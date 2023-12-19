Home Streaming degli sport Golf LPGA Tour

Live stream the 2024 LPGA Tour online

Updated: December 20, 2023

Safely and securely watch LPGA Tour events with ExpressVPN!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

How to watch the LPGA Tour in 2024

Great news: you can watch LPGA Tour live streams throughout the 2024 season with ExpressVPN! You just need to follow a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Americans who want to stream a U.S. broadcaster can connect to a secure server in the United States.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as The Golf Channel or NBC.
  4. Enjoy the golf!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to stream the LPGA Tour from another country?

Some users watch the LPGA Tour by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the LPGA Tour

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming the entire 2024 LPGA Tour. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for WindowsMacAndroid, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch the 2024 LPGA Tour in your country

Watch the LPGA Tour in the United States

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your LPGA Tour-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you can see if they’re worth it.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels, including all that carry LPGA Tour tournaments, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel

Looking for another way to watch the LPGA Tour? United States residents should check out Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial and includes every channel airing LPGA tournaments.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want extra channels like NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream LPGA Tour events if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ is a great way to enjoy ESPN content, including select LPGA Tour events, without cable. Please note ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure LPGA Tour streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to all channels airing LPGA Tour tournaments. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream With Sling

Watch the LPGA Tour in the United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the LPGA Tour. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Simply connect to a server location in the UK and log in at Sky Go.

Watch Sky With a VPN

When will the 2024 LPGA Tour start?

The 2024 LPGA season begins Thursday, January 18, when the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions gets underway in Orlando, Florida.

What are the majors on the LPGA Tour?

The Chevron Championship

The Chevron Championship is traditionally the first major of the LPGA season. Top golfers head to The Woodlands, Texas, and compete at The Club at Carlton Woods. The Chevron Championship usually occurs in April.

U.S. Women’s Open

The U.S. Women’s Open is traditionally the second major on the LPGA Tour calendar. Typically, the U.S. Women’s Open occurs the week after Memorial Day.

Women’s PGA Championship

Previously known as the LPGA Championship, the Women’s PGA Championship is the third event on the women’s golf majors schedule.

The Evian Championship

The Evian Championship is the fourth and penultimate major on the LPGA Tour calendar. Top golfers flock to Évian-les-Bains in Haute-Savoie, France, each July for a shot at glory.

The Women’s Open

The Women’s British Open is the fifth and final LPGA major tournament each year. Held at various courses in the United Kingdom, the Women’s British Open occurs each August.

2024 LPGA schedule

Here is the complete 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. Dates may be subject to change.

DateEventCourseWinner
January 18-21, 2024Tournament of ChampionsLake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida
January 25-28, 2024LPGA Drive On ChampionshipBradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida
February 22-25, 2024Honda LPGA ThailandSiam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
February 29-March 3, 2024HSBC Women’s World ChampionshipSentosa Golf Club in Singapore
March 7-10, 2024Blue Bay LPGAJian Lake Blue Bay GC in Hainan Island, People’s Republic of China
March 21-24, 2024Seri Pak LA OpenPalos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, California 
March 28-31, 2024Arizona ChampionshipTBD in Phoenix, Arizona
April 3-7, 2024LPGA Match Play at Shadow CreekShadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada
April 18-21, 2024The Chevron ChampionshipThe Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas
April 25-28, 2024JM Eagle LA ChampionshipWilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California
May 9-12, 2024Cognizant Founders CupUpper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey
May 16-19, 2024Mizuho Americas OpenLiberty National GC in Jersey City, New Jersey
May 30-June 2, 2024U.S. Women’s OpenLancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
June 7-9, 2024ShopRite LPGA ClassicSeaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course) in Galloway, New Jersey
June 13-16, 2024Meijer LPGA ClassicBlythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan
June 20-23, 2024KPMG Women’s PGA ChampionshipSahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington
June 27-30, 2024Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan
July 11-14, 2024Amundi Evian ChampionshipEvian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France
July 18-21, 2024Dana OpenHighland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio
July 25-28, 2024CPKC Women’s OpenEarl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
August 1-4, 2024Portland ClassicColumbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon
August 8-11, 20242024 Paris Olympics*Le Golf National in Paris, France
August 15-18, 2024Women’s Scottish OpenTBD in Scotland
August 22-25, 2024AIG Women’s OpenSt Andrews (Old Course) in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland
August 29-September 1, 2024FM Global ChampionshipTPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts
September 13-15, 2024Solheim Cup*Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia
September 19-22, 2024Kroger Queen City ChampionshipTBD in Cincinnati, Ohio
September 27-29, 2024Walmart NW Arkansas ChampionshipPinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas
October 10-13, 2024Buick LPGA ShanghaiQizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China
October 17-20, 2024BMW Ladies ChampionshipTBD in South Korea
October 24-27, 2024Maybank ChampionshipKuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
October 31-November 3, 2024TOTO Japan ClassicSeta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan
November 6-9, 2024LOTTE ChampionshipHoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
November 14-17, 2024The ANNIKAPelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida
November 21-24, 2024CME Group Tour ChampionshipTiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida
December 13-15, 2024Grant Thornton Invitational*TBD

*Italics denote major, asterisk denotes unofficial event

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About LPGA live streams

Which channel is the LPGA on?
Is the LPGA on ESPN+?
Can I watch the LPGA on YouTube?
What apps can I use for watching the LPGA?
Can I watch the LPGA live for free?
Where can I find the LPGA leaderboard?
What is the difference between the LPGA and the WPGA?
Is the LPGA part of the LIV merger?
What is the LPGA equivalent to the Fedex Cup?
Can the LPGA compete with the PGA?
Can I stream the LPGA Tour on my computer?
Can I stream the LPGA Tour on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the LPGA Tour on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT