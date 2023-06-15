Home Stream Sports NBA NBA Draft

Live stream the 2023 NBA Draft online in your country

Updated: June 16, 2023

Safely and securely stream the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 22!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is poised to join the likes of LeBron JamesMagic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as No. 1 overall picks when the 2023 NBA Draft begins ThursdayJune 22. The 7-foot-3 (and 7-foot-5 with shoes on!) Wembanyama, who turns 20 next January, is widely expected to be selected atop the draft when the San Antonio Spurs fill out their card. Wembanyama, who averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and three blocks in France last season, is widely considered the best draft prospect since the Cleveland Cavaliers took James first overall in 2003.

Wembanyama is the marquee name in an intriguing draft class that also features Alabama star forward Brandon Miller, G League Ignite standout Scoot Henderson, and brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, each of whom played last season in the Overtime Elite league.

If you can’t be in New York City for the festivities, don’t worry: you can do it all with the help of a VPN. Read on for all the ways to safely and securely live stream the 2023 NBA Draft!

  
Date: June 22, 2023
Location:Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York, U.S.)
Which team has the 1st pick?San Antonio Spurs
Network(s): ESPN, ABC (First round only)

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft from anywhere

The 2023 NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST on Thursday, June 22, and will air on ESPN and ABC. To safely and securely watch the draft:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Sling TV Orange (35 USD for first month) Hulu+Live TV (70 USD/month), Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month), or YouTube TV (73 USD/month). DirecTV Stream, Fubo and YouTube TV all offer free trials.
  4. Enjoy the race!

Learn more about watching Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo and Hulu+Live TV with ExpressVPN.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to live stream the 2023 NBA Draft

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN

YouTube TV offers over 70 channels, including ABC. A subscription costs 73 USD/month, and doesn’t require a U.S. billing address (though you may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code based on your preferred viewing area). The service includes a variety of sports channels and a free trial.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: ABC, ESPN

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial for those who don’t want to commit to a subscription. That’s all you’ll need to safely and securely stream the 2023 NBA Draft! However, please note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from, such as the U.S. or Canada.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side, especially for those wanting it for the NBA regular season, but it offers a five-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, ESPN

Sling TV includes ABC in its blue package and ESPN in its orange package. The choice is yours! Just know that Sling no longer offers a free trial and you will need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe.

How to Stream With Sling

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN

Hulu+Live TV carries ABC and ESPN, and the monthly rate also includes subscriptions to Disney+. Note that Hulu does not offer a free trial, however, and requires both a U.S. ZIP code and credit card billing address.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

2023 NBA Draft order

Who will your favorite team select in the 2023 NBA Draft? San Antonio Spurs fans can rest easy knowing they’re expected to draft consensus No. 1 overall prospect Victor Webanyama after winning the draft lottery in May. Please note there are only 58 picks in this year’s draft (rather than 60) because the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers forfeited second-round selections because of tampering violations.

PickTeamPlayer selected
1. San Antonio Spurs
2.Charlotte Hornets
3.Portland Trail Blazers
4.Houston Rockets
5.Detroit Pistons
6.Orlando Magic
7.Indiana Pacers
8.Washington Wizards
9.Utah Jazz
10.Dallas Mavericks
11.Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)
12.Oklahoma City Thunder
13.Toronto Raptors
14.New Orleans Pelicans
15.Atlanta Hawks
16.Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
17.Los Angeles Lakers
18.Miami Heat
19.Golden State Warriors
20.Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
21.Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns)
22.Brooklyn Nets
23.Portland Trail Blazers (via New York Knicks)
24.Sacramento Kings
25. Memphis Grizzlies
26.Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
27.Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets)
28.Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia 76ers)
29.Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics)
30.Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee Bucks)
31.Detroit Pistons
32.Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets)
33.San Antonio Spurs
34.Charlotte Hornets (via Philadelphia 76ers)
35.Boston Celtics (via Portland Trail Blazers)
36.Orlando Magic
37.Oklahoma City Thunder (via Washington Wizards)
38.Sacramento Kings (via Indiana Pacers)
39.Charlotte Hornets (via Utah Jazz)
40.Denver Nuggets (via Dallas Mavericks)
41.Charlotte Hornets (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
42.Washington Wizards (via Chicago Bulls)
43.Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta Hawks)
44.San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
45.Memphis Grizzlies (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
46.Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans)
47.Los Angeles Lakers
48.Los Angeles Clippers
49.Cleveland Cavaliers (via Golden State Warriors)
50.Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat)
51.Brooklyn Nets
52.Phoenix Suns
53.Minnesota Timberwolves (via New York Knicks)
54.Sacramento Kings
55.Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
56.Memphis Grizzlies
57.Chicago Bulls (via Denver Nuggets)N/A (pick forfeited due to tampering violation)
58.Philadelphia 76ersN/A (pick forfeited due to tampering violation)
59.Washington Wizards (via Boston Celtics)
60.Milwaukee Bucks

2023 NBA Draft lottery odds

The San Antonio Spurs won the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft despite finishing with five fewer losses than the Detroit Pistons. Here’s how the pre-lottery odds looked, with each team organized via win-loss record:

TeamWin-loss recordOdds of earning No. 1 overall pickWhere they’ll actually pick
Detroit Pistons17-6514.0%No. 5
Houston Rockets22-6014.0%No. 4
San Antonio Spurs22-6014.0%No. 1
Charlotte Hornets27-5512.5%No. 2
Portland Trail Blazers33-4910.5%No. 3
Orlando Magic34-489.0%No. 6
Indiana Pacers35-476.8%No. 7
Washington Wizards35-476.7%No. 8
Utah Jazz37-454.5%No. 9
Dallas Mavericks38-443.0%No. 10
Chicago Bulls (note: pick goes to Orlando Magic)40-421.8%No. 11
Oklahoma City Thunder40-421.7%No. 12
Toronto Raptors41-411.0%No. 13
New Orleans Pelicans41-410.5%No. 14

How do NBA teams get draft picks?

In theory, each NBA team gets two draft picks per year: one in the first round, and one in the second round. The first 14 picks are determined via lottery, where the three worst teams in terms of win-loss record have the highest odds (14.0%) of earning the No. 1 overall pick. For the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, those teams were the Detroit Pistons (17-65 in 2022-23), Houston Rockets (22-60), and San Antonio Spurs (22-60). The Spurs won the lottery, with the Pistons falling to No. 5 and the Rockets slipping to No. 4.

Teams can trade their draft picks seven years in advance, and teams typically include second-round picks in various transactions. Unlike the NFL, teams do not receive compensatory picks for players, coaches, or front office members leaving for other teams.

2023 NBA Mock Draft

Who will your favorite team select in the 2023 NBA Draft? Here’s our mock draft as of June 15, 2023.

