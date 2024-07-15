How to live stream the 2024 Tour Championship
You can live stream the Tour Championship securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in the U.S. should connect to a secure U.S. server to stream the golf coverage on streaming services like ESPN+, Peacock, or YouTube TV.
- Enjoy the golf!
Best VPN for watching 2024 Tour Championship live streams
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming Tour Championship golf action. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Live stream the Tour Championship on ESPN+
Price: 11 USD/month
In the U.S., PGA Tour fans will love ESPN+, which has full coverage of most PGA Tour events throughout the 2024 season. That includes all four days of the Tour Championship, which begins August 22, 2024. Please note ESPN+ does not offer a free trial.
Where to watch the Tour Championship with free trials
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC, The Golf Channel
YouTube TV offers the Golf Channel, which will have coverage of the Tour Championship, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: NBC, The Golf Channel
How about another way to catch the Tour Championship? Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite golf tournaments live. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC, The Golf Channel
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
United Kingdom
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channels: Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event
NOW is the perfect way for United Kingdom viewers to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, which allows you to live stream the Tour Championship. If you only want to tune in to one particular round, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the 7-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
New Zealand
Sky Sport Now
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching the Tour Championship. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a 7-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select rounds.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.
Other ways to live stream the Tour Championship
United States
Peacock
Price: 8 USD/month and up
PGA Tour events airing on The Golf Channel, like the Tour Championship, will also stream on Peacock. Please note that Peacock no longer offers a free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Channels: NBC, Golf Channel
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC in select markets.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: NBC, Golf Channel
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to the Golf Channel. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Golf
In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to catch streams of the U.S. PGA Tour. Sky Sports carries a huge variety of golf events, including the Tour Championship. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Canadian fans can stream the third and fourth rounds of the Tour Championship live on TSN+ (August 31–September 1, 2024). While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Tour Championship from another country?
Some users watch the 2024 Tour Championship by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
When will the 2024 Tour Championship start?
The 2024 Tour Championship begins Thursday, August 29.
Where will the 2024 Tour Championship be played?
East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, will host the 2024 Tour Championship.
2024 Tour Championship schedule
Check back for the complete Tour Championship schedule!
What is the prize money for the Tour Championship?
The 2024 Tour Championship’s purse has not yet been announced. However, the 2023 Tour Championship featured a staggering 75 million USD purse. Viktor Hovland, who held off Xander Schauffele to win in Atlanta last year, earned 18 million USD for his 2023 triumph.
Recent Tour Championship winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014
|Billy Horschel (First victory)
|2015
|Jordan Spieth (First victory)
|2016
|Rory McIlroy (First victory)
|2017
|Xander Schauffele (First victory)
|2018
|Tiger Woods (Third victory)
|2019
|Rory McIlroy (Second victory)
|2020
|Dustin Johnson (First victory)
|2021
|Patrick Cantlay (First victory)
|2022
|Rory McIlroy (Third victory)
|2023
|Viktor Hovland (First victory)
|2024
|TBD
FAQ: About PGA Tour live streams
Should I use a free VPN to watch golf?
ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream golf without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Which channel is the PGA Tour on?
U.S. viewers can typically live stream most PGA Tour events on ESPN+. Alternatively, you can tune in on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and YouTube TV, which offer The Golf Channel, NBC, ESPN, and CBS, along with a free trial.
Is the PGA Tour on ESPN+?
Most PGA Tour events (outside of major tournaments) air on ESPN+. Please note the service does not offer free trials.
Can I watch the PGA Tour on YouTube?
Although you cannot typically watch PGA Tour events on YouTube, you can tune in on YouTube TV, which offers channels such as The Golf Channel, CBS, and NBC. Free trials are available.
Can you watch PGA Tour tournaments live on Amazon Prime?
No, you can no longer watch full PGA Tour tournaments on Amazon Prime.
What apps can I use to watch the PGA Tour?
You can watch PGA Tour events on various apps, including the ESPN app, Peacock, Paramount Plus, YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.
Can I watch the PGA Tour live for free?
As of 2024, there is no legal, official way to watch PGA Tour events for free. However, you can take advantage of services such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, which offer free trials.
Where can I find the PGA Tour leaderboard?
You can find the PGA Tour leaderboard on the league’s official website.
Can I stream the PGA Tour on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the PGA Tour on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the PGA Tour on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.