Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

The VPN that just works.

#1 Trusted leader in VPN
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

VPN user at a desk, browsing securely, unlocking content, and changing his location.
Unblock streaming video, music, social media, and other web services no matter your location.

Enjoy unrestricted access worldwide

ExpressVPN defeats content restrictions and censorship to deliver unlimited access to video, music, social media, and more, from anywhere in the world.

Get ExpressVPN
Magnifying glass over a browser: A VPN hides your IP and encrypts your data, so no one can snoop on you.

Stay secure and anonymous online

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and encrypts your network data so no one can see what you’re doing. One click, and you’re protected.

Green shields with checkmarks on an assortment of devices.

Get ExpressVPN on all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription comes with easy-to-use apps for every device you own. Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and so much more.

124 Windows icon
10 Apple icon
7 Android icon
136 iOS icon
66 Linux icon
94 Router icon

See all apps >

Get ExpressVPN
Powerful protection online
Powerful online protection
Defeat hackers and spies with best-in-class encryption and leakproofing.
Internet without borders
Internet without borders
Access any content, no matter your location. Say goodbye to geo-blocks.
Supercharged VPN
Supercharged VPN
Connect to any of our unlimited-bandwidth, ultra-fast VPN servers.
See more advantages >

Huge global network of fast VPN servers

160
locations
94
countries
unlimited speeds
See our full list of VPN server locations >

What people are saying about ExpressVPN

Turstpilot logo Turstpilot logo

Excellent—Rated 4.7 out of 5

App Store logo App Store logo

Rated 4.6 out of 5

Default avatar
Great app, use it constantly to protect my devices when travelling abroad for work and a fair price.
Sean Turstpilot logo
Default avatar
I’m a long time user for this VPN service, started in 2016 and it’s been working wonders.
Nakiboshi App Store logo
Dustin Greiger
Got an account with @expressvpn yesterday. Great decision for traveling out of the country! #Hulu #Netflix
Dustin Greiger
Nill088
I love express, in terms of security, speed and everything 👍
Nill088
Jon Narong
@ExpressVPN has truly been indispensable while working remote.
Jon Narong
ExpressVPN’s performance is great. Consistently good speeds.
ExpressVPN’s performance is great. Consistently good speeds.
The best offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking.
The best offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking.
ExpressVPN is the best VPN service we’ve tested.
ExpressVPN is the best VPN service we’ve tested.
24-hour support
24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 via email and live chat to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Talk to a Human
30 days money back guarantee
30-day money-back guarantee

If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, we’ll refund your payment. No hassle, no risk.

Get ExpressVPN