French phenom Victor Wembanyama is poised to join the likes of LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as No. 1 overall picks when the 2023 NBA Draft begins Thursday, June 22. The 7-foot-3 (and 7-foot-5 with shoes on!) Wembanyama, who turns 20 next January, is widely expected to be selected atop the draft when the San Antonio Spurs fill out their card. Wembanyama, who averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and three blocks in France last season, is widely considered the best draft prospect since the Cleveland Cavaliers took James first overall in 2003.
Wembanyama is the marquee name in an intriguing draft class that also features Alabama star forward Brandon Miller, G League Ignite standout Scoot Henderson, and brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, each of whom played last season in the Overtime Elite league.
|Date:
|June 22, 2023
|Location:
|Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York, U.S.)
|Which team has the 1st pick?
|San Antonio Spurs
|Network(s):
|ESPN, ABC (First round only)
Where to live stream the 2023 NBA Draft
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN
YouTube TV offers over 70 channels, including ABC. A subscription costs 73 USD/month, and doesn’t require a U.S. billing address (though you may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code based on your preferred viewing area). The service includes a variety of sports channels and a free trial.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Fubo offers a 7-day free trial for those who don’t want to commit to a subscription. That’s all you’ll need to safely and securely stream the 2023 NBA Draft! However, please note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from, such as the U.S. or Canada.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side, especially for those wanting it for the NBA regular season, but it offers a five-day free trial.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Sling TV includes ABC in its blue package and ESPN in its orange package. The choice is yours! Just know that Sling no longer offers a free trial and you will need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe.
Hulu+Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Hulu+Live TV carries ABC and ESPN, and the monthly rate also includes subscriptions to Disney+. Note that Hulu does not offer a free trial, however, and requires both a U.S. ZIP code and credit card billing address.
2023 NBA Draft order
Who will your favorite team select in the 2023 NBA Draft? San Antonio Spurs fans can rest easy knowing they’re expected to draft consensus No. 1 overall prospect Victor Webanyama after winning the draft lottery in May. Please note there are only 58 picks in this year’s draft (rather than 60) because the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers forfeited second-round selections because of tampering violations.
|Pick
|Team
|Player selected
|1.
|San Antonio Spurs
|2.
|Charlotte Hornets
|3.
|Portland Trail Blazers
|4.
|Houston Rockets
|5.
|Detroit Pistons
|6.
|Orlando Magic
|7.
|Indiana Pacers
|8.
|Washington Wizards
|9.
|Utah Jazz
|10.
|Dallas Mavericks
|11.
|Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)
|12.
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|13.
|Toronto Raptors
|14.
|New Orleans Pelicans
|15.
|Atlanta Hawks
|16.
|Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
|17.
|Los Angeles Lakers
|18.
|Miami Heat
|19.
|Golden State Warriors
|20.
|Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
|21.
|Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns)
|22.
|Brooklyn Nets
|23.
|Portland Trail Blazers (via New York Knicks)
|24.
|Sacramento Kings
|25.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|26.
|Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
|27.
|Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets)
|28.
|Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia 76ers)
|29.
|Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics)
|30.
|Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee Bucks)
|31.
|Detroit Pistons
|32.
|Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets)
|33.
|San Antonio Spurs
|34.
|Charlotte Hornets (via Philadelphia 76ers)
|35.
|Boston Celtics (via Portland Trail Blazers)
|36.
|Orlando Magic
|37.
|Oklahoma City Thunder (via Washington Wizards)
|38.
|Sacramento Kings (via Indiana Pacers)
|39.
|Charlotte Hornets (via Utah Jazz)
|40.
|Denver Nuggets (via Dallas Mavericks)
|41.
|Charlotte Hornets (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
|42.
|Washington Wizards (via Chicago Bulls)
|43.
|Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta Hawks)
|44.
|San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
|45.
|Memphis Grizzlies (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
|46.
|Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans)
|47.
|Los Angeles Lakers
|48.
|Los Angeles Clippers
|49.
|Cleveland Cavaliers (via Golden State Warriors)
|50.
|Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat)
|51.
|Brooklyn Nets
|52.
|Phoenix Suns
|53.
|Minnesota Timberwolves (via New York Knicks)
|54.
