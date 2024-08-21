How to live stream the 2024 British Open
You can watch British Open snooker live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, British snooker fans can connect to a United Kingdom server to watch the British Open coverage on ITVX!
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why you need a VPN to stream the British Open
You should strongly consider watching every set of the British Open with ExpressVPN guarding you along the way. ExpressVPN allows you to watch live snooker events in HD, or even UHD, when available. You can live stream the action on any device, at home or on the go. And guess what? If you run into problems along the way, we offer 24/7 live customer support.
Best VPN for watching the British Open in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN to use to watch the 2024 British Open! (And yes, we fully acknowledge our bias!) An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream snooker—or any other sport—with no lag or stuttering. You can bypass activity-based ISP throttling and catch the action at home or on the go. Get the best balance of speed and security by purchasing an ExpressVPN subscription today!
How to live stream the British Open for free
Watch the British Open snooker tournament for free on ITVX
England snooker fans are in luck, as ITVX will have free coverage of the British Open! Just sign up for a free account, and you can start streaming the matches (as well as plenty of other sports, popular British TV, movies, and documentaries).
Note: You may need a UK postcode (e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU) to create an account.
About the 2024 British Open
Way back in 1997, a 24-year-old Mark Williams routed Stephen Hendry to win his first career British Open. Nearly three decades later, Williams—a former World No. 1 and three-time world champion—arrives at The Centaur seeking his third British Open victory in four years. The British Open has been a mainstay on the snooker calendar since returning in 2021. Who will win the Clive Everton Trophy this time around?
How to watch the British Open on all your streaming devices
Because ExpressVPN has apps for all streaming devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), you can absolutely watch the 2024 Snooker Open on all your favorite streaming devices!
When will the 2024 British Open start?
The 2024 British Open begins Monday, September 23.
Where will the 2024 British Open be played?
The 2024 British Open will be held at Centaur Arena at the Cheltenham Racecourse.
2024 British Open schedule
You can find the 2024 British Open schedule on the tournament’s official website.
Who are the players in the 2024 British Open?
Check back to see which of your favorite snooker stars are competing in the 2024 British Open!
Recent British Open winners
|Year
|Winner
|2000
|Peter Ebdon (First victory)
|2001
|John Higgins (Second victory)
|2002
|Paul Hunter (First victory)
|2003
|Stephen Hendry (Fourth victory)
|2004
|John Higgins (Third victory)
|2021
|Mark Williams (Second victory)
|2022
|Ryan Day (First victory)
|2023
|Mark Williams (Second victory)
|2024
|Mark Selby (First victory)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2024 British Open
Where can I watch the British Open?
United Kingdom residents can live stream the British Open snooker tournament on ITVX. Good news: ITVX is free!
Can I watch the British Open online?
Yes, United Kingdom viewers can live stream the British Open online via ITVX!
How can I watch snooker live on my phone?
You can watch snooker live on your phone by using apps like ITVX, Eurosport Player, BBC iPlayer, or Matchroom.Live, depending on your location and the tournament. These apps provide live streaming of snooker tournaments, and some also offer highlights and replays. Simply download the app from your app store, sign up or log in, and stream the matches directly on your mobile device.
Can I watch the British Open on BBC?
No, the BBC is not expected to air the British Open snooker tournament.
Where is the British Open held?
The British Open snooker tournament is held at The Centaur, located at Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, England. This venue has become a prominent location for hosting snooker events, offering spacious facilities for players and spectators alike. The Centaur has hosted several major tournaments, making it a key spot in the snooker calendar.
Who are the top players to watch in the British Open?
Top players to watch in the British Open snooker tournament include former world champions like Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, and Mark Selby. These snooker legends consistently perform at the highest level and are expected to make deep runs in the tournament. Mark Williams, who owns three career British Open victories, is also expected to compete in this year’s tournament.
How can I get tickets to attend the British Open?
You can purchase tickets to the British Open snooker tournament through the official World Snooker Tour website or directly from the venue’s box office, such as The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse. Tickets are available for various sessions, including early rounds and finals. Visit the event’s page on the World Snooker Tour website to check availability, pricing, and seating options.
What are the prize funds for the British Open?
The 2024 British Open snooker tournament has a total prize fund of 502,000 GBP. The winner will receive 100,000 GBP as their share, while the rest of the prize money is distributed among other participants based on their progression in the tournament.