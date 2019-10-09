The champ is here: Stream WWE SmackDown and Raw

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox and the USA Network

While the WWE may be the greatest thing since, well, the WWF, finding live streams can be difficult. Canadians and Brits trying to stream the WWE probably feel a lot like Edge and Christian after a TLC match with The Hardy Boyz. Ouch.

With a VPN, you can watch every WWE SmackDown (Friday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S.) match on Fox and catch Monday Night Raw (at 8 p.m. Eastern Time U.S). on the USA Network. The 2020 WWE TakeOver XXX and SummerSlam will also be shown on the WWE Network.

To watch WWE matches with a free trial:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android or iOS), YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

2020 WWE calendar

Here is a list of 2020 WWE major events. Dates here may be subject to change.

Date Event Venue August 22, 2020 TakeOver XXX Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida August 23, 2020 SummerSlam WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida August 30, 2020 Payback WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida September 20, 2020 Clash of Champions WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida October 4, 2020 TakeOver Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida October 25, 2020 TakeOver: Dublin 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Whatcha gonna do when ExpressVPN runs wild on you?

Be it Raw, Smackdown, or NXT TakeOver: New York, WWE is always appointment TV. Monday Night Raw has been around for decades and today boasts more than 1,300 original episodes. And like the Nature Boy Ric Flair, it’s still goin’ strong.

Let us know how a VPN helped you watch WWE in the comments section below. If you have any questions, live chat is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And that’s the bottom line, ’cause ExpressVPN said so!