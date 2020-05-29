Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

The best VPN router for your home in 2023

Enjoy the benefits of a VPN on every device connected to your Wi-Fi network—with no device limits!

  • Protect unlimited devices on a single subscription
  • Online privacy for the entire household
  • Secure devices that can’t install a VPN
  • Protect unlimited devices on a single subscription
  • Online privacy for the entire household
  • Secure devices that can’t install a VPN
Get ExpressVPNNeed a Router? Try Aircove
The best router VPN.
Step 3 of setting up a VPN router.

What is a VPN router?

A VPN router is any router that has a VPN installed on it. ExpressVPN software on your router can provide full VPN benefits to all devices connected to the router, including encryption and location changes, protecting your whole home.

While standard-issue routers will allow you to download ExpressVPN manually, you’ll find greater ease of use with Aircove, our powerful router that comes with ExpressVPN built-in. All you need is an ExpressVPN subscription, and you’re good to go.

Illustrations of various devices: laptop, smart TV, game console, smartphone, router

What does a VPN router do?

A VPN router gives you the privacy, security, and location-changing benefits of a VPN right on your Wi-Fi router. This means all the devices in your home get to use a VPN—no apps needed.

  • IP and location changes. Your devices get a different IP address, concealing your real IP. This also lets you appear to be in a location of your choice.

  • Strong encryption. All your online traffic is encrypted, so third parties like your internet service provider aren’t able to see what you’re doing online.

  • Protects all devices. A major advantage of having a VPN router is extending the benefits of a VPN to devices that can’t normally install a VPN, such as smart doorbells.

ExpressVPN Aircove: Our own VPN router

Exclusively developed by ExpressVPN, Aircove is the industry’s first Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in VPN protection by default. You'll enjoy ExpressVPN security right out of the box.

Learn MoreGet Aircove

Where is Aircove available?

Why use a VPN router

Always-connected router VPN.

Get 24/7 VPN protection

Save time with always-on protection. With a VPN router like ExpressVPN Aircove, you'll never have to remember to connect. Any device connected to your home's Wi-Fi is protected, and our Network Lock kill switch ensures security even if your VPN connection drops.

Router VPN that covers all devices.

Protect your entire household

Get the benefits of a VPN on any connected home device, even ones that can’t normally run VPN software like smart TVs and gaming consoles. Access all the streaming services and social media that you want with greater privacy. When your friends and family visit your home, they‘ll be protected, too.

Router VPN with unlimited connections.

Connect on unlimited devices

Your VPN router counts as one out of the eight devices that you can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously on a single subscription, and there’s no limit to the number of devices connected to the VPN router!

Router VPN Optimized for speed.

Enjoy fast connection speeds

Lightway, our next-generation VPN protocol, gives you a faster, more reliable, and more secure VPN experience on your router.

Easy-to-use router VPN.

Easy to control

Say goodbye to confusing settings—just click to connect. Want certain devices excluded from the VPN? No problem. Our Device Groups feature gives you complete control.

Get Our VPN Router

Device Groups: 1 router, up to 5 locations

Multiple monitors with ExpressVPN router UI.

When you use ExpressVPN on your router, you control it through a phone or computer browser. You get to choose which VPN location to use for which devices, via Device Groups.

With Device Groups, you can create up to five groups for your devices, with each group connected to a specific VPN server location. For example, you can stream a TV show from the UK while another family member watches a U.S. basketball game, another listens to music from Canada, and another connects to Australia to play video games. You can even exclude a group from the VPN network altogether.

It’s easy to drag and drop devices into different groups, and it’s designed so that changing one device group’s location does not interrupt any others.

Learn more about Device Groups.

ExpressVPN for routers: Introducing Device Groups
Router app UI + Aircove in the background

How to choose a VPN router

Here are four things to consider when choosing a VPN router:

1. VPN compatibility. If you are buying a new router and plan to install VPN software on it, you must choose a router that’s compatible with your VPN of choice.

2. Ease of setup. You can buy a router and manually set it up, or you can purchase a router that comes pre-configured with a VPN to avoid the hassle of setting it up yourself. We designed ExpressVPN Aircove to be easy to use right out of the box.

3. Speed and bands. The newer your Wi-Fi technology, the more powerful its speeds and coverage. Newer routers also offer dual bands of 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz, giving you more flexibility.

4. VPN features. If you’re buying a router with VPN preinstalled, look at the VPN service’s features. With Aircove, the software includes ad blocking, parental controls, and the ability to connect to multiple locations on one router. You’ll also get the strong encryption and high-quality customer support that ExpressVPN is known for.

People love ExpressVPN Aircove

Gizmodo logo for 3 Col Carousel block

"Aircove is the easiest way to add VPN service to your Wi-Fi network, full stop."

- Gizmodo

CNET logo for 3 Col Carousel block

"Aircove is a powerful, intuitive and user-friendly piece of hardware that can’t be beat."

- CNET

9to5mac logo for 3 Col Carousel block

"If you’re concerned about privacy for your home devices, it’s a no-brainer type purchase."

- 9to5Mac

TechRadar logo with 4 stars for Aircove testimonials carousel

"Setup is exceptionally easy, you're ready to go in a few minutes, and it's good value, too."

- TechRadar

User testimonial avatar green

"Now I don't have to worry about giving up my own personal security for my family's."

- Stephan, an Aircove user

ZDNET logo for Aircove testimonials carousel

"The ExpressVPN Aircove is our top pick based on the router's speed, ease of setup, and security."

- ZDNET

Popular Mechanics logo for Aircove testimonials carousel

"Its stable performance and ease of use is unrivalled."

- Popular Mechanics

User testimonial avatar blue

"Plug and play is really the right word."

- Devon, an Aircove user

Android Central logo with 4 stars for Aircove testimonials carousel

"Unparalleled ease of use compared to other VPN-enabled routers."

- Android Central

How-to Geek Editor's Choice badge for Aircove testimonials carousel block

"A new breed of VPN router. ... I could imagine it being a fan favorite."

- How-to Geek

Forbes logo for Aircove testimonials carousel

"ExpressVPN Aircove is an easy solution that does the job well."

- Forbes

Gearadical logo for Aircove testimonials block

"If you are looking for a great router that protects every device you connect, the Aircove is a ridiculously user-friendly option."

- Gearadical

User testimonial avatar blue

"With the changes in the security environment and moving on from L2TP, it made sense to upgrade the router and just buy the Aircove."

- Andrew, an Aircove user

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a special router for VPN?
Do I really need a VPN router?
What routers work with VPN?
How is Aircove different from other routers?
Where can I purchase Aircove?
Do any routers have built-in VPN?
How do you know if your router supports VPN?

Setup guides for compatible routers

You can install ExpressVPN firmware on compatible router models or configure ExpressVPN manually. However, for the best VPN router experience with 24/7 support, we recommend ExpressVPN Aircove.

Install ExpressVPN firmware

If you ever run into trouble with VPN router setup, you can contact ExpressVPN Support anytime.

Asus RT-AC56(U/R/S) Asus RT-AC68U (up to v3) Asus RT-AC87U Linksys EA6200 Linksys WRT1200AC Linksys WRT1900AC(S) Linksys WRT3200ACM
Linksys WRT32X Netgear R6300v2 Netgear R6400v2 Netgear Nighthawk R6700v3 Netgear Nighthawk R7000 Netgear Nighthawk R7000P

Configure ExpressVPN manually

Harder to set up and use

Asus (other models) D-Link DD-WRT
Netduma Sabai Tomato
Excellent Rated 4.6 out of 5 based on 23040 reviews

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the risk-free VPN for your home router

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN on your home router with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language