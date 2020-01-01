How a secure VPN
works with Sling TV
If you subscribe to Sling TV*, the popular U.S.-based “cord-cutting” service, you know that it lets you watch your favorite channels live over the internet, without cable.
ExpressVPN can enhance this service by letting you stream privately, securely, and free from content-based throttling, no matter where you are—even on public Wi-Fi.
NOTE: ExpressVPN is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by Sling.
Watch live TV with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure server location in the U.S.
Step 3
Sign in to your streaming service and start watching.
Stream all of your favorite channels at home or abroad
Cord-cutting services get their name because they allow you to watch live TV over the internet, without the hassle, expense, or long-term contracts required by cable or satellite providers, and without tethering yourself to a physical address. Different services offer different channels, and they’re often broken up into groups and tiers of service (in this case, Blue and Orange). The best of them can even give you access to regional sports networks and local stations. Check the service’s website to see what channels are available to you.
On what devices can I watch
with a VPN?
This particular service is one of the best, so it works on computers, smartphones, tablets, game consoles, and smart TVs. ExpressVPN has solutions for all of them:
Watch on a game console or smart TV
ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service can help you to watch on a game console or smart TV. Learn more about streaming with ExpressVPN on your device:
FAQ: Stream TV online with a VPN
Does ExpressVPN come with a Sling account?
No. ExpressVPN is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by Sling. You’ll need to purchase subscriptions to each service separately, if you don’t already have them.
Can I watch on more than one device at a time?
With an Orange subscription, you can only watch on one device. But with Blue, you can watch on three separate screens. You can also subscribe to both Blue and Orange to stream on four separate devices simultaneously. Because you can use one ExpressVPN subscription on up to five devices at the same time, you can stream as much as you’d like.
Do I still have to deal with commercials?
Yes. Because it’s a live streaming service, the commercial breaks remain the same. A VPN can’t help you there.
What else can I do with my VPN?
Great question! You can also use ExpressVPN with Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, and many other popular services.
