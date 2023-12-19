How to watch the LPGA Tour in 2024
Great news: you can watch LPGA Tour live streams throughout the 2024 season with ExpressVPN! You just need to follow a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Americans who want to stream a U.S. broadcaster can connect to a secure server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as The Golf Channel or NBC.
- Enjoy the golf!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to stream the LPGA Tour from another country?
Some users watch the LPGA Tour by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching the LPGA Tour
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming the entire 2024 LPGA Tour. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch the 2024 LPGA Tour in your country
Watch the LPGA Tour in the United States
There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your LPGA Tour-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you can see if they’re worth it.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel
YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels, including all that carry LPGA Tour tournaments, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel
Looking for another way to watch the LPGA Tour? United States residents should check out Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial and includes every channel airing LPGA tournaments.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want extra channels like NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream LPGA Tour events if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
ESPN+
Price: 11 USD/month
ESPN+ is a great way to enjoy ESPN content, including select LPGA Tour events, without cable. Please note ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial.
Hulu+Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure LPGA Tour streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to all channels airing LPGA Tour tournaments. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Watch the LPGA Tour in the United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Golf
Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the LPGA Tour. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Simply connect to a server location in the UK and log in at Sky Go.
When will the 2024 LPGA Tour start?
The 2024 LPGA season begins Thursday, January 18, when the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions gets underway in Orlando, Florida.
What are the majors on the LPGA Tour?
The Chevron Championship
The Chevron Championship is traditionally the first major of the LPGA season. Top golfers head to The Woodlands, Texas, and compete at The Club at Carlton Woods. The Chevron Championship usually occurs in April.
U.S. Women’s Open
The U.S. Women’s Open is traditionally the second major on the LPGA Tour calendar. Typically, the U.S. Women’s Open occurs the week after Memorial Day.
Women’s PGA Championship
Previously known as the LPGA Championship, the Women’s PGA Championship is the third event on the women’s golf majors schedule.
The Evian Championship
The Evian Championship is the fourth and penultimate major on the LPGA Tour calendar. Top golfers flock to Évian-les-Bains in Haute-Savoie, France, each July for a shot at glory.
The Women’s Open
The Women’s British Open is the fifth and final LPGA major tournament each year. Held at various courses in the United Kingdom, the Women’s British Open occurs each August.
2024 LPGA schedule
Here is the complete 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. Dates may be subject to change.
|Date
|Event
|Course
|Winner
|January 18-21, 2024
|Tournament of Champions
|Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida
|January 25-28, 2024
|LPGA Drive On Championship
|Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida
|February 22-25, 2024
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Siam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
|February 29-March 3, 2024
|HSBC Women’s World Championship
|Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore
|March 7-10, 2024
|Blue Bay LPGA
|Jian Lake Blue Bay GC in Hainan Island, People’s Republic of China
|March 21-24, 2024
|Seri Pak LA Open
|Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, California
|March 28-31, 2024
|Arizona Championship
|TBD in Phoenix, Arizona
|April 3-7, 2024
|LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek
|Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada
|April 18-21, 2024
|The Chevron Championship
|The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas
|April 25-28, 2024
|JM Eagle LA Championship
|Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California
|May 9-12, 2024
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey
|May 16-19, 2024
|Mizuho Americas Open
|Liberty National GC in Jersey City, New Jersey
|May 30-June 2, 2024
|U.S. Women’s Open
|Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
|June 7-9, 2024
|ShopRite LPGA Classic
|Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course) in Galloway, New Jersey
|June 13-16, 2024
|Meijer LPGA Classic
|Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan
|June 20-23, 2024
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington
|June 27-30, 2024
|Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan
|July 11-14, 2024
|Amundi Evian Championship
|Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France
|July 18-21, 2024
|Dana Open
|Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio
|July 25-28, 2024
|CPKC Women’s Open
|Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|August 1-4, 2024
|Portland Classic
|Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon
|August 8-11, 2024
|2024 Paris Olympics*
|Le Golf National in Paris, France
|August 15-18, 2024
|Women’s Scottish Open
|TBD in Scotland
|August 22-25, 2024
|AIG Women’s Open
|St Andrews (Old Course) in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland
|August 29-September 1, 2024
|FM Global Championship
|TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts
|September 13-15, 2024
|Solheim Cup*
|Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia
|September 19-22, 2024
|Kroger Queen City Championship
|TBD in Cincinnati, Ohio
|September 27-29, 2024
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas
|October 10-13, 2024
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China
|October 17-20, 2024
|BMW Ladies Championship
|TBD in South Korea
|October 24-27, 2024
|Maybank Championship
|Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|October 31-November 3, 2024
|TOTO Japan Classic
|Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan
|November 6-9, 2024
|LOTTE Championship
|Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
|November 14-17, 2024
|The ANNIKA
|Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida
|November 21-24, 2024
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida
|December 13-15, 2024
|Grant Thornton Invitational*
|TBD
*Italics denote major, asterisk denotes unofficial event
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About LPGA live streams
Which channel is the LPGA on?
LPGA Tour events typically air on The Golf Channel, NBC, and CBS. Golf fans can also find select LPGA tournaments on ESPN+. Additionally, Peacock will simulcast LPGA events airing on The Golf Channel and NBC.
Is the LPGA on ESPN+?
Yes, select LPGA events will air on ESPN+ throughout the 2024 season.
Can I watch the LPGA on YouTube?
Although you can watch LPGA highlights on YouTube, you cannot catch golf simulcasts live on YouTube. However, YouTube TV offers The Golf Channel, NBC, and CBS, all of which air LPGA events.
What apps can I use for watching the LPGA?
You can watch the LPGA on several apps, including the mobile apps for YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, and ESPN.
Can I watch the LPGA live for free?
Although you can watch LPGA events on services with free trials, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, there is currently no official way to watch those tournaments for free.
Where can I find the LPGA leaderboard?
You can find the LPGA leaderboard on the organization’s official website.
What is the difference between the LPGA and the WPGA?
The LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) began in 1950 and succeeded the WPGA (Women’s Professional Golf Association), which ended play in 1949.
Is the LPGA part of the LIV merger?
As of December 2023, the LPGA is not involved in the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger.
What is the LPGA equivalent to the Fedex Cup?
The CME Group Tour Championship, which began play in 2011, is the LPGA version of the FedEx Cup. Sixty players compete at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, each November. Amy Yang won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2023.
Can the LPGA compete with the PGA?
LPGA and PGA Tour players traditionally do not compete in the same events. However, PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players teamed up at the Grant Thornton Invitational in December 2023, the first co-sanctioned mixed-team event since 1999.
Can I stream the LPGA Tour on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the LPGA Tour on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the LPGA Tour on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.