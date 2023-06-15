French phenom Victor Wembanyama is poised to join the likes of LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as No. 1 overall picks when the 2023 NBA Draft begins Thursday, June 22. The 7-foot-3 (and 7-foot-5 with shoes on!) Wembanyama, who turns 20 next January, is widely expected to be selected atop the draft when the San Antonio Spurs fill out their card. Wembanyama, who averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and three blocks in France last season, is widely considered the best draft prospect since the Cleveland Cavaliers took James first overall in 2003.

Wembanyama is the marquee name in an intriguing draft class that also features Alabama star forward Brandon Miller, G League Ignite standout Scoot Henderson, and brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, each of whom played last season in the Overtime Elite league.



Date: June 22, 2023 Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York, U.S.) Which team has the 1st pick? San Antonio Spurs Network(s): ESPN, ABC (First round only)

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft from anywhere

The 2023 NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST on Thursday, June 22, and will air on ESPN and ABC. To safely and securely watch the draft:

Where to live stream the 2023 NBA Draft

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN

YouTube TV offers over 70 channels, including ABC. A subscription costs 73 USD/month, and doesn’t require a U.S. billing address (though you may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code based on your preferred viewing area). The service includes a variety of sports channels and a free trial.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial for those who don’t want to commit to a subscription. That’s all you’ll need to safely and securely stream the 2023 NBA Draft! However, please note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from, such as the U.S. or Canada.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side, especially for those wanting it for the NBA regular season, but it offers a five-day free trial.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Sling TV includes ABC in its blue package and ESPN in its orange package. The choice is yours! Just know that Sling no longer offers a free trial and you will need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe.

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Hulu+Live TV carries ABC and ESPN, and the monthly rate also includes subscriptions to Disney+. Note that Hulu does not offer a free trial, however, and requires both a U.S. ZIP code and credit card billing address.

2023 NBA Draft order

Who will your favorite team select in the 2023 NBA Draft? San Antonio Spurs fans can rest easy knowing they’re expected to draft consensus No. 1 overall prospect Victor Webanyama after winning the draft lottery in May. Please note there are only 58 picks in this year’s draft (rather than 60) because the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers forfeited second-round selections because of tampering violations.

Pick Team Player selected 1. San Antonio Spurs 2. Charlotte Hornets 3. Portland Trail Blazers 4. Houston Rockets 5. Detroit Pistons 6. Orlando Magic 7. Indiana Pacers 8. Washington Wizards 9. Utah Jazz 10. Dallas Mavericks 11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls) 12. Oklahoma City Thunder 13. Toronto Raptors 14. New Orleans Pelicans 15. Atlanta Hawks 16. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves) 17. Los Angeles Lakers 18. Miami Heat 19. Golden State Warriors 20. Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers) 21. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns) 22. Brooklyn Nets 23. Portland Trail Blazers (via New York Knicks) 24. Sacramento Kings 25. Memphis Grizzlies 26. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers) 27. Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets) 28. Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia 76ers) 29. Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics) 30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee Bucks) 31. Detroit Pistons 32. Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets) 33. San Antonio Spurs 34. Charlotte Hornets (via Philadelphia 76ers) 35. Boston Celtics (via Portland Trail Blazers) 36. Orlando Magic 37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Washington Wizards) 38. Sacramento Kings (via Indiana Pacers) 39. Charlotte Hornets (via Utah Jazz) 40. Denver Nuggets (via Dallas Mavericks) 41. Charlotte Hornets (via Oklahoma City Thunder) 42. Washington Wizards (via Chicago Bulls) 43. Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta Hawks) 44. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) 45. Memphis Grizzlies (via Minnesota Timberwolves) 46. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans) 47. Los Angeles Lakers 48. Los Angeles Clippers 49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Golden State Warriors) 50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat) 51. Brooklyn Nets 52. Phoenix Suns 53. Minnesota Timberwolves (via New York Knicks) 54. Sacramento Kings 55. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers) 56. Memphis Grizzlies 57. Chicago Bulls (via Denver Nuggets) N/A (pick forfeited due to tampering violation) 58. Philadelphia 76ers N/A (pick forfeited due to tampering violation) 59. Washington Wizards (via Boston Celtics) 60. Milwaukee Bucks

2023 NBA Draft lottery odds

The San Antonio Spurs won the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft despite finishing with five fewer losses than the Detroit Pistons. Here’s how the pre-lottery odds looked, with each team organized via win-loss record:

Team Win-loss record Odds of earning No. 1 overall pick Where they’ll actually pick Detroit Pistons 17-65 14.0% No. 5 Houston Rockets 22-60 14.0% No. 4 San Antonio Spurs 22-60 14.0% No. 1 Charlotte Hornets 27-55 12.5% No. 2 Portland Trail Blazers 33-49 10.5% No. 3 Orlando Magic 34-48 9.0% No. 6 Indiana Pacers 35-47 6.8% No. 7 Washington Wizards 35-47 6.7% No. 8 Utah Jazz 37-45 4.5% No. 9 Dallas Mavericks 38-44 3.0% No. 10 Chicago Bulls (note: pick goes to Orlando Magic) 40-42 1.8% No. 11 Oklahoma City Thunder 40-42 1.7% No. 12 Toronto Raptors 41-41 1.0% No. 13 New Orleans Pelicans 41-41 0.5% No. 14

How do NBA teams get draft picks?

