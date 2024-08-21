How to live stream the 2024 British Open

You can watch British Open snooker live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, British snooker fans can connect to a United Kingdom server to watch the British Open coverage on ITVX! Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to live stream the British Open for free

Watch the British Open snooker tournament for free on ITVX

England snooker fans are in luck, as ITVX will have free coverage of the British Open! Just sign up for a free account, and you can start streaming the matches (as well as plenty of other sports, popular British TV, movies, and documentaries).

Note: You may need a UK postcode (e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU) to create an account.

About the 2024 British Open

Way back in 1997, a 24-year-old Mark Williams routed Stephen Hendry to win his first career British Open. Nearly three decades later, Williams—a former World No. 1 and three-time world champion—arrives at The Centaur seeking his third British Open victory in four years. The British Open has been a mainstay on the snooker calendar since returning in 2021. Who will win the Clive Everton Trophy this time around?

How to watch the British Open on all your streaming devices

Because ExpressVPN has apps for all streaming devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), you can absolutely watch the 2024 Snooker Open on all your favorite streaming devices!

When will the 2024 British Open start?

The 2024 British Open begins Monday, September 23.

Where will the 2024 British Open be played?

The 2024 British Open will be held at Centaur Arena at the Cheltenham Racecourse.

2024 British Open schedule

You can find the 2024 British Open schedule on the tournament’s official website.

Who are the players in the 2024 British Open?

Check back to see which of your favorite snooker stars are competing in the 2024 British Open!

Recent British Open winners

Year Winner 2000 Peter Ebdon (First victory) 2001 John Higgins (Second victory) 2002 Paul Hunter (First victory) 2003 Stephen Hendry (Fourth victory) 2004 John Higgins (Third victory) 2021 Mark Williams (Second victory) 2022 Ryan Day (First victory) 2023 Mark Williams (Second victory) 2024 Mark Selby (First victory)