PickTeamPlayer selectedNotes
1. San Antonio SpursVictor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92 (France)Considered the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James. Enough said.
2.Charlotte HornetsScoot Henderson, G, G League IgniteHas drawn comparisons to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook. That should be enough for the Hornets.
3.Portland Trail BlazersCam Whitmore, SF, VillanovaA potent 3-point shooter. Could he be the face of the post-Damian Lillard Blazers?
4.Houston RocketsBrandon Miller, F, AlabamaMiller’s off-court concerns drop him to No. 4. Will he team up with James Harden in Houston?
5.Detroit PistonsTaylor Hendricks, F, UCFPistons opt for a defensive-minded big man. Hey, it worked 20 years ago…
6.Orlando MagicJarace Walker, F, HoustonThe reigning AAC Freshman of the Year adds size to an improved Magic team.
7.Indiana PacersJordan Hawkins, G, UConnThe Pacers need another scorer to re-establish themselves in the East. Hawkins fits the bill.
8.Washington WizardsAmen Thompson, G, Overtime City Reapers (Overtime Elite)The fall ends for Thompson, who can finally fill the John Wall-sized void in Washington.
9.Utah JazzAusar Thompson, G, Overtime City Reapers (Overtime Elite)Ausar goes one pick after his brother. The Jazz need a dynamic young guard.
10.Dallas MavericksAnthony Black, G, ArkansasGoodbye, Kyrie Irving!
11.Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)Bilal Coulibaly, F, Metropolitans 92 (France)Magic add to their young core with Victor Wembanyama’s must-watch teammate.
12.Oklahoma City ThunderGradey Dick, F, KansasThe Thunder are on the verge of breaking through in the West. Here’s another weapon.
13.Toronto RaptorsCason Wallace, G, KentuckyToronto needs guard depth and scorers. Wallace checks both boxes.
14.New Orleans PelicansDereck Lively, C, DukeIf the Zion Williamson era is over in New Orleans, Lively would at least provide front-court depth.
15.Atlanta HawksJalen Hood-Schifino, G, IndianaHow much longer will Trae Young be in Atlanta? And how long before the Hawks’ next brief rebuild?
16.Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves)Leonard Miller, F, G League IgniteMiller averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a teenager in the G League. What can he do as an NBA rookie?
17.Los Angeles LakersSidy Cissoko, F, G League IgniteCissoko was born in April 2004, just before LeBron James finished his rookie season. Now the two can team up on the Lakers. Feeling old yet!?
18.Miami HeatJames Nnaji, C, BarcelonaThe Heat need front-court help, and an intriguing international prospect sounds right up their alley.
19.Golden State WarriorsNick Smith Jr., G, ArkansasStephen Curry and Klay Thompson won’t be around forever.
20.Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers)Rayan Rupert, G, New Zealand BreakersThe Rockets need young guards, and Rupert already has professional experience. We like the fit.
21.Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns)Kris Murray, F, IowaThe Nets need plenty after their latest failed Big 3. Good thing Murray profiles as a Day 1 contributor.
22.Brooklyn NetsMarcus Sasser, G, HoustonSasser brings four seasons worth of college experience to the Nets. The reigning AAC Player of the Year also gradually improved throughout his time at Houston. Could it be enough to sway the Nets?
23.Portland Trail Blazers (via New York Knicks)Dariq Whitehead, F, DukeWhitehead battled various injuries at Duke and may miss substantial time following foot surgery. The Blazers can afford to redshirt him.
24.Sacramento KingsJulian Strawther, F, GonzagaWho knows what the Kings will do after finally snapping the active longest playoff drought in sports?
25.Memphis GrizzliesKobe Bufkin, G, MichiganBufkin could benefit from further development. Don’t be surprised if he’s nonetheless asked to play early.
26.Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)Jett Howard, F, MichiganJuwan’s son stays in the Midwest. The Pacers might have a steal here.
27.Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets)Gregory Jackson, F, South CarolinaBorn in December 2004, Gregory “G.G.” Jackson is the youngest player in this class. The Hornets began play only a few weeks earlier. Now we really feel old.
28.Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia 76ers)Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, UCLAJaquez is older and will turn 24 during his rookie season, but his versatility could earn him fans in Utah.
29.Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics)Ben Sheppard, G, BelmontMore guard depth for the Pacers. There’s no such thing as too much depth!
30.Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee Bucks)Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa ClaraPodziemski averaged 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds on 48.3% shooting at Santa Clara last season. Who are the Clippers to pass up on shooters?

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About the 2023 NBA Draft

Who has the 1st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?
Where will the NBA draft be in 2023?
Do NBA draft picks get paid?
Can an NBA player refuse to be drafted?
Do all players in the NBA draft get picked?
What happens to NBA players who don’t get drafted?
Can I stream the 2023 NBA Draft on my computer?
Can I stream the 2023 NBA Draft on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!