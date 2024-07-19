How to watch 2024 FA Community Shield live streams with a VPN
Looking for a secure way to live stream Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the 2024 FA Community Shield? ExpressVPN is the perfect way to ensure you can watch the game on any network, whether you’re at home, on the go, at school, in the library, and more!
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United Kingdom residents can connect to a secure server in the UK to watch a free stream on ITVX.
- Enjoy the games!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why you need a VPN to stream the 2024 FA Community Shield
You should strongly consider watching the FA Community Shield with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream football with no lag or stuttering, bypass activity-based ISP throttling, and catch the action at home or on the go. Get the best balance of speed and security by purchasing an ExpressVPN subscription today!
Best VPN for watching 2024 FA Community Shield live streams
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming the 2024 FA Community Shield. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to watch the FA Community Shield for free
United Kingdom
ITVX
British fans will be able to watch a free live stream of the 2024 FA Community Shield (Manchester City vs. Manchester United) online on ITVX. Fans can follow the action in their browser or via its apps for iOS, Android, and smart TVs.
Note: You may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU.
Other ways to live stream the FA Community Shield in your country
Australia
Optus Sport
Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year
Aussie fans can watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the 2024 FA Community Shield by live streaming the game on Optus Sport. Optus Sport is also the home of the English Premier League and Women’s Super League (WSL) in Australia for the 2024–25 season.
Note: You may need an Australian payment method and phone number to subscribe.
United States
ESPN+
Fans who want to know where to watch the FA Community Shield in the United States can find a live stream of the game between Manchester City vs. Manchester United on ESPN+. Please note ESPN+ does not offer free trials.
How to watch FA Community Shield games on all your streaming devices
With an ExpressVPN subscription, soccer fans can live stream Manchester United vs. Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TV.
When will the 2024 FA Community Shield start?
The 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester City and Manchester United kicks off at Wembley Stadium at 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
What teams are playing in the 2024 FA Community Shield?
The 2024 FA Community Shield will be played by Manchester City and Manchester United. The FA Community Shield traditionally marks the beginning of the English football season as the winner of the Premier League plays the winner of the FA Cup.
Recent FA Community Shield winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014
|Arsenal (13th title)
|2015
|Arsenal (14th title)
|2016
|Manchester United (21st title)
|2017
|Arsenal (15th title)
|2018
|Manchester City (Fifth title)
|2019
|Manchester City (Sixth title)
|2020
|Arsenal (16th title)
|2021
|Leicester City (2nd title)
|2022
|Liverpool (16th title)
|2023
|Arsenal (17th title)
|2024
|TBD
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About FA Community Shield live streams
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 FA Community Shield from another country?
Some users watch the 2024 FA Community Shield by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the FA Community Shield?
No. ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription lets you live stream the Leagues Cup without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I live stream FA Community Shield for free?
Yes, fans in the UK can watch a free FA Community Shield live stream on ITVX. Manchester City vs. Manchester United kicks off at 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
What TV channel is the FA Community Shield on?
The 2024 FA Community Shield between Man City and Man U will be broadcast on ITV (United Kingdom), ESPN+ (United States), and Optus Sport (Australia).
Can I watch FA Community Shield with an app?
The 2024 FA Community Shield will be available to live stream on the official apps for ITVX (United Kingdom), ESPN+ (United States), and Optus Sport (Australia).
Can I watch the FA Community Shield final live on YouTube?
No, but highlights from the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Man City and Man U will be available on the official FA Cup YouTube channel, as well as on ITVX (United Kingdom), ESPN+ (United States), and Optus Sport (Australia).
Who is the most successful FA Community Shield team?
Manchester United are one of England’s most dominant soccer teams, with a record of domestic success that includes a record 21 FA Community Shield titles. Man U most recently won the Community Shield in 2023, winning 2–1 against Leicester City.
Can I stream the 2024 FA Community Shield on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch the 2024 FA Community Shield on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the 2024 FA Community Shield on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.