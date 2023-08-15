NFL fans can start the work week with a healthy dose of Monday Night Football this fall. ESPN’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return as the lead announcers of a loaded Monday Night Football slate, one which begins Monday, September 11, when Aaron Rodgers and the upgraded New York Jets host Josh Allen and the rival Buffalo Bills.
The 2023 NFL season will feature several changes to Monday Night Football, including the ability to flex games held between Weeks 12-17. ABC will also air exclusive games in Week 2 (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns), Week 3 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles), and Week 14 (New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers). ABC also has the exclusive rights to a Christmas Day showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.
Even if you can’t be in the stadium live, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Monday Night Football game throughout the 2023 season.
|Regular season:
|Thurs, Sept. 7, 2023 – Sun, Jan. 7, 2023
|Playoffs
|Sat, Jan. 13 – Sun, Jan. 28 2024
|NFL Super Bowl
|Feb. 11, 2024
|Streaming services
|NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to watch Monday Night Football with a VPN
Football fans can stream every Monday Night Football game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a U.K. server location.
- Head to My5.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
My5
Country: The UK
Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on British network My5. It’s is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live without cable—and you can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.
Why do you need a VPN to watch Monday Night Football?
Chicken wings, cold drinks, and a comfy chair aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy Monday Night Football games. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. A 6-month or 12-month subscription covers up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Monday Night Football throughout the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPNs may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch Monday Night Football in 2023
Most Monday Night Football games will air on ESPN in 2023, though ABC will offer select games. The popular ManningCast, co-hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, is also slated to return for its third season, though it won’t be every week. You can find a complete guide on how to watch Monday Night Football below.
U.S.
ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month
ESPN+ will offer a live simulcast of every Monday Night Football game during the 2023 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry NFL games, including ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 for Monday Night Football. The subscription costs 73 USD/month, and you may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2
Country: U.S.
How about another way to catch Monday Night Football? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live. A Fubo subscription also allows you to watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2
Country: U.S.
Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch Monday Night Football games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are not subject to regional availability or blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
Canada
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
Country: Canada
TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada.
Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Living in the UK and want to catch Monday Night Football games? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the games. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
France
beIN Sports
Price: 19 EUR/month
Football fans in France can watch Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football games on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app throughout the 2023 season.
2023 Monday Night Football schedule
You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
|Monday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2, ESPN+, My5
|Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
|Monday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
|Monday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ABC, ESPN+,
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ESPN+
|New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Monday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers
|Monday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Monday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Monday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Monday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Monday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos
|Monday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
|Monday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
|Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers
|Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN+
|New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Monday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN+, My5
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions*
|Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, My5
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)
|Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT
|ESPN+
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)
|Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+, My5
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for NFL live streams
Can I stream the NFL outside the United States?
Definitely! NFL Game Pass International is available to customers all over the world, although prices vary by region (check with our Support team for up-to-date advice on the best location). Plus there’s the added bonus of no blackout games! With ExpressVPN you can always stream NFL football games securely and in HD with unlimited bandwidth, just connect to one of our secure, high-speed servers before launching the Game Pass International app.
Can I stream football on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream football on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV, Android TV device, or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
Does ExpressVPN come with an NFL Game Pass or NFL+ account?
No, you’ll still have to purchase a subscription or create a separate account. But, ExpressVPN ensures you can stream safely and at top speeds, without having to compromise your security or picture quality, and it works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds).
What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?
In international markets such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, NFL Game Pass International offers live streaming of all 256 regular-season games, plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl, without any blackouts. On the other hand, the NFL+ app in the U.S. offers NFL game live streams for only a single team (within your home market), along with national primetime games. It is also only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, contact a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.