|Sacramento Kings
|55.
|Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
|56.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|57.
|Chicago Bulls (via Denver Nuggets)
|N/A (pick forfeited due to tampering violation)
|58.
|Philadelphia 76ers
|N/A (pick forfeited due to tampering violation)
|59.
|Washington Wizards (via Boston Celtics)
|60.
|Milwaukee Bucks
2023 NBA Draft lottery odds
The San Antonio Spurs won the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft despite finishing with five fewer losses than the Detroit Pistons. Here’s how the pre-lottery odds looked, with each team organized via win-loss record:
|Team
|Win-loss record
|Odds of earning No. 1 overall pick
|Where they’ll actually pick
|Detroit Pistons
|17-65
|14.0%
|No. 5
|Houston Rockets
|22-60
|14.0%
|No. 4
|San Antonio Spurs
|22-60
|14.0%
|No. 1
|Charlotte Hornets
|27-55
|12.5%
|No. 2
|Portland Trail Blazers
|33-49
|10.5%
|No. 3
|Orlando Magic
|34-48
|9.0%
|No. 6
|Indiana Pacers
|35-47
|6.8%
|No. 7
|Washington Wizards
|35-47
|6.7%
|No. 8
|Utah Jazz
|37-45
|4.5%
|No. 9
|Dallas Mavericks
|38-44
|3.0%
|No. 10
|Chicago Bulls (note: pick goes to Orlando Magic)
|40-42
|1.8%
|No. 11
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|40-42
|1.7%
|No. 12
|Toronto Raptors
|41-41
|1.0%
|No. 13
|New Orleans Pelicans
|41-41
|0.5%
|No. 14
How do NBA teams get draft picks?
In theory, each NBA team gets two draft picks per year: one in the first round, and one in the second round. The first 14 picks are determined via lottery, where the three worst teams in terms of win-loss record have the highest odds (14.0%) of earning the No. 1 overall pick. For the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, those teams were the Detroit Pistons (17-65 in 2022-23), Houston Rockets (22-60), and San Antonio Spurs (22-60). The Spurs won the lottery, with the Pistons falling to No. 5 and the Rockets slipping to No. 4.
Teams can trade their draft picks seven years in advance, and teams typically include second-round picks in various transactions. Unlike the NFL, teams do not receive compensatory picks for players, coaches, or front office members leaving for other teams.
2023 NBA Mock Draft
Who will your favorite team select in the 2023 NBA Draft? Here’s our mock draft as of June 15, 2023.
|Pick
|Team
|Player selected
|Notes
|1.
|San Antonio Spurs
|Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92 (France)
|Considered the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James. Enough said.
|2.
|Charlotte Hornets
|Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite
|Has drawn comparisons to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook. That should be enough for the Hornets.
|3.
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Cam Whitmore, SF, Villanova
|A potent 3-point shooter. Could he be the face of the post-Damian Lillard Blazers?
|4.
|Houston Rockets
|Brandon Miller, F, Alabama
|Miller’s off-court concerns drop him to No. 4. Will he team up with James Harden in Houston?
|5.
|Detroit Pistons
|Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF
|Pistons opt for a defensive-minded big man. Hey, it worked 20 years ago…
|6.
|Orlando Magic
|Jarace Walker, F, Houston
|The reigning AAC Freshman of the Year adds size to an improved Magic team.
|7.
|Indiana Pacers
|Jordan Hawkins, G, UConn
|The Pacers need another scorer to re-establish themselves in the East. Hawkins fits the bill.
|8.
|Washington Wizards
|Amen Thompson, G, Overtime City Reapers (Overtime Elite)
|The fall ends for Thompson, who can finally fill the John Wall-sized void in Washington.
|9.
|Utah Jazz
|Ausar Thompson, G, Overtime City Reapers (Overtime Elite)
|Ausar goes one pick after his brother. The Jazz need a dynamic young guard.
|10.
|Dallas Mavericks
|Anthony Black, G, Arkansas
|Goodbye, Kyrie Irving!
|11.
|Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)
|Bilal Coulibaly, F, Metropolitans 92 (France)
|Magic add to their young core with Victor Wembanyama’s must-watch teammate.
|12.
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Gradey Dick, F, Kansas
|The Thunder are on the verge of breaking through in the West. Here’s another weapon.
|13.
|Toronto Raptors
|Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky
|Toronto needs guard depth and scorers. Wallace checks both boxes.
|14.
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Dereck Lively, C, Duke
|If the Zion Williamson era is over in New Orleans, Lively would at least provide front-court depth.
|15.
|Atlanta Hawks
|Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana
|How much longer will Trae Young be in Atlanta? And how long before the Hawks’ next brief rebuild?
|16.
|Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
|Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite
|Miller averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a teenager in the G League. What can he do as an NBA rookie?
|17.
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Sidy Cissoko, F, G League Ignite
|Cissoko was born in April 2004, just before LeBron James finished his rookie season. Now the two can team up on the Lakers. Feeling old yet!?
|18.
|Miami Heat
|James Nnaji, C, Barcelona
|The Heat need front-court help, and an intriguing international prospect sounds right up their alley.
|19.
|Golden State Warriors
|Nick Smith Jr., G, Arkansas
|Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson won’t be around forever.
|20.
|Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
|Rayan Rupert, G, New Zealand Breakers
|The Rockets need young guards, and Rupert already has professional experience. We like the fit.
|21.
|Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns)
|Kris Murray, F, Iowa
|The Nets need plenty after their latest failed Big 3. Good thing Murray profiles as a Day 1 contributor.
|22.
|Brooklyn Nets
|Marcus Sasser, G, Houston
|Sasser brings four seasons worth of college experience to the Nets. The reigning AAC Player of the Year also gradually improved throughout his time at Houston. Could it be enough to sway the Nets?
|23.
|Portland Trail Blazers (via New York Knicks)
|Dariq Whitehead, F, Duke
|Whitehead battled various injuries at Duke and may miss substantial time following foot surgery. The Blazers can afford to redshirt him.
|24.
|Sacramento Kings
|Julian Strawther, F, Gonzaga
|Who knows what the Kings will do after finally snapping the active longest playoff drought in sports?
|25.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan
|Bufkin could benefit from further development. Don’t be surprised if he’s nonetheless asked to play early.
|26.
|Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
|Jett Howard, F, Michigan
|Juwan’s son stays in the Midwest. The Pacers might have a steal here.
|27.
|Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets)
|Gregory Jackson, F, South Carolina
|Born in December 2004, Gregory “G.G.” Jackson is the youngest player in this class. The Hornets began play only a few weeks earlier. Now we really feel old.
|28.
|Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia 76ers)
|Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, UCLA
|Jaquez is older and will turn 24 during his rookie season, but his versatility could earn him fans in Utah.
|29.
|Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics)
|Ben Sheppard, G, Belmont
|More guard depth for the Pacers. There’s no such thing as too much depth!
|30.
|Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee Bucks)
|Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara
|Podziemski averaged 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds on 48.3% shooting at Santa Clara last season. Who are the Clippers to pass up on shooters?
FAQ: About the 2023 NBA Draft
Who has the 1st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?
The San Antonio Spurs hold the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and are expected to select French phenom and 7-foot-3 big man Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs have not picked first overall since selecting Hall of Fame forward Tim Duncan in 1997.
Where will the NBA draft be in 2023?
The 2023 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Outside of the pandemic-delayed draft in 2020, the Barclays Center has hosted the draft every year since 2013.
Do NBA draft picks get paid?
Yes, every player selected in the NBA Draft signs a contract that will pay them a salary. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, signed a four-year, $50.1 million rookie contract.
Can an NBA player refuse to be drafted?
Technically speaking, no, a player who enters his name in the draft pool cannot refuse to be drafted. However, they can refuse to sign with the team that drafts them or, in the case of international players, they may opt to remain overseas until their draft rights are sent to another NBA team.
Do all players in the NBA draft get picked?
Nope! There are only 60 spots in the NBA Draft each year, so hundreds of players will go unselected. However, some players sign with teams after the draft, while others play overseas.
What happens to NBA players who don’t get drafted?
Some undrafted players will sign with teams and play in the Summer League in hopes of earning a training camp spot. Others may ink an overseas deal and play in other countries. Some players simply don’t pursue their professional basketball dreams and move on to the next chapter of their lives.