In theory, each NBA team gets two draft picks per year: one in the first round, and one in the second round. The first 14 picks are determined via lottery, where the three worst teams in terms of win-loss record have the highest odds (14.0%) of earning the No. 1 overall pick. For the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, those teams were the Detroit Pistons (17-65 in 2022-23), Houston Rockets (22-60), and San Antonio Spurs (22-60). The Spurs won the lottery, with the Pistons falling to No. 5 and the Rockets slipping to No. 4.

Teams can trade their draft picks seven years in advance, and teams typically include second-round picks in various transactions. Unlike the NFL, teams do not receive compensatory picks for players, coaches, or front office members leaving for other teams.

2023 NBA Mock Draft

Who will your favorite team select in the 2023 NBA Draft? Here’s our mock draft as of June 15, 2023.

Pick Team Player selected Notes 1. San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92 (France) Considered the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James. Enough said. 2. Charlotte Hornets Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite Has drawn comparisons to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook. That should be enough for the Hornets. 3. Portland Trail Blazers Cam Whitmore, SF, Villanova A potent 3-point shooter. Could he be the face of the post-Damian Lillard Blazers? 4. Houston Rockets Brandon Miller, F, Alabama Miller’s off-court concerns drop him to No. 4. Will he team up with James Harden in Houston? 5. Detroit Pistons Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF Pistons opt for a defensive-minded big man. Hey, it worked 20 years ago… 6. Orlando Magic Jarace Walker, F, Houston The reigning AAC Freshman of the Year adds size to an improved Magic team. 7. Indiana Pacers Jordan Hawkins, G, UConn The Pacers need another scorer to re-establish themselves in the East. Hawkins fits the bill. 8. Washington Wizards Amen Thompson, G, Overtime City Reapers (Overtime Elite) The fall ends for Thompson, who can finally fill the John Wall-sized void in Washington. 9. Utah Jazz Ausar Thompson, G, Overtime City Reapers (Overtime Elite) Ausar goes one pick after his brother. The Jazz need a dynamic young guard. 10. Dallas Mavericks Anthony Black, G, Arkansas Goodbye, Kyrie Irving! 11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls) Bilal Coulibaly, F, Metropolitans 92 (France) Magic add to their young core with Victor Wembanyama’s must-watch teammate. 12. Oklahoma City Thunder Gradey Dick, F, Kansas The Thunder are on the verge of breaking through in the West. Here’s another weapon. 13. Toronto Raptors Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky Toronto needs guard depth and scorers. Wallace checks both boxes. 14. New Orleans Pelicans Dereck Lively, C, Duke If the Zion Williamson era is over in New Orleans, Lively would at least provide front-court depth. 15. Atlanta Hawks Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana How much longer will Trae Young be in Atlanta? And how long before the Hawks’ next brief rebuild? 16. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves) Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite Miller averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a teenager in the G League. What can he do as an NBA rookie? 17. Los Angeles Lakers Sidy Cissoko, F, G League Ignite Cissoko was born in April 2004, just before LeBron James finished his rookie season. Now the two can team up on the Lakers. Feeling old yet!? 18. Miami Heat James Nnaji, C, Barcelona The Heat need front-court help, and an intriguing international prospect sounds right up their alley. 19. Golden State Warriors Nick Smith Jr., G, Arkansas Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson won’t be around forever. 20. Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers) Rayan Rupert, G, New Zealand Breakers The Rockets need young guards, and Rupert already has professional experience. We like the fit. 21. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns) Kris Murray, F, Iowa The Nets need plenty after their latest failed Big 3. Good thing Murray profiles as a Day 1 contributor. 22. Brooklyn Nets Marcus Sasser, G, Houston Sasser brings four seasons worth of college experience to the Nets. The reigning AAC Player of the Year also gradually improved throughout his time at Houston. Could it be enough to sway the Nets? 23. Portland Trail Blazers (via New York Knicks) Dariq Whitehead, F, Duke Whitehead battled various injuries at Duke and may miss substantial time following foot surgery. The Blazers can afford to redshirt him. 24. Sacramento Kings Julian Strawther, F, Gonzaga Who knows what the Kings will do after finally snapping the active longest playoff drought in sports? 25. Memphis Grizzlies Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan Bufkin could benefit from further development. Don’t be surprised if he’s nonetheless asked to play early. 26. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers) Jett Howard, F, Michigan Juwan’s son stays in the Midwest. The Pacers might have a steal here. 27. Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets) Gregory Jackson, F, South Carolina Born in December 2004, Gregory “G.G.” Jackson is the youngest player in this class. The Hornets began play only a few weeks earlier. Now we really feel old. 28. Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia 76ers) Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, UCLA Jaquez is older and will turn 24 during his rookie season, but his versatility could earn him fans in Utah. 29. Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics) Ben Sheppard, G, Belmont More guard depth for the Pacers. There’s no such thing as too much depth! 30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee Bucks) Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara Podziemski averaged 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds on 48.3% shooting at Santa Clara last season. Who are the Clippers to pass up on shooters?

