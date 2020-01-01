  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Service
  3. VPN for Sling
Watch Sling online with a VPN.

How a secure VPN works with Sling TV

If you subscribe to Sling TV*, the popular U.S.-based “cord-cutting” service, you know that it lets you watch your favorite channels live over the internet, without cable.

ExpressVPN can enhance this service by letting you stream privately, securely, and free from content-based throttling, no matter where you are—even on public Wi-Fi.

Get ExpressVPN

NOTE: ExpressVPN is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by Sling.

Watch live TV with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN button in flames on a computer screen.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Map of the U.S. with ExpressVPN server locations.

Connect to a secure server location in the U.S.

Step 3

Sling content on a desktop with the ExpressVPN shield.

Sign in to your streaming service and start watching.

Cut the cord with a VPN now

Get ExpressVPN

Stream all of your favorite channels at home or abroad

Cord-cutting services get their name because they allow you to watch live TV over the internet, without the hassle, expense, or long-term contracts required by cable or satellite providers, and without tethering yourself to a physical address. Different services offer different channels, and they’re often broken up into groups and tiers of service (in this case, Blue and Orange). The best of them can even give you access to regional sports networks and local stations. Check the service’s website to see what channels are available to you.

Screen shot of Sling TV’s homepage.

ExpressVPN is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by Sling. It is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your service provider’s Terms & Conditions for more details.

Get ExpressVPN

On what devices can I watch
with a VPN?

This particular service is one of the best, so it works on computers, smartphones, tablets, game consoles, and smart TVs. ExpressVPN has solutions for all of them:

iOS Android Windows Mac Linux

Watch on a game console or smart TV

ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service can help you to watch on a game console or smart TV. Learn more about streaming with ExpressVPN on your device:

PlayStation Xbox Smart TV Apple TV (tvOS) Amazon Fire TV

FAQ: Stream TV online with a VPN

Does ExpressVPN come with a Sling account?

No. ExpressVPN is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by Sling. You’ll need to purchase subscriptions to each service separately, if you don’t already have them.

Can I watch on more than one device at a time?

With an Orange subscription, you can only watch on one device. But with Blue, you can watch on three separate screens. You can also subscribe to both Blue and Orange to stream on four separate devices simultaneously. Because you can use one ExpressVPN subscription on up to five devices at the same time, you can stream as much as you’d like.

Do I still have to deal with commercials?

Yes. Because it’s a live streaming service, the commercial breaks remain the same. A VPN can’t help you there.

What else can I do with my VPN?

Great question! You can also use ExpressVPN with Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, and many other popular services.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use any device

With VPN apps for all your devices, you can stream TV from your desk or on the go.

Fast connection

Get fast speeds and minimal buffering. Run the VPN Speed Test to stream at the best quality.

Unlimited bandwidth

Binge-watch your favorite series for as long as you want. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.

Watch more content

Access sites that are censored by certain countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Dedicated support

If you ever have issues using ExpressVPN, contact our Support Team, available 24/7.

Money-back guarantee

Not satisfied with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee on red badge with yellow ribbon.

Watch with ExpressVPN risk-free

Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN

Live Chat