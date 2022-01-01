Watch DirecTV Stream (AT&T TV Now) with VPN
Previously known as AT&T TV Now, the online-only streaming platform DirecTV Stream offers live local and national TV channels, on demand movies, and more.
Want to enjoy blazing-fast HD streams from DirecTV securely, on any network? All you need is a VPN and this trusty guide.
Watch AT&T TV Now in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.
Step 3
Sign up for AT&T TV Now and stream on any device!
What is DirecTV Stream? Is it the same as AT&T TV Now?
DirecTV Now was the old name, then came AT&T TV Now, now it's DirecTV Stream. All refer to the same service: an online-only streaming platform that allows subscribers to access live and on-demand programming over the internet for a monthly fee. It offers popular channels like HBO, Showtime, and ESPN, plus exclusive sports packages like NFL Sunday Ticket.
It’s meant for people who cannot install a satellite dish or cord-cutters who simply don’t want the hassle of a long-term satellite or cable contract.
How is DirecTV Stream different from plain old DirecTV?
DirecTV is still the name of AT&T’s traditional satellite TV service. You do not need to install DirecTV in order to get DirecTV Stream/AT&T TV Now. However, if you are already a DirecTV satellite subscriber, online streaming is available through that service at no extra charge.
Both forms of DirecTV—the satellite-based and online-only Stream versions—offer a cloud DVR service and access to local channels in major markets.
FAQ: DirecTV and AT&T TV Now
Does ExpressVPN come with a DirecTV subscription?
No. ExpressVPN is not affiliated with AT&T and does not come with a DirecTV (or AT&T TV Now) subscription. ExpressVPN helps you watch AT&T TV securely over any network, including on public Wi-Fi, with increased privacy and safety and without ISP throttling.
What devices can I watch DirecTV on?
DirecTV is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want DirecTV on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
How do I watch the NFL on DirecTV?
NFL Sunday Ticket is an out-of-market sports streaming package offered exclusively to DirecTV (and AT&T TV) customers. Subscribers get live out-of-market games every Sunday.
Learn more about watching NFL Sunday Ticket with ExpressVPN.
What DirecTV Stream/AT&T TV Now channels are available?
Where can I get the DirecTV Stream app?
You can get DirecTV and AT&T apps for your mobile device by going to the App Store or the Google Play Store. You can also get the DirecTV Stream app for Roku.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works with a host of other streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Spotify. Besides being a fast and easy way to browse the internet privately and securely, ExpressVPN also lets you defeat censorship in places that block access to certain sites like Google and Facebook, and can even help improve your online gaming experience.
