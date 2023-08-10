How to watch 2024–25 Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) live streams

You can watch a Carabao Cup live stream with a VPN by following a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom to watch streams of select Carabao Cup games on ITVX. Enjoy the games!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to watch the Carabao Cup for free

United Kingdom

ITVX

ITVX will show free live streams for 2024–25 Carabao Cup matches from the semi-finals onwards for British fans.

Note: You may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the 2024–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) with free trials

United States

DirecTV Stream

Channels: CBS Sports Network

Live stream select Carabao Cup matches on CBS Sports Network with DirecTV Stream! If you only want to watch this specific match, try making the most of its 5-day free trial.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Fubo

Channels: CBS Sports Network

Fans in the U.S. can also live stream select Carabao Cup matches on Fubo via CBS Sports Network. A 7-day free trial is available.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Fubo.

Hulu + Live TV

Channels: CBS Sports Network

Hulu + Live TV is another way to catch select Carabao Cup matches on CBS Sports Network. A 3-day free trial is now available!

Note: You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card to subscribe.

Paramount Plus

Great news for U.S. soccer fans: Carabao Cup matches will now live stream on Paramount Plus, making it the most affordable option to follow the action during the 2024-25 season (and through to the end of the 2027–28 campaign). New subscribers can also take advantage of Paramount Plus’s 7-day free trial!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.

YouTube TV

Channels: CBS Sports Network

YouTube TV offers CBS Sports Network, which will air select Carabao Cup matches in the United States. Good news: YouTube TV also offers a free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. If you don’t have one, subscribe through Google Pay instead.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)

Canada

DAZN

Canadian fans will be able to watch Carabao Cup live streams throughout the 2024–25 season on DAZN. The broadcaster is a hub for watching several soccer leagues and competitions in Canada. Please note DAZN no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

United Kingdom

NOW

British fans looking to watch Carabao Cup live streams with a free trial can do so on NOW, the perfect way to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. Sky Sports’ coverage will feature over 1,000 Carabao Cup matches during the season—but if you only want to watch one particular match, NOW’s day pass is also a great option.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe; otherwise, use PayPal.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports will air over 1,000 Carabao Cup matches during the 2024–25 season for fans in the UK. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024–25–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) from another country?

Some users watch the 2024–25–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching 2024–25–25 Carabao Cup live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming Carabao Cup (​​EFL Cup) games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch Carabao Cup games on all your streaming devices

Fans can live stream Carabao Cup matches on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and smart TVs.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

When will the 2024–25 Carabao Cup start?

The 2024–25–25 Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) season begins the week commencing August 12, 2024, and runs until the final on March 16, 2025.

2024–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) schedule

You can find the 2024–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) schedule below.

Round Date First round Week commencing August 12, 2024 Second round Week commencing August 26, 2024 Third round Week commencing September 16 and 23, 2024 Fourth round Week commencing October 28, 2024 Quarter-finals Week commencing December 16, 2024 Semi-finals Week commencing January 6 and February 3, 2025 Final March 16, 2025

What teams are competing in the 2024–25 Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup features clubs across the top four levels of the English Football League (EFL). This includes a total of 92 clubs from the Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two.

Recent Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) winners

Year Winner 2023–14 Manchester City (Third title) 2014–15 Chelsea (Fifth title) 2015–16 Manchester City (Fourth title) 2016–17 Manchester United (Fifth title) 2017–18 Manchester City (Fifth title) 2018–19 Manchester City (Sixth title) 2019–20 Manchester City (Seventh title) 2020–21 Manchester City (Eighth title) 2021–22 Liverpool (Ninth title) 2022–23 Manchester United (Sixth title) 2023–24 Liverpool (10th title) 2024–25 TBD

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.