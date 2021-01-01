How to livestream ORF with a VPN
With its blazing-fast, secure servers in Austria, ExpressVPN works seamlessly with ORF so you can stream some of the best German-language TV anytime, on any device, without sacrificing security or privacy.
30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
Stream ORF with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN server location in Austria.
Step 3
Livestream ORF securely, at top speeds.
Why livestream ORF with a VPN?
ORF, short for Österreichischer Rundfunk (English: Austrian Broadcasting Corporation), is Austria’s largest media provider. It’s become famous outside of Austria, and especially in neighboring Germany, for its wide selection of high-quality German-language TV shows, news, movies, historical programs, and sports events like Formula 1 and the EUFA Euro Cup. Its free online streaming service is accessible on most platforms, including desktop, mobile, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.
ExpressVPN is fully compatible with ORF, so you can easily watch its uniquely Austrian programming at ultra-fast speeds while maintaining your online security.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and ORF Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for ORF
Is ORF free?
Yes, ORF offers free online streaming services with hundreds of hours of German-language Austrian content, ranging from entertainment to education.
Why should I use a VPN for ORF?
Streaming services like ORF may be blocked in some locations, such as in schools or offices where watching TV could be seen as a distraction. Or, it might be intentionally slowed down by public Wi-Fi networks trying to preserve bandwidth. But ExpressVPN encrypts all your internet activity, meaning your traffic can’t be blocked or slowed down based on what you’re watching. So when you stream ORF with ExpressVPN, you will enjoy secure, throttle-free access to HD-quality video, no matter where you choose to watch.
Can I watch ORF abroad?
Certain ORF programming may be available on demand outside of Austria.
What devices can I watch ORF on?
You can livestream ORF on a wide range of devices. Connect to its website with Windows or Mac; on mobile with either iOS or Android; or with a streaming device like Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, or Apple TV. With ExpressVPN you can always stream on five devices simultaneously; or even more if you use the ExpressVPN app for routers.
Will using a VPN affect the video quality?
Usually, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but as ExpressVPN is extremely fast, most users do not encounter any buffering issues.
In some cases, using a VPN to watch ORF can actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out this Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best risk-free VPN for livestreaming ORF
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching ORF with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact support within 30 days and get a full refund.