Watch the 2022 Tour de Romandie live on RTS Sport
Price: Free
The Switzerland service RTS Sport broadcasts most cycling events. The best part? It’s completely free! To watch securely with a VPN:
- Connect to a secure server location in Switzerland.
- Go to RTS.
- Enjoy the stream!
Note: Check the official RTS schedule to know when to watch.
Watch Tour de Romandie live streams on Eurosport
Price: Varies
Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2
Eurosport provides live coverage of 2022 events in several European markets. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.
To watch the event on Eurosport with a VPN:
- Connect to a server location in the UK, France, or Italy.
- Sign up at Eurosport.
- Tune in and enjoy!