Germany VPN proxy service

The use of a VPN is completely legal in Germany, with no specific laws in the country explicitly banning the use of the software.
If you need an IP address from a specific location in Germany, e.g., Frankfurt or Nuremberg, use the dropdown menu in the location bar.
For best results, select the server location closest to you, or select “Germany” and let ExpressVPN automatically pick the best location for you.
If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a particular site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.