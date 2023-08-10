How to watch 2024–25 Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) live streams
You can watch a Carabao Cup live stream with a VPN by following a few simple steps:
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom to watch streams of select Carabao Cup games on ITVX.
How to watch the Carabao Cup for free
United Kingdom
ITVX
ITVX will show free live streams for 2024–25 Carabao Cup matches from the semi-finals onwards for British fans.
Note: You may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU.
Watch the 2024–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) with free trials
United States
DirecTV Stream
Channels: CBS Sports Network
Live stream select Carabao Cup matches on CBS Sports Network with DirecTV Stream! If you only want to watch this specific match, try making the most of its 5-day free trial.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Fubo
Channels: CBS Sports Network
Fans in the U.S. can also live stream select Carabao Cup matches on Fubo via CBS Sports Network. A 7-day free trial is available.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Fubo.
Hulu + Live TV
Channels: CBS Sports Network
Hulu + Live TV is another way to catch select Carabao Cup matches on CBS Sports Network. A 3-day free trial is now available!
Note: You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card to subscribe.
Paramount Plus
Great news for U.S. soccer fans: Carabao Cup matches will now live stream on Paramount Plus, making it the most affordable option to follow the action during the 2024-25 season (and through to the end of the 2027–28 campaign). New subscribers can also take advantage of Paramount Plus’s 7-day free trial!
Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.
YouTube TV
Channels: CBS Sports Network
YouTube TV offers CBS Sports Network, which will air select Carabao Cup matches in the United States. Good news: YouTube TV also offers a free trial.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. If you don’t have one, subscribe through Google Pay instead.
Other ways to watch the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Canada
DAZN
Canadian fans will be able to watch Carabao Cup live streams throughout the 2024–25 season on DAZN. The broadcaster is a hub for watching several soccer leagues and competitions in Canada. Please note DAZN no longer offers a free trial.
Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
United Kingdom
NOW
British fans looking to watch Carabao Cup live streams with a free trial can do so on NOW, the perfect way to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. Sky Sports’ coverage will feature over 1,000 Carabao Cup matches during the season—but if you only want to watch one particular match, NOW’s day pass is also a great option.
Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe; otherwise, use PayPal.
Sky Sports
Sky Sports will air over 1,000 Carabao Cup matches during the 2024–25 season for fans in the UK. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go.
Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024–25–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) from another country?
Some users watch the 2024–25–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching 2024–25–25 Carabao Cup live streams
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to watch Carabao Cup games on all your streaming devices
Fans can live stream Carabao Cup matches on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and smart TVs.
When will the 2024–25 Carabao Cup start?
The 2024–25–25 Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) season begins the week commencing August 12, 2024, and runs until the final on March 16, 2025.
2024–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) schedule
You can find the 2024–25 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) schedule below.
|Round
|Date
|First round
|Week commencing August 12, 2024
|Second round
|Week commencing August 26, 2024
|Third round
|Week commencing September 16 and 23, 2024
|Fourth round
|Week commencing October 28, 2024
|Quarter-finals
|Week commencing December 16, 2024
|Semi-finals
|Week commencing January 6 and February 3, 2025
|Final
|March 16, 2025
What teams are competing in the 2024–25 Carabao Cup?
The Carabao Cup features clubs across the top four levels of the English Football League (EFL). This includes a total of 92 clubs from the Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two.
Recent Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) winners
|Year
|Winner
|2023–14
|Manchester City (Third title)
|2014–15
|Chelsea (Fifth title)
|2015–16
|Manchester City (Fourth title)
|2016–17
|Manchester United (Fifth title)
|2017–18
|Manchester City (Fifth title)
|2018–19
|Manchester City (Sixth title)
|2019–20
|Manchester City (Seventh title)
|2020–21
|Manchester City (Eighth title)
|2021–22
|Liverpool (Ninth title)
|2022–23
|Manchester United (Sixth title)
|2023–24
|Liverpool (10th title)
|2024–25
|TBD
FAQ: About EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) live streams
Can I live stream the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) for free?
Yes, fans in the UK can live stream the 2024–25 Carabao Cup semi-finals and final for free on ITVX.
What TV channel is the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) on?
ITV will air the 2024–25 Carabao Cup semi-finals and final for free in the UK, while Sky Sports will show over 1,000 games. U.S. fans can watch on ESPN, while fans in Canada can watch on DAZN.
Can I watch the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) with an app?
Yes, fans can watch Carabao Cup matches on the official apps for ESPN+ (United States), DAZN (Canada), and ITVX, NOW, and Sky Go (United Kingdom).
Can I watch the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) final on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream Carabao Cup games on YouTube.
Where can I watch the highlights of the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup)?
Soccer fans can catch highlights of Carabao Cup matches, goals, and other compilations on YouTube.
Who is the most successful Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) team?
Liverpool remains the most successful team in England’s Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) competition with a record ten titles, most recently in the 2023–24 season. Domestically, Liverpool has also won the Premier League 19 times, eight FA Cups, a record ten League Cups and sixteen FA Community Shields.
