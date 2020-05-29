How to choose a VPN router

Here are four things to consider when choosing a VPN router:

1. VPN compatibility. If you are buying a new router and plan to install VPN software on it, you must choose a router that’s compatible with your VPN of choice.

2. Ease of setup. You can buy a router and manually set it up, or you can purchase a router that comes pre-configured with a VPN to avoid the hassle of setting it up yourself. We designed ExpressVPN Aircove to be easy to use right out of the box.

3. Speed and bands. The newer your Wi-Fi technology, the more powerful its speeds and coverage. Newer routers also offer dual bands of 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz, giving you more flexibility.

4. VPN features. If you’re buying a router with VPN preinstalled, look at the VPN service’s features. With Aircove, the software includes ad blocking, parental controls, and the ability to connect to multiple locations on one router. You’ll also get the strong encryption and high-quality customer support that ExpressVPN is known for.