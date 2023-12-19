How to watch the LPGA Tour in 2024

Can I use a VPN to stream the LPGA Tour from another country?

Some users watch the LPGA Tour by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Where to watch the 2024 LPGA Tour in your country

Watch the LPGA Tour in the United States

YouTube TV Price: 73 USD/month and up Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels, including all that carry LPGA Tour tournaments, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don't feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial. Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don't have a U.S. credit/debit card. Fubo Price: 75 USD/month Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel Looking for another way to watch the LPGA Tour? United States residents should check out Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial and includes every channel airing LPGA tournaments. Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location. DirecTV Stream Price: 65 USD/month and up Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want extra channels like NBA TV, but it's a great option for U.S. fans to stream LPGA Tour events if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV's lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial. ESPN+ Price: 11 USD/month ESPN+ is a great way to enjoy ESPN content, including select LPGA Tour events, without cable. Please note ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial. Hulu+Live TV Price: 70 USD/month Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure LPGA Tour streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available. Sling TV Price: Varies Channels: CBS, NBC, The Golf Channel Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to all channels airing LPGA Tour tournaments. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial. Watch the LPGA Tour in the United Kingdom Sky Sports Price: 22 GBP/month and up Channels: Sky Sports Golf Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the LPGA Tour. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you're traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Simply connect to a server location in the UK and log in at Sky Go. When will the 2024 LPGA Tour start? The 2024 LPGA season begins Thursday, January 18, when the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions gets underway in Orlando, Florida. What are the majors on the LPGA Tour? The Chevron Championship The Chevron Championship is traditionally the first major of the LPGA season. Top golfers head to The Woodlands, Texas, and compete at The Club at Carlton Woods. The Chevron Championship usually occurs in April. U.S. Women's Open The U.S. Women's Open is traditionally the second major on the LPGA Tour calendar. Typically, the U.S. Women's Open occurs the week after Memorial Day. Women’s PGA Championship Previously known as the LPGA Championship, the Women’s PGA Championship is the third event on the women’s golf majors schedule. The Evian Championship The Evian Championship is the fourth and penultimate major on the LPGA Tour calendar. Top golfers flock to Évian-les-Bains in Haute-Savoie, France, each July for a shot at glory. The Women’s Open The Women’s British Open is the fifth and final LPGA major tournament each year. Held at various courses in the United Kingdom, the Women’s British Open occurs each August. 2024 LPGA schedule Here is the complete 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. Dates may be subject to change. Date Event Course Winner January 18-21, 2024 Tournament of Champions Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida January 25-28, 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida February 22-25, 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam Country Club (Old Course) in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand February 29-March 3, 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore March 7-10, 2024 Blue Bay LPGA Jian Lake Blue Bay GC in Hainan Island, People's Republic of China March 21-24, 2024 Seri Pak LA Open Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, California March 28-31, 2024 Arizona Championship TBD in Phoenix, Arizona April 3-7, 2024 LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada April 18-21, 2024 The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas April 25-28, 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California May 9-12, 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey May 16-19, 2024 Mizuho Americas Open Liberty National GC in Jersey City, New Jersey May 30-June 2, 2024 U.S. Women's Open Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania June 7-9, 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course) in Galloway, New Jersey June 13-16, 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan June 20-23, 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington June 27-30, 2024 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan July 11-14, 2024 Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France July 18-21, 2024 Dana Open Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio July 25-28, 2024 CPKC Women's Open Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada August 1-4, 2024 Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon August 8-11, 2024 2024 Paris Olympics* Le Golf National in Paris, France August 15-18, 2024 Women's Scottish Open TBD in Scotland August 22-25, 2024 AIG Women's Open St Andrews (Old Course) in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland August 29-September 1, 2024 FM Global Championship TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts September 13-15, 2024 Solheim Cup* Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia September 19-22, 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship TBD in Cincinnati, Ohio September 27-29, 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas October 10-13, 2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China October 17-20, 2024 BMW Ladies Championship TBD in South Korea October 24-27, 2024 Maybank Championship Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 31-November 3, 2024 TOTO Japan Classic Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan November 6-9, 2024 LOTTE Championship Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii November 14-17, 2024 The ANNIKA Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida November 21-24, 2024 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida December 13-15, 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational* TBD *Italics denote major, asterisk denotes unofficial event 