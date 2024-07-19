How to watch 2024 FA Community Shield live streams with a VPN

Looking for a secure way to live stream Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the 2024 FA Community Shield? ExpressVPN is the perfect way to ensure you can watch the game on any network, whether you’re at home, on the go, at school, in the library, and more!

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United Kingdom residents can connect to a secure server in the UK to watch a free stream on ITVX. Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream the 2024 FA Community Shield

You should strongly consider watching the FA Community Shield with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream football with no lag or stuttering, bypass activity-based ISP throttling, and catch the action at home or on the go. Get the best balance of speed and security by purchasing an ExpressVPN subscription today!

Best VPN for watching 2024 FA Community Shield live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming the 2024 FA Community Shield. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to watch the FA Community Shield for free

United Kingdom

ITVX

British fans will be able to watch a free live stream of the 2024 FA Community Shield (Manchester City vs. Manchester United) online on ITVX. Fans can follow the action in their browser or via its apps for iOS, Android, and smart TVs.

Note: You may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU.

Other ways to live stream the FA Community Shield in your country

Australia

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Aussie fans can watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the 2024 FA Community Shield by live streaming the game on Optus Sport. Optus Sport is also the home of the English Premier League and Women’s Super League (WSL) in Australia for the 2024–25 season.

Note: You may need an Australian payment method and phone number to subscribe.

United States

ESPN+

Fans who want to know where to watch the FA Community Shield in the United States can find a live stream of the game between Manchester City vs. Manchester United on ESPN+. Please note ESPN+ does not offer free trials.

How to watch FA Community Shield games on all your streaming devices

With an ExpressVPN subscription, soccer fans can live stream Manchester United vs. Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TV.

When will the 2024 FA Community Shield start?

The 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester City and Manchester United kicks off at Wembley Stadium at 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET on ​​Saturday, August 10, 2024.

What teams are playing in the 2024 FA Community Shield?

The 2024 FA Community Shield will be played by Manchester City and Manchester United. The FA Community Shield traditionally marks the beginning of the English football season as the winner of the Premier League plays the winner of the FA Cup.

Recent FA Community Shield winners

Year Winner 2014 Arsenal (13th title) 2015 Arsenal (14th title) 2016 Manchester United (21st title) 2017 Arsenal (15th title) 2018 Manchester City (Fifth title) 2019 Manchester City (Sixth title) 2020 Arsenal (16th title) 2021 Leicester City (2nd title) 2022 Liverpool (16th title) 2023 Arsenal (17th title) 2024 TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.