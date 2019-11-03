Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, NBC, NFL Network, SEC Network (“Sports Extra” add-on), Pac-12 Network (“Sports Extra” add-on), and Stadium

Sling TV offers many channels for watching NCAA football live streams mentioned above. To acquire SEC Network and Pac-12 Network channels get the “Sports Extra” add-on for Sling TV for an extra 10 USD/month. Games aired on the ESPN channels will be simulcast on ESPN Deportes available via Sling TV (choose the “Best of Spanish” add-on) or Hulu. A three-day free trial is available.

To watch college football on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Sling and select a package, or use the free trial. You will need a U.S. credit card. Tune in to the action!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ACCN, BTN, CBS, CBSSN, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, FSN, NBC, SEC Network, and Stadium

Hulu offers almost every channel for streaming college football. Games aired on the ESPN channels will be simulcast on ESPN Deportes (available via Sling TV or Hulu with the “Espanol” add-on). There’s a seven-day free trial available.

To watch college football on Hulu + Live TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu and select a plan. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. Tune in to the action!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Watch CFB live streams on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ACCN, BTN, CBS, CBSSN, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, FSN, NBC, SEC Network, and Stadium

YouTube TV gives you access to almost every channel that broadcasts college football. There’s a five-day free trial available.

To watch NCAA football on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to YouTube TV and use the free trial. Touchdown!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching YouTube TV with ExpressVPN.

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ACC Network, BTN, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, NBC, and SEC Network

AT&T TV Now is also a great way to watch NCAA football live streams. In order to get the ACC Network, BTN, and ESPNU channels, choose the AT&T TV Now Max package for an extra 15 USD/month. To subscribe to AT&T TV Now, you will need to access the service from a U.S. IP address. Not sure if you want to commit to AT&T TV Now? There is a seven-day free trial available.

To watch college football on AT&T TV Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Visit AT&T TV Now and select a plan. Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Price: 60 USD/month and up

Channels: BTN, CBS, CBSSN, Fox, FS1, NBC, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, and Stadium (“Fubo Extra” add-on)

Don’t have a cable subscription? No problemo. FuboTV is an affordable, no-strings streaming package that includes ESPN. To subscribe to fuboTV, you will need to access the service from a U.S. IP address.

Not sure if you want to commit to fuboTV? Use the seven-day free trial.

To watch college football on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Visit fuboTV and use the free trial. You will need a U.S. credit card. If you’re watching in a web browser, download and use the ExpressVPN browser extension before accessing the stream. Tune in to the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching fuboTV with ExpressVPN.

Stream 2020 CFB live on ESPN+

Price: 5 USD/month or 50 USD/year

You can tune in to select CFB games live on ESPN+, starting at 5 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch college football on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Visit ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Learn more about watching ESPN with ExpressVPN.

Price: Free

ESPN Radio offers an online audio broadcast of many NCAA football games broadcasted on ESPN. The best thing is, it’s completely free! To listen:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to the official website of ESPN Radio. You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Listening on mobile? Fire up the ESPN Radio app on your Android or iOS device.

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to all the Pac-12 football live on DAZN. You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or a (pre-paid) gift card. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch college football on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Head to DAZN Canada and sign up. Enjoy the stream!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

2020 NCAA football calendar

Date (ET) Event Regular season September 3—December 12, 2020 Playoff semifinals January 1, 2021 CFB national championship January 11, 2021

2020-21 Heisman prediction

Joe Burrow delivered the single greatest individual season last year, throwing for an absurd 60 touchdowns and leading 15-0 LSU to the national title. With Burrow off to tear up the NFL, Ohio State’s Justin Fields looks the likeliest candidate to capture the stiff-arm trophy. The Buckeyes QB’s closest competitor will be Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has played two seasons in college, won a national championship and only lost one game in his career — which happens to be his other natty appearance.

Will it be Fields? Lawrence? Or a left-field contender? Leave your predictions in the comments below, and be sure to contact ExpressVPN Support Team by live chat if you have any questions!

Although the college football season this year has different teams with a different number of games played, AP is still putting out its trusty top-25 poll to help us sort through the contenders and pretenders.

Clemson Tigers Alabama Crimson Tide Ohio State Buckeyes Notre Dame Fighting Irish Georgia Bulldogs Cincinnati Bearcats Texas A&M Aggies Florida Gators BYU Cougars Wisconsin Badgers Miami Hurricanes Oregon Ducks Indiani Hoosiers Oklahoma State Cowboys Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Marshall Thundering Herd Iowa State Cyclones SMU Mustangs Oklahoma Sooners USC Trojans Boise State Broncos Texas Longhorns Michigan Wolverines Auburn Tigers Liberty Flames