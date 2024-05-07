How to watch the 2024 Copa America online

Can I use a VPN to live stream the Copa America from another country?

Some users watch the Copa America by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Copa America games?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch soccer tournaments, including the Copa America, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching the Copa America

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Copa America. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch the Copa America for free

How to watch the Copa America for free in the Brazil

TV Globo

Brazilian soccer fans are in luck: Globo will broadcast some Copa America matches for free! Users can live stream the games through the Globoplay site and app.

How to watch Copa America live streams with free trials

How to watch the Copa America with free trials in the United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1

YouTube TV offers Americans access to FS1, which will have full coverage of Copa America, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: FS1

How about another way to catch Copa America? Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite soccer matches live. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Other ways to watch the Copa America

How to watch the Copa America in the United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month and up

Channel: FS1

Hulu + Live TV is another great way for American soccer fans to catch live Copa America matches this summer—available on FS1.

Note: You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: FS1

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to FS1. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to watch the Copa America in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian fans can live stream Copa America games during the 2024 summer tournament on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific match).

Note: You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.

How to watch the Copa America in the UK

Premier Sports

Price: 10 GBP/month

Channels: Premier Sports

The newly relaunched Premier Sports is once again available as a standalone subscription—music to the ears of Britsh sports fans who want to watch Copa America live streams! Premier Sports is available to live stream online through web browsers and apps for iOS and Android, so fans can stream the games across their devices!

Now

Price: Varies

Channels: Premier Sports

UK fans who want to live stream the Copa America can do so by subscribing to NOW’s Sports Extra package, which gives you access to six channels across TNT Sports and Premier Sports (17 GBP/month for a six-month contract or 30 GBP/month for six-months of Sports & Sports Extra for all Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Premier Sports channels). You don’t need to be an existing NOW subscriber, as Sports Extra is available as a stand-alone membership. NOW also offers a Sports Extra Day Membership (15 GBP/day), giving you access to TNT Sports and Premier Sports for 24 hours—perfect if you only want to watch a single game!

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 15 GBP/month (on top of Prime Video’s 9 GBP/month)

Channels: Premier Sports

Viewers in the UK can stream the 2024 Copa America live on Premier Sports, available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers as an add-on. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sports, including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.

Where to watch the Copa America in Spanish

How to watch the Copa America in Spanish in the U.S.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: Vix Premium (extra 6 USD/month)

U.S. fans who want to watch Copa America live streams in Spanish can do so by subscribing to YouTube TV’s Vix Premium add-on, which offers Americans access to Spanish coverage of the tournament (which also carries Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, the 2024 UEFA Euros). This also works beautifully on your big-screen TV if you have a Roku streaming stick! If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Where does the 2024 Copa America take place?

The United States is hosting the 2024 Copa America. The final will be played on Saturday, July 20, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

When will the 2024 Copa America start?

The 2024 Copa America will begin on June 20 with Argentina vs. Canada and run until the final on July 14, 2024.

2024 Copa America schedule

You can find the full 2024 tournament schedule on the official Copa America website.

Who has won the most Copa America titles?

Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful Copa América teams, with 15 titles each, followed by Brazil with nine.

Recent Copa America winners

Year Winner 1997 Brazil (Fifth title) 1999 Brazil (Sixth title) 2001 Colombia (First title) 2004 Brazil (Seventh title) 2007 Brazil (Eighth title) 2011 Uruguay (15th title) 2015 Chile (First title) 2016 Chile (Second title) 2019 Brazil (Ninth title) 2021 Argentina (15th title) 2024 Argentina (16th title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About Copa America live streams Can I stream the Copa America for free? Yes, Brazilian fans can live stream the Copa America for free on TV Globo. What TV channel is Copa America on? The Copa America will air on TV Globo (Brazil), YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling (U.S.), and TSN+ (Canada) Can I watch the Copa America with an app? You can watch Copa America live streams on the apps for TV Globo (Brazil), YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling (United States), and TSN+ (Canada). Can I watch the Copa America on YouTube? No, you cannot watch the Copa America on YouTube. Can I stream the Copa America on my computer? Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues. Can I watch the Copa America on my phone or tablet? Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android. How can I watch the Copa America on my TV with a VPN? In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN: -With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow! If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds. I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service! No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries. If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu. For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN? ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.