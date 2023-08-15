NFL fans can start the work week with a healthy dose of Monday Night Football this fall. ESPN’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return as the lead announcers of a loaded Monday Night Football slate, one which begins Monday, September 11, when Aaron Rodgers and the upgraded New York Jets host Josh Allen and the rival Buffalo Bills.

The 2023 NFL season will feature several changes to Monday Night Football, including the ability to flex games held between Weeks 12-17. ABC will also air exclusive games in Week 2 (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns), Week 3 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles), and Week 14 (New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers). ABC also has the exclusive rights to a Christmas Day showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

Even if you can’t be in the stadium live, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Monday Night Football game throughout the 2023 season.

Regular season: Thurs, Sept. 7, 2023 – Sun, Jan. 7, 2023 Playoffs Sat, Jan. 13 – Sun, Jan. 28 2024 NFL Super Bowl Feb. 11, 2024 Streaming services NFL Game Pass International, My5, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Football fans can stream every Monday Night Football game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a U.K. server location . Head to My5 . Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

My5

Country: The UK

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on British network My5. It’s is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live without cable—and you can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Chicken wings, cold drinks, and a comfy chair aren't the only ways to properly enjoy Monday Night Football games. You'll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Monday Night Football throughout the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPNs may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Most Monday Night Football games will air on ESPN in 2023, though ABC will offer select games. The popular ManningCast, co-hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, is also slated to return for its third season, though it won’t be every week. You can find a complete guide on how to watch Monday Night Football below.

U.S.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

ESPN+ will offer a live simulcast of every Monday Night Football game during the 2023 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry NFL games, including ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 for Monday Night Football. The subscription costs 73 USD/month, and you may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch Monday Night Football? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live. A Fubo subscription also allows you to watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch Monday Night Football games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are not subject to regional availability or blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada.

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK and want to catch Monday Night Football games? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the games. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Sky With a VPN

France

beIN Sports

Price: 19 EUR/month

Football fans in France can watch Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football games on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app throughout the 2023 season.

Watch beIN Sports With a VPN

You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Network New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Monday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2, ESPN+, My5 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Monday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+ Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Monday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ABC, ESPN+ Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ABC, ESPN+, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+ New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Monday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Monday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers Monday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders Monday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5 New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos Monday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Monday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5 New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Monday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens* Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+, My5 Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions* Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, My5 TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point) Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT ESPN+ TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point) Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.