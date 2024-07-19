Home Stream sports Football FA Community Shield

Live stream the 2024 FA Community Shield online

Updated: July 19, 2024

  • • Stream smoothly with no buffering
    • • Bypass activity-based ISP throttling
      • • 24/7 live customer support

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

How to watch 2024 FA Community Shield live streams with a VPN

Looking for a secure way to live stream Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the 2024 FA Community Shield? ExpressVPN is the perfect way to ensure you can watch the game on any network, whether you’re at home, on the go, at school, in the library, and more!

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United Kingdom residents can connect to a secure server in the UK to watch a free stream on ITVX.
  3. Enjoy the games!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream the 2024 FA Community Shield

You should strongly consider watching the FA Community Shield with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream football with no lag or stuttering, bypass activity-based ISP throttling, and catch the action at home or on the go. Get the best balance of speed and security by purchasing an ExpressVPN subscription today!

Best VPN for watching 2024 FA Community Shield live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming the 2024 FA Community Shield. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch the FA Community Shield for free

United Kingdom

ITVX

British fans will be able to watch a free live stream of the 2024 FA Community Shield (Manchester City vs. Manchester United) online on ITVX. Fans can follow the action in their browser or via its apps for iOS, Android, and smart TVs. 

Note: You may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to live stream the FA Community Shield in your country

Australia

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Aussie fans can watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the 2024 FA Community Shield by live streaming the game on Optus Sport. Optus Sport is also the home of the English Premier League and Women’s Super League (WSL) in Australia for the 2024–25 season. 

Note: You may need an Australian payment method and phone number to subscribe.

United States

ESPN+

Fans who want to know where to watch the FA Community Shield in the United States can find a live stream of the game between Manchester City vs. Manchester United on ESPN+. Please note ESPN+ does not offer free trials.

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch FA Community Shield games on all your streaming devices

With an ExpressVPN subscription, soccer fans can live stream Manchester United vs. Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TV.

When will the 2024 FA Community Shield start?

The 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester City and Manchester United kicks off at Wembley Stadium at 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET on ​​Saturday, August 10, 2024.

What teams are playing in the 2024 FA Community Shield?

The 2024 FA Community Shield will be played by Manchester City and Manchester United. The FA Community Shield traditionally marks the beginning of the English football season as the winner of the Premier League plays the winner of the FA Cup

Recent FA Community Shield winners

YearWinner
2014Arsenal (13th title)
2015Arsenal (14th title)
2016Manchester United (21st title)
2017Arsenal (15th title)
2018Manchester City (Fifth title)
2019Manchester City (Sixth title)
2020Arsenal (16th title)
2021Leicester City (2nd title)
2022Liverpool (16th title)
2023Arsenal (17th title)
2024TBD

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About FA Community Shield live streams

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 FA Community Shield from another country?
Should I use a free VPN to watch the FA Community Shield?
Can I live stream FA Community Shield for free?
What TV channel is the FA Community Shield on?
Can I watch FA Community Shield with an app?
Can I watch the FA Community Shield final live on YouTube?
Who is the most successful FA Community Shield team?
Can I stream the 2024 FA Community Shield on my computer?
Can I watch the 2024 FA Community Shield on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the 2024 FA Community Shield on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT