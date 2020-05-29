The best VPN router for your home in 2023
Enjoy the benefits of a VPN on every device connected to your Wi-Fi network—with no device limits!
- Protect unlimited devices on a single subscription
- Online privacy for the entire household
- Secure devices that can’t install a VPN
- Protect unlimited devices on a single subscription
- Online privacy for the entire household
- Secure devices that can’t install a VPN
What is a VPN router?
A VPN router is any router that has a VPN installed on it. ExpressVPN software on your router can provide full VPN benefits to all devices connected to the router, including encryption and location changes, protecting your whole home.
While standard-issue routers will allow you to download ExpressVPN manually, you’ll find greater ease of use with Aircove, our powerful router that comes with ExpressVPN built-in. All you need is an ExpressVPN subscription, and you’re good to go.
What does a VPN router do?
A VPN router gives you the privacy, security, and location-changing benefits of a VPN right on your Wi-Fi router. This means all the devices in your home get to use a VPN—no apps needed.
IP and location changes. Your devices get a different IP address, concealing your real IP. This also lets you appear to be in a location of your choice.
Strong encryption. All your online traffic is encrypted, so third parties like your internet service provider aren’t able to see what you’re doing online.
Protects all devices. A major advantage of having a VPN router is extending the benefits of a VPN to devices that can’t normally install a VPN, such as smart doorbells.
ExpressVPN Aircove: Our own VPN router
Exclusively developed by ExpressVPN, Aircove is the industry’s first Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in VPN protection by default. You'll enjoy ExpressVPN security right out of the box.
Why use a VPN router
Get 24/7 VPN protection
Save time with always-on protection. With a VPN router like ExpressVPN Aircove, you'll never have to remember to connect. Any device connected to your home's Wi-Fi is protected, and our Network Lock kill switch ensures security even if your VPN connection drops.
Protect your entire household
Get the benefits of a VPN on any connected home device, even ones that can’t normally run VPN software like smart TVs and gaming consoles. Access all the streaming services and social media that you want with greater privacy. When your friends and family visit your home, they‘ll be protected, too.
Connect on unlimited devices
Your VPN router counts as one out of the eight devices that you can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously on a single subscription, and there’s no limit to the number of devices connected to the VPN router!
Enjoy fast connection speeds
Lightway, our next-generation VPN protocol, gives you a faster, more reliable, and more secure VPN experience on your router.
Easy to control
Say goodbye to confusing settings—just click to connect. Want certain devices excluded from the VPN? No problem. Our Device Groups feature gives you complete control.
Device Groups: 1 router, up to 5 locations
When you use ExpressVPN on your router, you control it through a phone or computer browser. You get to choose which VPN location to use for which devices, via Device Groups.
With Device Groups, you can create up to five groups for your devices, with each group connected to a specific VPN server location. For example, you can stream a TV show from the UK while another family member watches a U.S. basketball game, another listens to music from Canada, and another connects to Australia to play video games. You can even exclude a group from the VPN network altogether.
It’s easy to drag and drop devices into different groups, and it’s designed so that changing one device group’s location does not interrupt any others.
How to choose a VPN router
Here are four things to consider when choosing a VPN router:
1. VPN compatibility. If you are buying a new router and plan to install VPN software on it, you must choose a router that’s compatible with your VPN of choice.
2. Ease of setup. You can buy a router and manually set it up, or you can purchase a router that comes pre-configured with a VPN to avoid the hassle of setting it up yourself. We designed ExpressVPN Aircove to be easy to use right out of the box.
3. Speed and bands. The newer your Wi-Fi technology, the more powerful its speeds and coverage. Newer routers also offer dual bands of 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz, giving you more flexibility.
4. VPN features. If you’re buying a router with VPN preinstalled, look at the VPN service’s features. With Aircove, the software includes ad blocking, parental controls, and the ability to connect to multiple locations on one router. You’ll also get the strong encryption and high-quality customer support that ExpressVPN is known for.
People love ExpressVPN Aircove
"If you’re concerned about privacy for your home devices, it’s a no-brainer type purchase."
- 9to5Mac
"Setup is exceptionally easy, you're ready to go in a few minutes, and it's good value, too."
"Now I don't have to worry about giving up my own personal security for my family's."
- Stephan, an Aircove user
"The ExpressVPN Aircove is our top pick based on the router's speed, ease of setup, and security."
- ZDNET
"Plug and play is really the right word."
- Devon, an Aircove user
"If you are looking for a great router that protects every device you connect, the Aircove is a ridiculously user-friendly option."
"With the changes in the security environment and moving on from L2TP, it made sense to upgrade the router and just buy the Aircove."
- Andrew, an Aircove user
Frequently asked questions
Do I need a special router for VPN?
Not every router can be turned into a VPN router, but many can. If your specific router model isn’t supported, you can still use ExpressVPN by installing apps on each of your devices.
Do I really need a VPN router?
Having a VPN directly on your router means you don’t need to install a VPN on each device you own. Just connect each device to the router, and they’re protected automatically.
There are a few ways to enjoy the benefits of a VPN router:
Get ExpressVPN Aircove (easiest and fastest)
Install ExpressVPN on a compatible router
Set up via manual configuration using OpenVPN (most complex).
What routers work with VPN?
You can set up ExpressVPN on these compatible routers:
Asus RT-AC56(U/R/S)
Asus RT-AC68U (up to v3)
Asus RT-AC87U
Linksys EA6200
Linksys WRT1200AC
Linksys WRT1900ACS
Linksys WRT1900ACS V2
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2
Linksys WRT3200ACM
Linksys WRT32X
Netgear R6300v2
Netgear Nighthawk R6400v2
Netgear Nighthawk R6700v3
Netgear Nighthawk R7000
Netgear Nighthawk R7000P
The following routers can be manually configured to connect to ExpressVPN:
Asus (other models)
D-Link
DD-WRT
Netduma
Sabai
Tomato
TP-Link
Xiaomi
How is Aircove different from other routers?
While any router can provide internet access, Aircove goes one better: It instantly brings all the benefits of ExpressVPN to everything on your network. If it’s connected, it’s protected. You don’t need to install ExpressVPN on any other device, if you don’t want to.
Aircove has also been built with security top of mind. An audit conducted by cybersecurity firm Cure53 confirmed that our VPN router, Aircove, has a robust level of security.
Where can I purchase Aircove?
You can purchase Aircove through Amazon.com in the following countries:
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
Germany
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
United States of America
Aircove is also available for purchase on FlashRouters (which ships to these countries).
Do any routers have built-in VPN?
Yes, ExpressVPN Aircove! Exclusively developed by ExpressVPN, it’s the industry’s first and only Wi-Fi router with built-in VPN by default. Learn more about Aircove.
How do you know if your router supports VPN?
There are a few ways to know if your router supports VPN configurations.
Check the router's manual or specifications: The router's manual should list any VPN protocols the router supports. If you don't have the manual, you can usually find it online by searching for the router's model number.
Look for the VPN client settings: If your router supports VPN, it will have a VPN client settings page in its configuration. This page will allow you to configure the VPN settings, such as the VPN server address and the VPN protocol.
You can also simply ask your router maker’s customer support or your VPN provider.
Setup guides for compatible routers
You can install ExpressVPN firmware on compatible router models or configure ExpressVPN manually. However, for the best VPN router experience with 24/7 support, we recommend ExpressVPN Aircove.
Install ExpressVPN firmware
If you ever run into trouble with VPN router setup, you can contact ExpressVPN Support anytime.
Try the risk-free VPN for your home router
Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.
No hassle. Try ExpressVPN on your home router with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!