How to watch Euro 2024: Netherlands vs. France

Soccer fans hoping to live stream the Netherlands vs. France (June 21) during this summer’s UEFA Euro 2024 tournament are in luck! Stream the match, and all other Euro 2024 fixtures, securely in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, New Zealand viewers can connect to a server in New Zealand to live stream the Netherlands vs. France for free on TVNZ+. British soccer fans can connect to a UK server to watch the match on BBC iPlayer. Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as TVNZ+ or BBC iPlayer. Enjoy the big game!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Euro 2024: Netherlands vs. France from another country?

Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including the Netherlands vs. France, by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch soccer matches?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including the Netherlands vs. France, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching Euro 2024: Netherlands vs. France

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Netherlands vs. France. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to live stream Euro 2024: Netherlands vs. France for free

Austria

ServusTV

Austrian fans who want to live stream Netherlands vs. France can do so for free online through ServusTV! Match commentary is in German.

Watch Servus TV With a VPN

Belgium

RTBF

Belgium residents who want to live stream the Netherlands vs. France will be able to stream the game live on RTBF, which will broadcast several UEFA Euro 2024 matches for free. Commentary is in French.

Live Stream RTBF Online

Denmark

DR TV

Danish soccer fans who want to stream the Netherlands vs. France match can do so for free on DR TV, a Danish streaming service that’s home to several Euro 2024 games, as well as a plethora of Danish movies, documentaries, crime series, and lifestyle programs.

Watch DR TV With a VPN

France

6play

French fans can tune into UEFA Euro 2024 matches on the free-to-air broadcaster M6, also known as 6play. M6 will share coverage for 23 of the 51 total matches—all France games (including the Netherlands vs.France), the semi-finals, and the final. Signing up is easy and completely free. The commentary is in French.

Watch 6play With a VPN

Germany

ARD

ARD, a free German streaming service, will show free live streams of several games during Euro 2024—including the Netherlands vs. France on June 21, along with every German match.

Italy

RAI

Italian fans can tune into a free live stream of the Netherlands vs. France through RAI, which owns the official Italian broadcasting rights for the 2024 UEFA Euro Championship. RAI will show 34 games during the summer tournament. The stream commentary is in Italian.

Watch RaiPlay With a VPN

Spain

RTVE

Not only will Spanish broadcaster RTVE air several games from the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament for free—including games featuring Spain—but it’s also airing the showdown between the Netherlands and France on June 21. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. All commentary will be in Spanish.

Netherlands

NOS

Dutch soccer fans can watch the Netherlands vs. France for free on NOS. The Dutch broadcaster provides live streaming and on-demand content for Dutch sports events, including Eredivisie football, Formula 1, and athletics.

Watch NOS Now

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Kiwi soccer fans will be pleased to know that the Netherlands vs. France game will be shown live and free on TVNZ+, along with every other game during the tournament!

Stream TVNZ With a VPN

Norway

NRK TV

Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV will air the Netherlands vs. France game in Norway—for free! The games will be shown with Norwegian commentary. Fans will also be able to watch other games from the Euro 2024 tournament on the service.

How to Stream NRK

United Kingdom

BBC iPlayer

United Kingdom viewers can live stream the Netherlands vs. France match for free online via BBC iPlayer, which has apps for mobile, tablets and your smart TV, and can be streamed in your browser. Please note you may need a valid UK postcode (e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU).

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

Watch Euro 2024: Netherlands vs. France with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

YouTube TV carries dozens of channels—including Fox, which will air the Euro 2024 match between the Netherlands and France. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: Fox

Fubo is another popular online streaming service for sports fans who want to live stream the Euro 2024 match between the Netherlands vs. France, which will air on Fox. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

DirecTV Stream is one of the more expensive streaming services for U.S. fans, but it remains a fantastic option for streaming soccer matches. The service offers a 5-day free trial, which is great for tuning into a specific match, such as the Netherlands vs. France.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to live stream Euro 2024: Netherlands vs. France

United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: Fox

Sadly for U.S. sports fans, Hulu does not offer a free trial. But subscribers do still get access to a host of sports channels, including Fox, which has coverage of Euro 2024 games including then Netherlands vs. France.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: Fox

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to Fox when they subscribe to its Blue or its Orange & Blue packages. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.

How to Stream With Sling

Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian fans can live stream the Netherlands vs. France on TSN+, which will air the entire tournament! Check the broadcast schedule in advance to see when Euro 2024 games are showing.

Australia

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Live stream Euro 2024 games in Australia with Optus Sport, which has the rights to every single game during the summer tournament—including the Netherlands vs. France. Optus Sport will also be the home of England’s Women’s Super League (WSL) in Australia.

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Netherlands vs. France odds

Can the Netherlands overcome France in the group stages to progress in UEFA Euro 2024? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Outcome Odds Netherlands victory +350 Draw +270 France victory -135

When will the Netherlands vs. France start?

The Netherlands and France will clash on June 21 at 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

Recent Euro winners

Year Winner 1984 France (First title) 1988 Netherlands (First title) 1992 Denmark (First title) 1996 Germany (Third title) 2000 France (Second title) 2004 Greece (First title) 2008 Spain (Second title) 2012 Spain (Third title) 2016 Portugal (First title) 2020 Italy (Second title) 2024 Spain (Fourth title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About Netherlands vs. France Euro 2024 live streams Can I live stream the Netherlands vs. France for free? Yes, the UEFA Euro 2024 match between the Netherlands and France will air for free on DR TV (Denmark), 6play (France), ARD (Germany), RAI (Italy), RTVE (Spain), NOS (Netherlands), NRK TV (Norway), BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom), and TVNZ+ (New Zealand). What TV channel is the Netherlands vs. France on? The UEFA Euro 2024 match between the Netherlands and France will air on Fox in the United States, M6 in France, BBC in the United Kingdom, TVNZ in New Zealand, TSN in Canada, and ARD in Germany, among other streaming services. Can I watch the Netherlands vs. France with an app? Yes, United States viewers can watch the Netherlands vs. France on the official apps for YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, among other streaming services that offer Fox. BBC iPlayer will air the game in the United Kingdom, while TVNZ+ will broadcast it in New Zealand. 6play will air the match in France. Additionally, the UEFA Euro 2024 match between the Netherlands and France will air on TSN+ in Canada, Optus Sport in Australia, and ARD in Germany. Can I watch the Netherlands vs. France on YouTube? No, you cannot live stream the Netherlands vs. France on YouTube. However, United States viewers can catch the match on Fox, which is available on YouTube TV. Free trials are available! Where can I watch the highlights of the Netherlands vs. France? Soccer fans can catch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2024 match between the Netherlands and France on YouTube. Has the Netherlands won the UEFA Euro tournament? As of 2024, the Netherlands has won the UEFA European Championship only once, in 1988. Has France ever won the UEFA European Championship? As of 2024, France has won the UEFA European Championship twice: 1984 and 2000. Can I stream the Netherlands vs. France on my computer? Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues. Can I watch the Netherlands vs. France on my phone or tablet? Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android. How can I watch the Netherlands vs. France on my TV with a VPN? In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN: -With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow! If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds. I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service! No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries. If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu. For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN? ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.