How a secure VPN

works with Sling TV

If you subscribe to Sling TV*, the popular U.S.-based “cord-cutting” service, you know that it lets you watch your favorite channels live over the internet, without cable.

ExpressVPN can enhance this service by letting you stream privately, securely, and free from content-based throttling, no matter where you are—even on public Wi-Fi.

Get ExpressVPN