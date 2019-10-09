> Stream Sports > WWE

Updated: November 17, 2020
How to use a VPN to watch WWE live wrestling

The champ is here: Stream WWE SmackDown and Raw

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox and the USA Network

While the WWE may be the greatest thing since, well, the WWF, finding live streams can be difficult. Canadians and Brits trying to stream the WWE probably feel a lot like Edge and Christian after a TLC match with The Hardy Boyz. Ouch.

With a VPN, you can watch every WWE SmackDown (Friday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S.) match on Fox and catch Monday Night Raw (at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S). on the USA Network. The 2020 WWE TakeOver XXX and SummerSlam will also be shown on the WWE Network.

To watch WWE matches with a free trial:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to fuboTV (60 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Blue (30 USD/month), AT&T Now (55 USD/month), or Hulu (55 USD/month) and tune in to Fox or the USA Network.
  4. Vintage!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android or iOS), YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

2020 WWE calendar

Here is a list of 2020 WWE major events. Dates here may be subject to change.

DateEventVenue
August 22, 2020TakeOver XXXFull Sail University, Winter Park, Florida
August 23, 2020SummerSlamWWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida
August 30, 2020PaybackWWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida
September 20, 2020Clash of ChampionsWWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida
October 4, 2020TakeOverFull Sail University, Winter Park, Florida
October 25, 2020TakeOver: Dublin3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Whatcha gonna do when ExpressVPN runs wild on you?

Be it Raw, Smackdown, or NXT TakeOver: New York, WWE is always appointment TV. Monday Night Raw has been around for decades and today boasts more than 1,300 original episodes. And like the Nature Boy Ric Flair, it’s still goin’ strong.

Let us know how a VPN helped you watch WWE in the comments section below. If you have any questions, live chat is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And that’s the bottom line, ’cause ExpressVPN said so!

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

