour began Sunday, January 14, at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma.
2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule
|Date
|Event
|Course
|Winner
|January 14-17, 2024
|The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, Bahamas
|Jeremy Paul
|January 21-24, 2024
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas
|Aldrich Potgieter
|February 1-4, 2024
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Siam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
|Isaiah Salinda
|February 8-11, 2024
|The Panama Championship
|Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama
|Isaiah Salinda
|February 29-March 3, 2024
|117 Visa Argentina Open
|Olivos Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Mason Andersen
|March 7-10, 2024
|Astara Chile Classic
|Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile
|Taylor Dickson
|April 4-7, 2024
|Club Car Championship
|The Landings Golf & Athletic Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Georgia
|Steven Fisk
|April 18-21, 2024
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|Lakewood National Golf Club – Commander Course, Lakewood Ranch, Florida
|Tim Widing
|April 25-28, 2024
|Veritex Bank Championship
|Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas
|Tim Widing
|May 16-19, 2024
|AdventHealth Championship
|Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri
|Harry Higgs
|May 23-26, 2024
|Visit Knoxville Open
|Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee
|Harry Higgs
|May 30-June 2, 2024
|UNC Health Championship
|Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, North Carolina
|Kaito Onishi
|June 6-9, 2024
|BMW Charity Pro-Am
|Thornblade Club & Carolina Country Club, Greer, South Carolina
|Ryan Gerard
|June 13-16, 2024
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
|Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas
|Ricky Castillo
|June 20-23, 2024
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Oklahoma
|John Pak
|June 27-30, 2024
|Memorial Health Championship
|Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois
|Max McGreevy
|July 11-14, 2024
|The Ascendant
|TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado
|Cristobal Del Solar
|July 18-21, 2024
|Price Cutter Charity Championship
|Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri
|Matt McCarty
|July 25-28, 2024
|NV5 Invitational
|The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|August 1-4, 2024
|Utah Championship
|TBD, Farmington, Utah
|August 8-11, 2024
|Pinnacle Bank Championship
|The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska
|August 15-18, 2024
|Magnit Championship
|Metedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson Township, New Jersey
|August 22-25, 2024
|Albertsons Boise Open
|Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
|September 12-15, 2024
|Simmons Bank Open
|The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
|September 19-22, 2024
|Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
|The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
|October 3-6, 2024
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship
|French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Indiana
2024 Korn Ferry Tour golfers
You can find a full list of Korn Ferry Tour golfers on the league’s official website.
Recent Korn Ferry Tour winners
Although the Korn Ferry Tour has existed since 1990, the league has revised its “winners” format multiple times. Therefore, we are only listing players who have finished atop the overall points list, which debuted in 2019.
|Year
|Winner
|2019
|Scottie Scheffler
|2020-21
|Stephan Jäger
|2022
|Justin Suh
|2023
|Ben Kohles
|2024
|TBD
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About Korn Ferry Tour live streams
Which channel is the Korn Ferry Tour on?
Select Korn Ferry Tour events will air on The Golf Channel.
Can I watch the Korn Ferry Tour on YouTube?
Any Korn Ferry Tour events airing on The Golf Channel are available through YouTube TV. However, you cannot watch Korn Ferry Tour events on their official YouTube channel.
Can you watch the Korn Ferry Tour live on Hulu?
Any Korn Ferry Tour events airing on The Golf Channel are available through Hulu + Live TV.
What apps can I use to watch the Korn Ferry Tour?
The Golf Channel is available on cord-cutting services and their respective apps, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV also offer The Golf Channel.
Can I watch the Korn Ferry Tour live for free?
Yes, you can watch select Korn Ferry Tour events live for free, albeit on services that offer free trials such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.
Where can I find the Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard?
You can find the Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard on their official website.
Can I stream Korn Ferry Tour events on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch Korn Ferry Tour events on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch Korn Ferry Tour events on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
